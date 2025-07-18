Forget 10,000 steps - your age decides how many steps you should do every day, study says

The 10,000-step goal was dreamed up by a company selling pedometers - or as the Japanese creators called it, manpo-kei, which translates to 'the 10,000-step meter'. It's a number that sounded good and worked as something to aim for, so it stuck.

It makes sense that the more steps you take, the more benefits of walking there are to be had. However, recently, researchers have published studies on the validity of the 10,000-step goal, assessing whether it's uniquely beneficial or whether we could do less and achieve just as much.

A meta-analysis published in The Lancet suggests our age should determine how many steps we take every day to lower our mortality risk. In the review, 15 studies were assessed. Results showed that between 6,000 and 8,000 steps was optimum for adults over 60. For those under 60, 8,000 to 10,000 steps was ideal. After these upper limits, the benefits plateaued.

Other studies have suggested that even fewer steps than this are needed to produce long-term health benefits. Research from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the Medical University of Lodz found that a minimum of 3,867 steps every day can reduce the risk of premature death from all causes, with as few as 2,337 steps a day found to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

For every 1,000-step increment, the study found the risk of premature death from all causes reduced by 15%, while a 500-step increase lowered the risk by 7%.

That being said, the NHS recommends adults do 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week. This is exercise (a mixture of cardio and strength training, preferably) that raises your heart rate, makes you breathe faster and sweat more, but you can still hold a conversation.

You can do this all at once in a walking workout, for instance, or break it up into small bursts of movement throughout the day. It all counts.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to do more steps every day