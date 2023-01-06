Lisa Rinna is officially leaving the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, here's why...

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's official: after eight seasons, Lisa Rinna is leaving the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The 59-year-old TV personality has been a staple of the franchise, which just turned 15, since first joining the California iteration of the show back in 2014 for its fifth season.

Lisa made the public announcement earlier this week, explaining that the decision coincided with the expiration of her contract with Bravo, the network behind the reality TV show hit by Andy Cohen.

"After taking the time to weigh her current options and business obligations, Lisa and Bravo have discussed and mutually decided that she will not be returning to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," reads an official statement by Lisa's representative to the Los Angeles Times (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: ALERIE MACON / Contributor)

"I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Lisa herself said to the outlet. "It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

Although loved by many, Lisa certainly faced a ton of criticism while on the show, especially during her last season - a fact by many cited as a possible contributing reason to her decision to leave the franchise.

As fans may remember, in the last aired episodes, Lisa accused co-star Kathy Hilton of behaving revoltingly while the cameras were not rolling during a cast trip to Aspen. The arguments led to a pretty intense rift between Kathy and her sister Kyle Richards, another star cast member.

The topic was also discussed on the season 12 reunion episodes, when Kathy called Lisa "the biggest bully in Hollywood" and announced she would not return to the series if Lisa were still part of the cast.

Following said conversations, Lisa was actually booed while entering the stage at BravoCon, the annual fan event highlighting all of the network's top shows.

(Image credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor)

During the festival, Lisa actually noted that "it's more difficult to be a housewife" than star in a soap opera. "It's a lot harder because it's real," she noted. "This is real and these are people that I do care about."

Of course, Lisa is no stranger to Hollywood. Before joining the Real Housewives franchise, in fact, the mother of two appeared on a number of different soap operas, including Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place. She even hosted the show Soap Talk and received four Emmy nominations for her work.

No word on what will be next for Lisa and how her cast members even feel about her departure. One former Beverly Hills housewife did, however, make her opinion known to the public subtly.

Lisa Vanderpump, herself the subject of a lot of criticism while on the show until her 2019 departure, wrote on Twitter, "Ding dong."

The line probably refers to the song Ding-Dong! The Witch is Dead from the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. Needless to say, the two Lisas did not get along while co-starring on the show.