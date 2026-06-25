Most people don't recognise these 6 physical signs of stress, says Dr Amir Khan

Chronic stress is feeling like you're in a constant state of 'fight or flight' with high adrenaline and cortisol levels.

NHS GP and woman&home's resident doctor, Dr Amir Khan, says these hormones are "helpful in short bursts", but when you can't lower your cortisol levels, for whatever reason, it can start to cause damage, and physical signs of stress start to manifest.

70% of adults in the UK have felt stress that's led to them feeling overwhelmed or unable to cope in the last year, with 81% of women reporting early signs of burnout compared to 67% of men, according to The Priory.

The good news is that the doctor also says you can reverse these symptoms. “Your body is incredibly good at healing when you give it the chance. Start small with better sleep, regular movement, talking to someone - even just slowing your breathing. Looking after your stress is looking after your whole body.”

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Physical signs of stress

1. Headaches

We know that when we’re stressed, one of the first places we feel it is in our heads. It will affect everyone differently, but you might experience headaches, brain fog or mood swings.

Dr Khan explains: “High cortisol levels over time are linked to anxiety, low mood and even depression. It can also disrupt sleep, which can then make everything worse."

It’s also normal to feel forgetful and overwhelmed or lash out at those closest to you when you’re stressed.

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2. Racing heart

Stress can have a big impact on your heart health. It increases your heart rate and blood pressure, so if you’re operating daily at a high stress level, it can lead to serious health problems.

"When you're stressed, your body pumps out adrenaline to prepare you for action, in case you need to run away from danger. That increases your heart rate and blood pressure," says Dr Khan, pointing to evidence linking chronic stress to cardiovascular problems.

3. You get sick often

“Initially stress can boost immune system activity but long term it suppresses it,” says Dr Kahn. “That means you’re more likely to pick up infections and may take longer to recover.”

Also, when we're going through a stress time, it's common to get out of a regular routine of exercise, sleeping, and eating well, which also negatively impacts the immune system.

4. Digestive discomfort

The gut-brain axis is the essential link between these two vital parts of the body. When one isn't working well, the other is affected.

Dr Khan says: “Stress can cause problems like bloating, pain, diarrhoea or constipation and can worsen symptoms of IBS. That’s why people often feel stress in their tummies.”

5. Weight gain

As well as reaching for sugary foods which might give us a short-term high, chronic stress increases our cravings for high fat foods and promotes fat storage “especially around the tummy area”.

Not sleeping well or exercising regularly can also have a significant impact on weight.

6. Muscle aches

"When you're overstressed, your body goes into that 'fight or flight mode'. That means the muscles in your neck, shoulders, and jaw tighten, ready to respond to danger," he says.

This source of stress could be a genuine emergency - or it could be work, family, or personal pressures that have built up over time. The body, unfortunately, doesn't know the difference.

“If you’re feeling exhausted, run down or not quite yourself, it might not be a lack of willpower. It could be chronic stress,” says Dr Khan.

Tips for easing stress

It's the small lifestyle changes that make a big difference, says the doctor, such as a 15- or 10-minute walk every day. In fact, a new study found that five-minute breaks during the workday can positively impact wellbeing, improving mood, positivity, and alertness.

“Prioritising sleep provides a good foundation,” he says. "Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time most days to get into a routine. Breathing exercises can also help, and slow, deep breathing can calm the nervous system.

If you feel like you’ve got too much on your plate, set clear boundaries and ask for help if you need it. “If this doesn’t work, talking therapy or CBT can be helpful, and sometimes medical support with medication is needed,” says Dr Khan.

“Remember, stress isn’t just in your head, it’s a whole body process.”