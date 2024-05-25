Victoria Beckham's iconic 'Hourglass' hairstyle is in for summer 2024

Victoria Beckham is synonymous with her luscious, figure-hugging locks and now, these so-called 'Hourglass layers' are trending for summer - so naturally, we've asked the pros exactly how to request and style this flattering look...

So far the 2024 hair trends have proved that we're in the year of the bob, with endless iterations of the chic crop emerging with every change of season - from the French bob to the latest 'Cowgirl' bob cut. Thankfully though long hair is finally getting a look-in this summer, which is especially good news for the likes of Victoria Beckham, whose signature waist-skimming layers have been tipped as the season's must-have look by 'Hairvoyant,' Tom Smith.

This trend not only offers an effortless and very luxe finish but also an interesting concept as, unlike most hair looks, which are cut specifically to frame and accentuate our facial structures, this one aims to do the same but with our bodies...

What are Hourglass layers?

So before we dive into the ins and outs of Victoria Beckham's favourite hair look, what do 'Hourglass layer's entail?

Trend forecaster, artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at Evo Hair, Tom Smith describes them as: "long, fluid layers cut into very long hair. The longest part should hit the narrowest part of your waist and layers shorter than the top of the shoulder should be avoided."

Smith also refers to trends as, "less about flattering ones face and more so flattering ones body, with the length sitting just at the narrowest part of the waist, enhancing the feminine ‘hourglass’ shape. The ends should taper around the waist which is achieved with clever layering to ensure the correct balance of the bulk of the hair." Examples of this flattering look can be seen on the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell and of course, Victoria Beckham.

Feathered layers, in general, have already proven to be a popular option this year, especially for those wanting to achieve a '90s-esque blowout and now it seems, Hourglass layers offer a longer and slightly more luxe variation - for those with waist-length hair or fans of hair extensions.

How to request Victoria Beckham's go-to Hourglass layers

To request this glamorous look, Smith advises to: "Ask your hairstylist to keep all of your length and softly layer through the ends, to remove any blunt lines.

"The shape should taper towards the ends encouraging the hourglass silhouette."

How to style Hourglass layers

For styling, Smith recommends opting for more of a sleek finish: "This style works best smooth or blow-dried with a very minimal band."

Smith says to, "Pre-dry the hair until it’s almost dry and then use a very large round barrel brush to create natural lift and bend. You don’t want a curl or a wave but long fluid lengths with a slight curve."

A glossy shine is also paramount to achieve Victoria Beckham-esque lengths, as Smith notes: "The hair should look impeccably healthy and shiny and so utilising a weekly treatment such as Olaplex Number Three is essential."

The 4 Hourglass layers looks we're loving

And in case you require visual inspiration, we've rounded up a few famous names who have already debuted the stylish look...

1. VB's loosely curled Hourglass layers

For an occasion look, Victoria Beckham's loose waves are the perfect option for complimenting your chic attire.

2. Naomi Campbell's fringe and Hourglass layers

For those considering a fringe hairstyle along with a few 'Hourglass'-esque layers, Naomi Campbell's chic, waist-length hair is the only reference picture you need to show your hairdresser.

3. Rihanna's golden-blonde Hourglass layer look

Golden-blonde hues are also very popular right now and here we can see Rihanna combining the two trends for a luxe and seriously chic look.

4. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's side-swept layers

And for lovers of the side-swept hair trend, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley proves the two looks pair perfectly.