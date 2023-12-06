32 celebrity hair transformations that will inspire your next cut

Of all the celebrity beauty moments, dramatic hair transformations have to be some of the most notable. There is nothing we love more than seeing our favourite stars with a brand new look, especially when it gives us some fresh hairstyle inspiration.

From long hairstyles to extra cropped short hairstyles for women over 50, celebrities are never afraid to rock a new 'do. Although most A-listers develop a signature style that they tend to stick to, there are a few who have gone through several different looks over the years.

Undergoing a huge hair transformation will never go unnoticed, and there are several that will always stick in our memory. We've rounded up 32 of our favourite celebrity hair transformations of all time - from edgy buzzcuts to elfin pixie styles.

32 celebrity hair transformations

1. Kate Hudson's pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty)

We love Kate Hudson's long golden locks but the pixie cut she sported in 2018 looks incredibly chic. She has debuted several hairstyles over the years - even going for a shaved head once upon a time - and all look equally as good on her.

2. Anne Hathaway's cropped cut

(Image credit: Getty)

Anne Hathaway's hair transformation is one of the first that comes to mind as it made for quite a drastic change, but one that she pulled off effortlessly. She first cut her hair for her role as Fantine in Les Misérables and it definitely sparked a pixie cut trend.

3. Halle Berry's longer locks

(Image credit: Getty)

Halle Berry has rocked countless different hairstyles, but most recently she has moved towards a longer look with extra body and movement. Her short undercut had a cool, edgy feel that looked right at home on her, but we also love her flowy waves that are extra glamorous.

4. Kate Moss' 90s cut

(Image credit: Getty)

You may associate Kate Moss with medium-length, blonde, wavy hair, but she hasn't always stuck to the same style. Back in the 90s she went for a daring pixie cut with bangs that totally transformed her look and aesthetic.

5. Natalie Portman's buzzcut

(Image credit: Getty)

Natalie Portman had the ultimate hair transformation when she shaved her head - and there's quite a story behind it. She actually buzzed it on-screen in the movie V for Vendetta in 2005, making it easily one of the most interesting hair transformations of all time.

6. Sienna Miller's 60s style

(Image credit: Getty)

Sienna Miller went for a big chop in 2006, ending up with this vintage style pixie with bangs. Sticking to her signature blonde hue, this transformation gave her a totally different look, but one that we love just as much as her longer locks.

7. Margot Robbie's chocolate tones

(Image credit: Getty)

You may not know that Margot Robbie sported dark hair back in 2014, as she looks almost unrecognisable when she's not blonde. Honey tones have now become her signature look, but we wouldn't object to her going brunette again.

8. Shania Twain's auburn look

(Image credit: Getty)

Shania Twain has always stuck to longer hairstyles but she has experimented with colour a lot. We weren't expecting to love this ginger hue on her as much as we do, but it has certainly got us considering the pumpkin spice hair colour for ourselves.

9. Jessica Chastain's white blonde locks

(Image credit: Getty)

Jessica Chastain debuted this bleach-blonde look at the 2023 Met Gala and her icy white colour is both statement and timelessly glamorous. Although we think this was a wig rather than a dye job, it has to be one of our all-time favourite celebrity hair transformations.

10. Christina Ricci's natural brunette tones

(Image credit: Getty)

Christina Ricci has switched between blonde and brunette a few times and we can't decide which look we love more. Both eye-catching and dramatic, the two side-parted cuts are giving us plenty of inspiration for fresh bob hairstyles.

11. Beyoncé's blunt cut

(Image credit: Getty)

Beyoncé never fails to bring us showstopping hair moments, so it's tricky to narrow it down to one transformation. But in 2015, she swapped her long flowing curls for a textured blunt bronde bob which is easily one of her most notable hair styles.

12. Michelle Williams' super short trim

(Image credit: Getty)

Michelle Williams looks timelessly beautiful no matter how she styles her hair, but we really love the pixie look on her. Combined with the silvery-blonde hue, it is an ageless and elegant short hairstyle for thick hair.

13. Emma Stone's buttery blonde

(Image credit: Getty)

Emma Stone often switches between red and blonde locks frequently, looking just as gorgeous with both shades. Although natural auburn makes a real statement, a buttery trophy blonde is endlessly glam.

14. Katy Perry's dramatic chop

(Image credit: Getty)

No one saw it coming when Katy Perry chopped off her signature black, glossy hair in favour of a feathered pixie, but she stuck to the look for quite some time. A daring choice, she definitely had the confidence and style to pull off this transformation.

15. Emma Watson's soft pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty)

Though shorter hairstyles can often give a more mature look, Emma Watson's pixie cut worked to give her a more youthful appearance. She has now gone back to her original longer style which is equally as chic.

16. Charlize Theron's brunette transformation

(Image credit: Getty)

We're used to seeing Charlize Theron with an ashy blonde bob, but she has experiments with rich brunette hues too. The darker colour definitely complements her skin tone but we love the light freshness of her blonde.

17. Irina Shayk's sleek pixie

(Image credit: Getty)

Irina Shayk's Met Gala look is a transformation we weren't expecting at all, making it all the more notable. Sticking to her natural shade but in a much shorter cut, the side sweeping bangs add some shape and texture to the look.

18. Lily Allen's slicked style

(Image credit: Getty)

Lily Allen has sported countless different hairstyles over the years, from long black styles with a full fringe to micro bobs in weird and wacky colours. Her transformation from this muted peach bob to a deep auburn slicked back style really prove she can make any style and colour work.

19. Adele's long, loose style

(Image credit: Getty)

Adele always used to rock the volumised beehive style, quickly cementing it as her signature look. However, following the release of her album 30, she began wearing a longer, looser style with a more natural feel - a chic and glamorous transformation.

20. Viola Davis' bob transformation

(Image credit: Getty)

Another star that can pull off any hairstyle, Viola Davis wore several different bob cuts throughout 2023. Her move from a full, curly style to a sleek chop with bangs proves how much she suits a shorter length.

21. JLo's lenghty waves

(Image credit: Getty)

You probably associate Jennifer Lopez with the hairstyle on the right - long, loose, caramel waves. But she hasn't always had the same look. Back in the day, she had a long bob cut with swooping bangs - quite different from the style we associate her with now.

22. Jennifer Lawrence's volumised crop

(Image credit: Getty)

Jennifer Lawrence chopped off her hair back in 2014, sporting an extra volumised look that she often wore pushed back. She has since grown her hair out even longer than it was pre-cut, now wearing her blonde colour with a curl.

23. Jourdan Dunn's varying lengths

(Image credit: Getty)

Model Jourdan Dunn wore her hair both long and cropped in 2023, altering her whole look with each switch. There's no style she wouldn't be able to pull off, but we especially love her sleek bob.

24. Madonna's XL blonde

(Image credit: Getty)

Blonde is certainly Madonna's colour and she has stuck to it throughout the years. However, her cut and style changes frequently. She has gone from a side-parted mid-length style to extra long cool-toned blonde in recent years.

25. Dakota Johnson's signature bangs

(Image credit: Getty)

Brunette Dakokta Johnson experimented with a few different cuts before landing on her signtaure long locks and bangs style that suits her beautifully. However, her long bob and side parted bangs had a chic, playful feel that we also love.

26. Lady Gaga going natural

(Image credit: Getty)

Lady Gaga is known for her eccentric wardrobe and hairstyles, so we were pretty surprised to see her going more natural in recent years. Instead of statement wigs and headpieces, she is now keeping things more sleek and simple.

27. Katie Holmes' French bob

(Image credit: Getty)

The French bob will never age and it gives Katie Holmes a sophisticated, glamorous look - especially when parted to the side. Sticking to her wavy texture, her new cut has endless thickness and body.

28. Rihanna's iconic red

(Image credit: Getty)

This is easily one of the most memorable celeb hair transformations of all time, and it sparked a huge red hair colour trend. Rihanna rocked the vivid red for quite a while, and although she has now gone back to her natural colour, we will always have a soft spot for this hue.

29. Zoe Kravitz's micro bangs

(Image credit: Getty)

Zoe Kravitz could convince us to try out any hairstyle, and she has rocked a lot of different looks over the years. From a bleach blonde pixie to trendy micro bangs, this particular transformation showcases two styles that couldn't be more different - but are equally as chic.

30. Miley Cyrus' side fringe pixie

(Image credit: Getty)

Another hair transformation that took the world by storm, Miley Cyrus' dramatic move to a pixie cut was totally unexpected. She has since grown it out and gone back to her natural curls, but the chop remains one of her most notable looks.

31. Florence Pugh's edgy crop

(Image credit: Getty)

Florence Pugh's shiny blonde hair became her signature style until she unexpectedly chopped it off. She has since had a buzzcut and various pixie styles, each as chic as her original look.

32. Julia Roberts' new bangs

(Image credit: Getty)

Okay, so we admit this isn't the most dramatic hair transformation, but we love Julia Roberts' new bangs look. Curtain bangs are having a resurgence and her subtle style switch-up has us feeling inspired.