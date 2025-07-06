This specific style of shoe is Amal Clooney's leg-lengthening red carpet secret

There are all kinds of exciting shoe trends for 2025. From clogs and retro sneakers to laidback loafers and preppy Mary Janes - you're spoilt for choice when it comes to deciding what to wear on your feet for summer.

One of the biggest and most statement trends of the season has to be ‘invisible’ heels, which are most often made from clear PVC or perspex, and are designed to look completely sheer.

This particular style has a very modern feel to it, and as well as cleverly elongating the appearance of your legs, the see-through design means they will make a chic footnote to most outfits, as you won't need to worry about a color clash.

They have long been a big hit with the fashion set, including Amal Clooney. The stylish star has been spotted wearing her Gianvito Rossi Plexi pumps on a number of occasions over the years, teaming them with everything from fancy dresses to casual jeans.

Most recently, the star opted for the silver-toed pair while at an event in London, where she used her illusion heels to finish a beautiful white dress by 16Arlington, adding a Jimmy Choo Clemmie Clutch.

The silver-tip designer heels aren’t available right now, but you can find the equally chic white version by the same label, as well as some other transparent pairs below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

Many people worry about invisible shoes looking uncomfortable, but the plastic-fantastic footwear can be very wearable. Of course, the easiest way to wear the look is with a pair of see-through flats, which will tick off the trend for daytime, but if you're keen to try high heels like Amal, there are some tricks to help you recreate her occasion-ready look minus any ouch moments.

I'd recommend wearing them in at home before your event. This will soften up any rigid edges and stretch them out a little. This will also mean you’ll be less likely to get sore rubbing areas, which is a must, as red blisters will have nowhere to hide on a see-through shoe and may not look so pretty with your best wedding guest dresses!

Ball of foot gel cushions will help take any pressure off as well. Make sure you wear the right size, as a shoe that is even a tiny bit too tight will pinch and make your feet look squashed. You want your toes to look their best (don't forget a fresh pedicure either!) when wearing sheer shoes so always find your perfect fit.

Plastic fabrics in the heat will make your feet a little sweatier than usual, so apply some deodorant on the bottoms of your feet a few minutes before you pop your shoes on, too. It really works!