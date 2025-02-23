If you try one beauty product this week, make it a curling wand that does it all

Good things have been happening with hair tools recently. Pleasing things. Where traditionally we were sold one device to perform one function - dry your hair, say, or straighten it - we're now in a boom time for stylers with options.

This is great because it shows that, in the race to create beauty tech that out-techs them all, our needs are being prioritised. Offering one product that does many things feels like a nod to our finances (I'm sure you've noticed the best hair dryers et al are no small investment) and our need for experimentation.

Half the fun of hair is changing it up, but we'd rather not have to buy, store and get the hang of a different tool every time we get layers cut in or switch between the curls of Kate Moss and Middleton. And so I present this week's Sunday Service, dedicated to a smart styler that gives you the luxury of choice.

Why a curling wand that does it all is my beauty buy of the week

Credit where it's due; an unignorably successful British styler kicked off the surge in multi-use hair tools, as proven by the many Dyson Airwrap alternatives that followed. Much as I admire the Airwrap's damage-free styling using 'owt but air, I'll stick my neck out and say the direct heat of a wand creates curls and waves with superior staying power, particularly in fine hair.

Unfortunately, the multi-styler revolution has been slower to hit curling wands. And because I'm professionally compelled to try as many of them as possible, there's a drawer in my bedroom that's a hellscape of ever-so-slightly different curlers and attendant tangled wires. As someone who identifies as the 'not-hoardery one' in their relationship, this is basically my Mrs Rothchester in the attic.

I have considered committing to just one. But what if it doesn't suit my next haircut? And where's the joy in wearing one 'do forever? No, far more fun to make friends with the MD London Curl. This tool comes with multiple barrels, a strange-looking but practical shape, heat options for days and pretty colours that'll give my drawer of doom a lift.

MD London Curl Curl Multi Curling Wand Visit Site All packaged up this looks like quite the contraption, but I promise the secret sauce is straightforwardness. That hair dryer-like shape makes so much sense. Your arm is at a comfy angle for curling, even at the back, with no awkward elbow-crooking or hand-clawing. This wrangle-free experience also makes accidental burns feel less of a possibility, but there's a natty glove included for a belt and braces approach. It's light, a looker, and runs in 10-degree increments from 80 to 210°C, meaning fast results for thick hair types and frazzle-swerving for fine ones. The four barrels lock in place with a satisfying click of a dial for either a very curly-curl (10mm) Hollywood-style bounce (25mm) loose waves (32mm) or, with the reverse conical barrel, a cool, imperfect tousle.

Of course, this all depends on the length of your hair. The number of times your strands can wrap around each barrel dictates the look. More wraps = tighter curl. So while I would use the 32mm for waves and 10mm for springy corkscrews, that smaller barrel would create a regular curl on someone with a very short crop or little bends on very short layers in a longer style.

That's the beauty of this tool: choose your own hair adventure, It'll adapt to wherever you and your 'do want to go next. Sound good? Great! let's chat next Sunday.