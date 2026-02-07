I use this underrated Fitbit feature to make sure my step count is right every time

There's no better way to improve your fitness slowly than by upping your step count. While there's a lot of back and forth about how many steps you should take every day, the message is clear: more = better. However, if you've picked up one of the best Fitbits recently, you'll know how satisfying - and important - it is for those steps to be accurate.

Hidden deep within the advanced settings of any Fitbit is one feature that aligns your stride length with your Fitbit, so your step count accurately represents your body proportions.

The automatic stride length on most Fitbits is in line with the average for your height and weight, and is recorded for you after you go for a run. But what if you have shorter legs than average but move quicker than most? What if you have no intention of running? In all likelihood, you're leaving well-earned steps off your watch.

As woman&home's digital health editor, I've dug around in Fitbit settings, working out the niche ways to improve these devices. This is certainly one of my favourite features, and something I always tell people about when they buy a new Fitbit - or any of the best fitness trackers for that matter.

How to record your stride length

Measure a distance that you know: For example, the length of your garden or a lap of a running track.

For example, the length of your garden or a lap of a running track. Walk: Walk the distance at your regular pace, counting your steps carefully. You might like to do this a few times and take an average to ensure accuracy. Make sure you take at least 20 steps.

Walk the distance at your regular pace, counting your steps carefully. You might like to do this a few times and take an average to ensure accuracy. Make sure you take at least 20 steps. Work out your stride: Divide the total distance (in centimetres) by the number of steps. That's your stride length.

How to change your stride length on Fitbit

Open your Fitbit app. This works regardless of whether you're on the free or Premium version.

At the bottom left of the screen, you'll find the Today tab.

Enter and navigate to Exercise days.

Tap the three dots in the corner (Menu), go to Activity settings, then Stride Length.

Input your stride length manually.

Tips for getting an accurate step count on your Fitbit

There are other ways to make sure that you're automatically logging every step on your Fitbit:

Start a workout: If you're walking or running without moving your arms (for example, on a walking pad while working at your standing desk), then it's best to log the session as a workout as your watch will recognise that you're moving.

If you're walking or running without moving your arms (for example, on a walking pad while working at your standing desk), then it's best to log the session as a workout as your watch will recognise that you're moving. Update your details: If you've been wearing your Fitbit for a while, take a look in your settings to make sure your personal details (like your height and weight) are up to date. These impact how quickly your Fitbit will predict you walk.

If you've been wearing your Fitbit for a while, take a look in your settings to make sure your personal details (like your height and weight) are up to date. These impact how quickly your Fitbit will predict you walk. Fit: Ensure your Fitbit is neither too tight nor too loose, and is positioned about a finger's width from your wrist bone. It should also sit on your non-dominant hand to avoid recording steps for activities like writing.

Ensure your Fitbit is neither too tight nor too loose, and is positioned about a finger's width from your wrist bone. It should also sit on your non-dominant hand to avoid recording steps for activities like writing. Enable phone counter: In your settings, you can enable your phone to record your step count, so you don't miss out on valuable data if you forget to wear your watch on a walking workout one day.

In your settings, you can enable your phone to record your step count, so you don't miss out on valuable data if you forget to wear your watch on a walking workout one day. Try wearing it on your ankle: You might find that wearing a Fitbit on your ankle offers the most accurate step count - although the brand doesn't officially recommend it. I tucked mine around my ankle and into my sock a few years ago so I could record my steps in my weight workouts at the gym and cycling sessions too.