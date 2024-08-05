This feathered layers haircut offers a timelessly chic look all year round
Why a face-framing layered haircut is an effortlessly stylish and flattering option, no matter the length of your locks...
If you're in the market for a fresh haircut, why not take inspiration from the latest popular hair trend "feathered layers", which offers a flattering and easy to style solution to lifeless-looking hair.
When it comes to the array of 2024 hair trends we've seen this year so far, it's hard to not immediately think of the abundance of short bob hairstyles that we've been treated to. But aside from these, we've also welcomed a variety of cuts such as the body-flattering hourglass layers trend and shaggy styles. Now, there's a new trend in town: the feathered layers cut.
Offering a subtle twist on a variety of timeless hairstyles, this flattering cut can be adapted to suit your desired length. So, if you're looking for a new cut to take to your upcoming hair appointment, allow us to share the ins and outs of this trend..
What is a feathered layers haircut?
The clue is in the name; this cut is focused around gradual layers that frame the face, with the shortest layer falling in line with your chin and slowly lengthening until the ends of your hair ultimately creating a feathered effect.
Trend forecaster, artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at Evo Hair, Tom Smith predicted the trend earlier this year and is expecting them to remain popular throughout 2024. Offering many versatile styling options, he notes: "The flattering face-framing [effect] they offer, combined with their practicality for trimming and keeping the more delicate hairline area tidy, make them a perfect choice for those wanting to maximise the appearance of fullness and health of their hair."
The main aim of the cut in question is to add shape, movement and volume to your hair – think salon-worthy results. Although typically found on mid- to longer-length hair, this evergreen trend can be adapted to suit a variety of lengths, including shorter pixie and bob hairstyles.
The look has been spotted on many recognisable faces throughout the years, such as Helen Mirren, Jennifer Aniston and Gabrielle Union (to name just a few), proving just how timeless it is.
How to request feathered layers in the salon
If you're keen to jump on this flattering trend, you might be wondering how to successfully ask your hairdresser for this cut in a way that suits you.
“Feathered layers can be utilised to flatter and draw attention to your best features," Smith explains. "So, work with your hairstylist to determine the ideal shortest length – the hollow of the cheekbone or the chin works best in most cases.
He adds: "For those who tend to like very long hair, why not start with feathering from collarbone down to try the style out with minimal commitment?" Smith adds.
How to style a layered haircut
RRP: £35
Whether you use it for pre-styling or as a finishing product, Gisou's hair oil is infused with honey, antioxidants, vitamins and amino acids to help boost your hair's strength and moisture levels. Not only that, it also works to repair damaged hair cuticles, which is a major pro if you use a lot of heat on your strands, and will leave your locks with a glossy shine.
RRP: £31.95
When it comes to styling any layered haircut, a hot brush styler is a must. Revlon's One-Step Hair Dryer uses ionic technology and ceramic coatings for even heat distribution, allowing for a quick and smooth drying process, while adding volume at the roots and bouncy curls. With three heat and two speed settings, this tool helps reduce heat damage and frizz, leaving your locks smooth and shiny with a salon-worthy finish.
RRP: £28
If your hair is naturally lacking, it's worth investing in a volumising spray for your haircare collection in order to enhance the shape of your tresses. This Living Proof option delivers instant texture, absorbs any excess oil and offers heat protection up to 210° C – what's not to love?
4 feathered haircuts we're loving right now
What's great about this stylish cut is that you can wear it in a variety of ways. It looks particularly standout when styled in a big bouncy blow dry but equally great with sleeker straight styles. For some visual inspiration, we've rounded up a few different ways of wearing this layered haircut...
1. Sleek Feathered Layers
A sleek, rounded style is a great way to show off the graduating layers. Elevate the look by combining the cut with soft, creamy highlights, just like Jennifer Aniston's.
2. Long Bob with Feathered Layers
If you're growing out your bob and you're on the hunt for a way to add some dimension, this layered cut does just the trick. Gabrielle Union wore the trend on her slighter longer shoulder-grazing bob, which added volume and shape for a chic and stylish finish.
3. Bouncy Curled Feathered Layers
For those who like to tong movement into their hair, or who are looking for an occasion-ready hairdo, this tousled look oozes effortless glamour.
4. Short Bob with Feathered Layers
This layered trend can also be incorporated into shorter haircuts as a way of adding dimension to your locks. Helen Mirren wears the trend on her short bob, which is accompanied perfectly by a chic fringe and wispy ends.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
