Want to pack like a beauty editor? Here's every product our beauty team will be taking on holiday this summer

From city breaks to island idylls, these are our must-haves for every type of destination

Between us, the W&H beauty team own hundreds of beauty products. But which ones are jetting off with us this summer?

Packaging for a holiday can be one of life's more stressful tasks. Ticking off everything on your travel beauty list can feel like a challenge, especially if you only have a cabin bag to contend with.

Whether you have minimal space and need some inspiration for the best beauty minis or have the luxury of taking your entire skincare collection away with you (jealous), here's exactly what our beauty team is taking with them on holiday this summer and why you should consider stocking up on them, too.

Here's exactly what the W&H beauty team is taking on their very different summer holidays

The W&H beauty team is heading all over this summer. From driving through the vineyards of France, jetting off to the Maldives, basking in the Spanish sun, to city hopping through Europe's cities, it's fair to say the beauty team are all heading on very different holidays this year. This means that we are all packing very differently, beauty bags included.

Beauty Director, Sarah's Spanish saviours

an image of beauty director Sarah's holiday beauty essentials

(Image credit: Future)

This year I’m heading with my family to an all-inclusive resort in Majorca. Much to my teen daughter’s frustration, I always book hand luggage only plane tickets when we go abroad - for a family of four, it's more affordable and gives us more spending money when we get to our destination. But it does mean I need to be clever with my beauty packing. Once we’re through airport security, I buy shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste and a big bottle of SPF in Boots, but there are a few under 100ml essentials that I always take with me…

Senior Beauty Editor, Rhiannon's city-hopping mini heroes

an image of senior beauty editor rhiannon with her holiday beauty essentials

(Image credit: Future)

I've just come back from two weeks travelling around a few different cities in Europe using only hand luggage, which I feel extremely smug about. As a reformed over-packer (I once took 20 dresses on a week-long holiday to Greece, causing my friends to hold an actual intervention), I've now really nailed a bare-bones beauty bag. The key is focusing on multitasking products and leaning into the more streamlined routine.

Beauty Writer, Annie's French fancies

an image of beauty writer Annie's holiday beauty essentials

(Image credit: Future)

This year, I’m travelling through France on a road trip, taking me from sun-soaked vineyards to the mountains, so I’m packing products for a few different climates. I’ll be stopping off at a few French pharmacies to stock up on some of my favourite skin brands. The drive means that not only can I pack all my favourite beauty products, but I can also bring back as much as I want, which I'll be taking full advantage of.

Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi's Devon delights

an image of digital beauty writer Naomi's holiday beauty essentials

(Image credit: Future)

I’m heading down for a little staycation in Devon with friends and family this summer, with the hopes of squeezing in some much-needed beach days (weather permitting). As it won’t be for very long, I’m going to try and pack light - try being the operative word there - but three products I absolutely won’t be sacrificing for clothing space are my everyday SPF, concealer and favourite French blush stick.

Beauty eComm Editor, Aleesha's Maldives must-haves

an image of Beauty eComm Editor Aleeshas beauty essentials

(Image credit: Future)

I'm living out the fantasy this year and taking a group trip to the Maldives. And for me, on a beachy island holiday there's little time to waste with styling my hair to perfection and piling on loads of makeup. Instead, I like to take advantage of my natural waves and the bronze facial tan I will (hopefully) manage to achieve. So while I swear by my trusty eyelash curler and a really good hair clip, these are the other products that help me create island holiday chic.

