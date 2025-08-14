Want to pack like a beauty editor? Here's every product our beauty team will be taking on holiday this summer

Between us, the W&H beauty team own hundreds of beauty products. But which ones are jetting off with us this summer?

Packaging for a holiday can be one of life's more stressful tasks. Ticking off everything on your travel beauty list can feel like a challenge, especially if you only have a cabin bag to contend with.

Whether you have minimal space and need some inspiration for the best beauty minis or have the luxury of taking your entire skincare collection away with you (jealous), here's exactly what our beauty team is taking with them on holiday this summer and why you should consider stocking up on them, too.

Here's exactly what the W&H beauty team is taking on their very different summer holidays

The W&H beauty team is heading all over this summer. From driving through the vineyards of France, jetting off to the Maldives, basking in the Spanish sun, to city hopping through Europe's cities, it's fair to say the beauty team are all heading on very different holidays this year. This means that we are all packing very differently, beauty bags included.

Beauty Director, Sarah's Spanish saviours

(Image credit: Future)

This year I’m heading with my family to an all-inclusive resort in Majorca. Much to my teen daughter’s frustration, I always book hand luggage only plane tickets when we go abroad - for a family of four, it's more affordable and gives us more spending money when we get to our destination. But it does mean I need to be clever with my beauty packing. Once we’re through airport security, I buy shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste and a big bottle of SPF in Boots, but there are a few under 100ml essentials that I always take with me…

Sol de Janeiro Delicica Body Butter $22 at Amazon $24 at Sephora RRP: £21 There's just something about Sol de Janeiro scents... I use this little pot of magic after a day in the sun. It smells absolutely gorgeous and is a brilliant barrier repair cream - I think it does a better job than any ‘official’ after sun product and is without a doubt one of the best smelling body lotions. It's thick and buttery and is so hydrating on skin that's seen too much sun, sea and chlorine. This very mini pot will last you more than a week, even if you’re applying it head to toe every day. Trinny London The Non-Negotiables View at Trinny London RRP: £28 These stackable mini skincare cleanser and moisturiser are brilliant. I do tend to pare back my skincare when I go on holiday - I can’t possibly fit all my lotions and potions in a small plastic bag! With this set, you get just enough product for a week away (as long as said teen daughter doesn’t steal it all), and they are ideal for keeping my skin looking glowing and hydrated. They work hard to keep my skin hydrated after a day in the sun and remove everything from SPF and makeup with ease. Floral Street Arizona Bloom 10ml Check Amazon RRP: £28 In my opinion, this is the ultimate summer fragrance and one of my favourite perfumes that smell like sun cream. I love it! And this little spray bottle is the perfect size for taking on holiday. It’s a dry floral amber that blends Balinese coconut, salted musks and Madagascan black pepper. Honestly, one whiff and you’ll be hooked, and best of all, the mozzies don’t seem to be drawn to it so you can go out for dinner without being eaten alive.

Senior Beauty Editor, Rhiannon's city-hopping mini heroes

(Image credit: Future)

I've just come back from two weeks travelling around a few different cities in Europe using only hand luggage, which I feel extremely smug about. As a reformed over-packer (I once took 20 dresses on a week-long holiday to Greece, causing my friends to hold an actual intervention), I've now really nailed a bare-bones beauty bag. The key is focusing on multitasking products and leaning into the more streamlined routine.

Beauty Writer, Annie's French fancies

(Image credit: Future)

This year, I’m travelling through France on a road trip, taking me from sun-soaked vineyards to the mountains, so I’m packing products for a few different climates. I’ll be stopping off at a few French pharmacies to stock up on some of my favourite skin brands. The drive means that not only can I pack all my favourite beauty products, but I can also bring back as much as I want, which I'll be taking full advantage of.

Nudestix Nudies Face Blusher $30 at Macy's $35 at Revolve $35 at Ulta Beauty RRP: £33 I've said it once, and I'll say it again: this Nudestix Nudies Matte Blush might just be my favourite makeup product of all time. I'll admit, though, I'm someone who rarely wears any makeup when on holiday, but if I fancy making myself look slightly more presentable, I'll whip out this bad boy and give myself a natural-looking pop of colour. I apply it on my cheeks, eyes and even lips under some gloss which gives me that little boost, without having to wear a full face of heavy makeup. Sunday Riley CEO Vitamin C Cream $22 at Macy's $65 at Amazon $65 at Nordstrom RRP: £60 I'll be honest, I don't think I've ever been all that excited about face cream before, then I tried this product. Not only does it smell like freshly squeezed oranges, but the buttery cream melts into skin and keeps it looking happy and healthy with minimal effort. That's why this will be accompanying me on my summer holiday this year. I'll lather generous scoops onto my face in the morning and evening, and thanks to the rich vitamin C formula, my skin will hopefully look radiant and bright despite consuming copious amounts of wine and cheese each day. James Read Sunblush Tan Mist View at jamesreadglow.com RRP: £39 As someone who just has to glance at the sun to risk sunburn, I like to play it safe and tend to sit in the shade when I'm on holiday. This means I never get an authentic tan, especially on my face, so it's absolutely essential for me to take a tanning mist away to fake that holiday glow. This one is my new favourite and easily one of the best fake tans for your face I've tried. It couldn't be easier to apply or look more realistic, too. A couple of sprays each day means I can maintain my fake holiday tan with ease.

Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi's Devon delights

(Image credit: Future)

I’m heading down for a little staycation in Devon with friends and family this summer, with the hopes of squeezing in some much-needed beach days (weather permitting). As it won’t be for very long, I’m going to try and pack light - try being the operative word there - but three products I absolutely won’t be sacrificing for clothing space are my everyday SPF, concealer and favourite French blush stick.

Beauty eComm Editor, Aleesha's Maldives must-haves

(Image credit: Future)

I'm living out the fantasy this year and taking a group trip to the Maldives. And for me, on a beachy island holiday there's little time to waste with styling my hair to perfection and piling on loads of makeup. Instead, I like to take advantage of my natural waves and the bronze facial tan I will (hopefully) manage to achieve. So while I swear by my trusty eyelash curler and a really good hair clip, these are the other products that help me create island holiday chic.