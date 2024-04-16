The supplement for maintaining muscle in menopause you might not know about (but definitely should)

There are so many benefits of creatine for women - especially those over 40 and those going to menopause. But unless you've spent time in professional sports and bodybuilding spaces, or researched fitness supplements online, you wouldn't be blamed for never having heard of it.

Creatine should sit in the kitchen cupboard next to vitamins, your pick of the best protein powder for women, and all the other must-haves. It's one of the most researched and popular supplements in the world, and one nutritionists may recommend to those looking to improve their experience of menopause.

"As a performance nutritionist with over 15 years of experience, I have been recommending creatine to be used to improve strength and exercise performance. However, in the last few years there has been some interesting research showing that creatine benefits extend to brain health, energy levels, bone density and muscle retention," says Dr Linia Patel, an award-winning dietitian and performance nutritionist.

Here, to reveal all you need to know about creatine, from what it is and its benefits to when and how to take it, woman&home speaks to Dr Patel and other specialists in women's nutrition.

What is creatine?

Creatine is an amino acid naturally found in the muscles, brain, and gut, and it's made up of three other amino acids: L-arginine, glycine, and L-methionine. As the main role is to supply energy to the muscles, we use creatine during high-intensity activity and when lifting heavy objects.

While the body produces just under 1g of creatine in the liver after we eat protein, many people supplement with creatine monohydrate to reap various health benefits. There are many types of creatine you can supplement with, but this is the one most researched and most widely used.

You can also find creatine in many common foods - especially animal products like meat and fish - but you'll likely never be able to hit the amount available in creatine supplements, which is why so many people take it.

Creatine has a gritty texture like sand, so is best mixed with a protein shake, smoothie, or water. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What does creatine do?

Put simply, creatine helps to maintain a continuous supply of energy to our muscles during intense exercise - but to understand how it works on a deeper level, we have to delve into how our body produces energy.

"Adenosine triphosphate (ATP) is a molecule that carries energy within cells - often referred to as the 'energy currency' of our cells," says Abi Roberts, sports nutritionist with Bulk. "This is our main fuel source for high-intensity activity and explosive movements but we only have a limited supply of this fuel, so creatine is the substance involved in the re-synthesis of ATP, providing us with a more constant supply."

When we supplement creatine, she explains, we "increase the stores of creatine in the muscles, which accelerates the recycling of ATP and allows us access to fuel for more high-intensity exercise".

Having more energy means we can work harder, encouraging our bodies to adapt and change for the better - especially in terms of strength, power, and muscle mass, all of which are required to live an active lifestyle.

Who is creatine suitable for?

Creatine is suitable for most adults who regularly exercise. Research from several institutions, including those by the University of North Carolina, says it's most effective for women engaging in high-intensity exercise over short durations, or repeated sets of high-intensity exercise with shorter rest periods. That means strength training for women in all forms from dumbbell workouts for beginners to weightlifting, along with treadmill sprints, hill repetitions, and HIIT workouts.

It's not the best for longer-distance runners, cyclists, and walking enthusiasts without this high-intensity component. However, Dr Patel says there is "some preliminary evidence highlighting the potential cardiovascular health benefits of creatine supplementation too. It may improve blood vessel function and blood pressure regulation as it impacts nitric oxide production."

It's also been proven to be particularly beneficial for women over 40 and those going through menopause, as the same research shows it can prevent age-related muscle, bone, and strength loss by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress and increasing bone formation. But that's not all...

Benefits of creatine for women over 40

1. Stronger bones

Women tend to lose about 2% of their bone density each year during perimenopause and in the two years post-menopause, thanks to the dropping levels of oestrogen in the body. Creatine may help to prevent this, says Rachael Sacerdoti, a certified nutritionist and personal trainer specialising in women's health.

"Some research suggests that creatine supplementation may positively affect bone density [as it increases metabolic activity and helps with bone cell development], which is important for reducing the risk of osteoporosis, a condition more common in postmenopausal women," she says.

2. Helps prevent muscle loss during menopause

Another common result of menopause is muscle loss, again thanks to the declining levels of oestrogen in the body, but "creatine supplementation can help combat age-related muscle loss, also called sarcopenia, by increasing muscle strength and promoting lean muscle mass maintenance," says Sacerdoti.

"While the direct link between oestrogen and creatine in the female body is not well-established, we know that the decreasing levels of oestrogen in perimenopausal women have an influence on muscle mass, fluid balance, bone health and hormonal interactions, which may directly impact creatine metabolism," adds Dr Patel. "This means perimenopausal women have even lower amounts [of creatine] which, in turn, is why we are seeing such positive results with supplementation in this age group."

3. May positively impact mental health

The benefits of creatine for women have been largely focused on the physical over the years, but research in recent years shows that creatine may be able to influence how the brain works.

"Creatine may support brain function, memory, and overall cognitive performance, promoting mental wellbeing as we age," notes Sacerdoti.

While no supplement is a replacement for proper mental health aid, there's good research to suggest that creatine may help those diagnosed with depressive disorders. For example, a review by Seoul National University College of Medicine and College of Natural Sciences found that women who took their daily medication with 5g of creatine responded twice as fast as those who took the antidepressant alone.

Creatine is best taken alongside regular strength training exercise. (Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Creatine can improve exercise performance

The main use of creatine is to improve exercise performance - and for good reason. In a study from Universidad Europea de Madrid, female participants had a 15% increase in exercise performance after taking creatine for 10 weeks, compared to just 6% of men, suggesting it's double as effective for women.

The improvements are caused by the body's improved ability to produce ATP (as mentioned above), in all likelihood. Normally, ATP stats to drop after just 10 seconds of high-intensity exercise - as Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center research reveals - but as supplementing with creatine means we can produce more ATP, we can maintain an excellent exercise performance for longer.

Even if you're not interested in performing at an 'excellent' level during exercise, this is a huge advantage with real-world impact. For example, the stronger your bones and muscles and the longer you can exercise, the more muscle you have. The more muscle you have, the faster your metabolic rate, and the faster your metabolic rate, the easier it is to maintain a certain body weight and ward off adverse health conditions like heart disease and diabetes.

5. It may reduce tiredness

All this talk of more exercise may make you worry about getting through the week without feeling tired all the time. Well, even just one dose of creatine can help with this, according to new research by Forschungszentrum Jülich.

In this study, the sleep-deprived participants were given a single dose of creatine monohydrate and asked to complete various cognitive tests. Compared to the placebo group, there were improvements in brain performance and processing speed - meaning participants felt more awake and alert after taking a creatine supplement.

Other older research backs this up too - University College Chichester loaded participants with 5g of creatine monohydrate, four times a day, for seven days immediately before an experiment. They then went through 24 hours of sleep deprivation, and researchers found that the supplementation positively affected their mood and performance in tasks requiring a lot of brain activity compared to the placebo group.

Another study by the University of Tokyo produced similar results - 8g of creatine per day for 5 days was shown to reduce mental fatigue in participants repeatedly doing mathematical equations.

What is the best creatine for women?

When choosing a creatine to buy, you want to look for creatine monohydrate in its purest form. "Consider factors such as purity, form, and additional ingredients, and look for reputable brands that offer pure creatine monohydrate, which is the most studied form and often the most cost-effective," says Sacerdoti.

"Other forms like creatine hydrochloride or buffered creatine may have different absorption rates but lack extensive research. Avoid products with unnecessary additives or fillers," she warns.

MyProtein Creatine Monohydrate Capsules £15.96 at MyProtein As unflavoured creatine doesn't taste of anything, you might find it easiest to take the supplement in capsule form along with your other daily vitamins. There are 3g of creatine (3000mg) in each of these capsules, so they are perfect for those new to the supplement and starting on the lower dosage. proteinworks Creatine Monohydrate £13.49 at proteinworks A cheaper way to take creatine is in powder form, where you can also choose your own dosage. I'd suggest mixing this in with your breakfast, a protein shake or a smoothie to get rid of any gritty creatine texture. Alternatively, you can buy a flavoured creatine - this one from proteinworks comes in unflavoured, berry, and orange varieties. Optimum Nutrition Micronised Creatine Monohydrate £40 at Holland&Barrett $48.60 at Amazon Micronised creatine monohydrate is a good option for those who find regular creatine irritates their stomach - a typical side effect. The process increases molecule surface area 20 times on average, which makes it more soluable and easier to digest. Although, this comes at a price.

When should you take creatine?

There's no one rule for when you should take creatine as the studies all have conflicting conclusions on how much of a difference it makes - but most suggest that it's best to take creatine shortly before or after your workout.

On the days when you don't do any exercise, it's still important to take creatine, but it really doesn't matter when in the day you take it.

How often should you take creatine?

To get the most out of this supplement, it's recommended that you take it every day - even on days when you don't exercise. This keeps a good supply of creatine in your muscles throughout the week.

What happens if you miss a day? "The impact of missing a day will depend on the dosing strategy you choose," says Dr Patel, but largely, it won't make too much of a difference if you don't do it very often.

How much creatine should you take?

3 to 5g of creatine monohydrate daily is the general recommended amount. Before this, many experts recommend starting with a loading phase to saturate the muscle stores.

Dr Patel says one way to do this is to take 5g of creatine monohydrate, every four hours, four times a day for five days to load up on the amino acid. Then, maintain your intake with 3 to 5g daily as noted.

"However, I recommend that you take these recommendations and make them bespoke to you by seeing a women’s health dietitian who can gauge the most effective dose for you," she notes.

You can also avoid the loading phase and have the 3 to 5g of creatine per day - but research from Texas A&M University suggests it'll take up to four weeks to get the same amount of creatine in your muscle stores, i.e. it'll take a month to start reaping the benefits.