Dr Amir Khan reveals his 5 ‘favourite’ morning habits to boost energy for the day - and they don’t cost anything

How you wake up in the morning can have a serious impact on how the rest of the day pans out. Life is busy, but taking the time to move calmly and purposely through the morning can make all the difference.

Many of us reach for coffee or jump straight into the shower after waking up, but simply avoiding some morning habits and prioritising others is all it takes to start the day on the right note, says GP Dr Amir Khan, woman&home's resident doctor.

"I'm not selling anything," he says. "I haven't got any biohacking gadgets to give you because sometimes the most powerful medicine isn't just something you buy. It's something we should remember to do that our bodies have been designed to do, that our ancestors have been doing for ages."

A post shared by Dr Amir Khan GP MBChB(hons)MRCGP DCH DRCOG DipDiab PGCE (@doctoramirkhan) A photo posted by on

1. Drink a big glass of water

Drink a big glass of water as soon as you get up, before you do anything else, the doctor says. "After seven or eight hours of sleep, you’re naturally a little dehydrated. We all are. Drinking a glass of water first thing helps replace that fluid you’ve lost during the night."

It supports your circulation, your digestion and for some people can even improve alertness and concentration, he says. "I like starting the day hydrated. It’s one of the easiest healthy habits you can build."

2. Get daylight straight away

Make the most of the sun in the summer months. "Natural daylight helps reset your body clock, boosts daytime alertness, and can improve your sleep later that night by supporting your circadian rhythm," he says.

"Morning light hits specialised cells in your eyes that send a signal to your brain’s body clock, helping to switch off melatonin and set your circadian rhythm for the day."

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Those who get sunlight first thing often sleep better at night, have more energy during the day, and even a "better mood".

"You don’t need lots of time outside if you don’t have lots of time," he adds. "Just 10 or 20 minutes with a cup of coffee is good enough."

3. Take in the fresh air

Dr Khan believes that connecting with nature, or “grounding”, is an effective way of reducing stress and helping you feel ready for your day. That doesn't have to be an early morning walk - even just going into the garden counts.