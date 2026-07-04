Tennis players, listen up - these 7 exercises boost strength, stamina and skill off the court

With Wimbledon rolling around again and more people enjoying sports like padel and pickleball, racket sports have never been more popular. They're fun, social, and a key driver of longevity, according to a study published just last year.

You might think you need a strong upper body for smashing all of those aces over the net, but strong legs and core are just as important when on the court. Isla Smith , Les Mills global assessor and LTA coach education tutor, says tennis “requires excellent connection between lower and upper body”.

“We use our legs to power upwards from the ground, our core to rotate the hips and our shoulders to ultimately wield the racket through the air using a combination of momentum, technique and sheer power to optimise performance," she says.

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Some strength training exercises can help with this. While these are more complex than your basic dumbbell workout at home, all of this equipment you'll find in your local gym - or you can top up your home gym with a few must-haves.

Gym exercises for tennis

1. Medicine ball throws

A medicine ball is a firm, weighted ball which Isla says can be used during a tennis warm-up or during a conditioning session. They can range from 2kg up to 10kg.

Here's how to do a medicine ball throw:

Hold the medicine ball in two hands.

Bracing yourself, throw it as if hitting a forehand and backhand, either to a partner or against a wall.

Make sure you choose the right medicine ball for your strength and ability.

PROIRON Core-Stability-Tech Medicine Ball £19.99 at Amazon UK The ProIron Medicine Ball, which goes up to 10kg, is filled with sand and other materials that prevent bouncing and enhance balance.

2. Squats

“When playing tennis we are often forced to play off one leg, or certainly overloading one, so it's important each leg is strong and functional,” says Isla. She says squats can be a great way quadriceps exercise to build leg strength.

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Single leg variations can also be beneficial, although these are quite advanced moves. “Plyometrics (also known as jump training) is big for tennis,” she explains. “So where squats and lunges can also be done as single leg plyometric exercises this will be very beneficial.” This could involve squat jumps, box jumps or split squats. Always make sure you land softly to protect your knees and ankles.

How to do a squat: