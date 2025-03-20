Dr Amir Khan reveals the common morning habit to 'avoid' for a more productive start to the day

Our phones are never far from our sides these days. We use them for everything - from communicating with friends to shopping and exercise. While they’re essential for keeping our daily lives running smoothly, we all know they can also detriment our mental health and productivity.

We've been told that blue light affects sleep and prevents us from sleeping better at night many times. But for millions of us, this scrolling (and the detrimental effects) starts from the moment we open our eyes in the morning.

Data from Virgin Media O2 earlier this year found huge spikes in traffic immediately after 6 am, 7 am and 8 am. The phone company found that 81% of people said they reach for their phones first thing most days, with 75% going straight onto social media and 52% reading the news.

While it might feel harmless to have a little look on Instagram under the bedcovers, doing this as part of our morning routine could have more of a negative impact than we realise. GP Dr Amir Khan, who regularly appears on ITV’s Lorraine, says this is an unhealthy habit we should all try to move away from if we can and he took to Instagram recently to explain exactly why.

1. Instant overstimulation

Dr Khan says looking at our phones immediately can cause overstimulation. “Checking messages, socials or emails first thing in the morning floods our brain with information before it is fully awake and that can lead to a rise in our stress hormone cortisol which can make us anxious before we even start the day.”

If your brain is already cluttered with information before you’ve even had breakfast or left the house, your ability to cope with whatever the day throws at you might be affected. The overstimulation might also lead to mental fatigue, affecting other aspects of your day.

2. Disrupts focus

Dr Khan explains that in the morning “our brains wake up calm and relaxed, or at least they should, so diving straight into notifications can shift our internal focus, making it hard to set our intentions for the day”.

He says looking at our phones means that “instead of setting out our work and priorities, we get caught up in work and social media”. Our brains might feel distracted by what we’ve seen online, rather than feeling clear about the tasks and events ahead of us.

3. Leads to stress

“Studies show that excessive phone use in the morning is linked to higher stress levels and a lower mood throughout the day,” says Dr Khan.

He says this will directly impact mood and mental health throughout the day, so put your phone away from your bed to lower your cortisol levels and boost your mood.

4. Makes you less productive

Having a good morning routine can be a really great way of preparing for your day but Dr Khan says using our phones immediately after waking up “messes” this up.

He says: “Ideally we should be starting our mornings mindfully through things like positive thinking, hydrating, or even stretching. You might spend 20 minutes mindlessly scrolling on social media or your phone, which can then lead to a rushed and unproductive morning.”

5. Strains your eyes

The blue light emitted from phones can not only affect our ability to go to sleep at night but also affect us in the mornings.

Dr Khan says: “Right before you wake up your eyes are sensitive to light because they’ve been closed all night. Staring at a bright screen can strain your eyes and interfere with your body’s natural wake-up process.”

What should we do instead?

Charging your phone outside your bedroom and using a traditional alarm clock is one way of avoiding the temptation of looking at your phone in bed - and Dr Khan has plenty of other healthy and positive suggestions.

Our bodies are dehydrated when we wake up so he advises we have a big glass of water before reaching for a coffee. This will boost our digestive systems and improve our energy levels and alertness.

If you’re a morning person and have plenty of energy when you wake up early, you could start your day with stretching or exercise to wake up your mind and body. Doing it outside in daylight in the first hour after waking up is also a great way to set yourself up for the day as the sunlight tells your body it's time to get moving.

Dr Khan is also a fan of setting some positive affirmations first thing in the morning. Looking at your phone while you’re still in your pyjamas and seeing people on social media who claim to have been up since dawn, making smoothies and doing yoga every day isn’t going to make you positive about your day. Focus on things you want to achieve from your day instead, no matter how big or small, and this will improve your motivation and avoid procrastination.

During the week, mornings can be rushed and stressful. There probably isn’t time for mindlessly scrolling, but seeing an email from work while you’re still getting dressed can be a way to start your day off badly, so Dr Khan recommends not looking at your phone for at least 30 minutes after waking up.

Ignorance is bliss - and whatever you find when you look will feel easier to cope with if you’re up, dressed and ready for the day.