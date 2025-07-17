“There is a whole new world of pleasure out there” Gillian Anderson promises, adding why ‘life does not end at 50’

In a candid interview to mark the paperback release of her bestselling book, Want, Gillian Anderson has shared the much-needed reminder that neither "life" nor pleasure ends at "50 or at menopause" – in fact, you might just be beginning.

When we reviewed Gillian Anderson’s Want upon its release late last year, we shared in the general consensus that the book was a completely “addictive and compelling read.”

Sharing 174 sexual fantasies sent in by women of all ages and backgrounds across the globe, the collection gives a raw and unfiltered look at women’s connections to their bodies as well as to sex – and it’s certainly got people talking more openly about their own desires.

That’s just what Gillian wanted, she’s revealed in a new interview. And she’s especially delighted with the way the book has resonated with women whose desires have traditionally been put on the backburner.

Speaking with Stylist, she revealed, “Sadly, I think many women worry that at a certain age they won’t be desirable any more, or that they won’t feel desire as it will disappear with menopause or post-menopause.

"But, what I’m hearing is that perimenopause and menopause are almost like a new frontier, where women feel more curious and bolder than they perhaps were previously.

“I’ve heard from women in their late 50s and 60s who are on dating apps and are getting interest from much younger men, and I think that’s fascinating,” she added.

“Women are starting to realise that life does not end at 50 or at menopause and that there is a whole new world of pleasure out there that they can embrace and lean into.”

If, like us here at woman&home, you are a fan of her book, you’ll be delighted to know that it’s getting a sequel – though Gillian isn’t 100% sure what the next book might look like.

“We don’t know what it will look like at the moment – and that’s really exciting,” she said. “It might be the same but different. It might be a whole new conversation. I’m just very curious to see the degree to which our participants give themselves free rein to expand and share deeper and bolder desires.”

Her plan starts with you, the readers. Gillian explained, “I want to read each and every submission to figure out what the next book will look like. During the first book, we started to put some letters aside that felt like they were attempting to open up more conversations about sex in general, the nature of fantasy and the impact of fantasy psychologically. So maybe that will be the direction of the next one.

“We don’t know what it will be at the minute – and that’s fascinating in itself – so I don’t want to put any pressure on it.”

While there’s no release date for her new book, and the submissions only just closed last month, we’ll keep you updated with any and all news on Want’s sequel.