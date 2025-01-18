The multi-tasking hair cream Keira Knightley swears by as someone who 'can't style' it

If hair styling isn't your forte but you still want to achieve defined curls, tousled strands and minimal flyaways, Keira Knightley's go-to cream is the epitome of a multi-tasker...

While the best straighteners and curlers promise professional results when, well, straightening and curling, multi-stylers - like the Dyson Airwrap - have become equally, if not more popular for delivering a multitude of styles and finishes in one very sleek design. Now, imagine we told you there was a cream equivalent to your Swiss army knife of a hair tool. According to Keira Knightley, such a thing does indeed exist and as someone who says she "can't style" her hair, it's a game-changer.

So, if you feel a similar way about your own styling skill set or just love the look of Knightley's effortless locks, this is the hair product she uses for almost everything.

This multi-tasking cream is Keira Knightley's 'only tip for hair'

When it comes to choosing a new hairstyle or trim, we'd wager that Keira Knightley's chic array of effortless collarbone bobs and jaw-length cuts may well have been a source of inspiration. We're confident about this because we, too, have requested a 'Keira Knightley bob' or referenced one of her many elegant red carpet looks when attempting to wave and curl our strands. So naturally, when the Black Doves star revealed her go-to formula for achieving texture and shine, she had our rapt attention.

Sharing the contents of her beauty bag with Harper's Bazaar, Keira Knightley shared that the first and 'very important' product sitting pride of place in her stash was the: "Hershesons Almost Everything Cream, which is my favourite thing ever - it’s for hair." Knightley then remarked: "I’m not very good with my own hair, I can’t style it but this actually does what it says on the tin and you can put it in wet, or you can put it in dry and it zhooshes."

Hershesons Almost Everything Cream View at Hershesons RRP: from £14 for 30ml | If you're looking for a product that smooths, conditions, defines and adds texture, you've just found it. Dubbed a 'one-size-fits-all,' this cream works for all hair types and can even be used as a nourishing and shine-boosting hair mask. It can be applied to wet or dry hair and as a final touch to tame strays and flyaways.

Aptly named, this cream is described by the brand as a one-size-fits-all multi-styler and while it's not a hairspray or shampoo, it is, they say, "pretty much everything else." Not only does it promise to condition your lengths, add shine and smooth frizz but also to define curls and prime the hair for styling. It can even be used as a mask and to tame strays - for an updo, let's say.

Attesting to its impressive styling resume, Knightley said: "This definitely gives you a silky bit, it gives you a bit of body, it gives you a bit of everything. So, that’s the number one tip - that’s actually my only tip for hair."

Now for the all-important question - the price. A 200ml bottle will set you back £69 but, if you want to try it out before committing to such a cost, you can also snag a 30ml pot for just £14. This will give you an idea of how it works for your hair type and styling preferences.