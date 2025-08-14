Want to pack like a beauty editor? Here's every product our beauty team will be taking on holiday this summer
From city breaks to island idylls, these are our must-haves for every type of destination
Between us, the W&H beauty team own hundreds of beauty products. But which ones are jetting off with us this summer?
Packaging for a holiday can be one of life's more stressful tasks. Ticking off everything on your travel beauty list can feel like a challenge, especially if you only have a cabin bag to contend with.
Whether you have minimal space and need some inspiration for the best beauty minis or have the luxury of taking your entire skincare collection away with you (jealous), here's exactly what our beauty team is taking with them on holiday this summer and why you should consider stocking up on them, too.
Here's exactly what the W&H beauty team is taking on their very different summer holidays
The W&H beauty team is heading all over this summer. From driving through the vineyards of France, jetting off to the Maldives, basking in the Spanish sun, to city hopping through Europe's cities, it's fair to say the beauty team are all heading on very different holidays this year. This means that we are all packing very differently, beauty bags included.
Beauty Director, Sarah's Spanish saviours
This year I’m heading with my family to an all-inclusive resort in Majorca. Much to my teen daughter’s frustration, I always book hand luggage only plane tickets when we go abroad - for a family of four, it's more affordable and gives us more spending money when we get to our destination. But it does mean I need to be clever with my beauty packing. Once we’re through airport security, I buy shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste and a big bottle of SPF in Boots, but there are a few under 100ml essentials that I always take with me…
RRP: £21
There's just something about Sol de Janeiro scents... I use this little pot of magic after a day in the sun. It smells absolutely gorgeous and is a brilliant barrier repair cream - I think it does a better job than any ‘official’ after sun product and is without a doubt one of the best smelling body lotions. It's thick and buttery and is so hydrating on skin that's seen too much sun, sea and chlorine. This very mini pot will last you more than a week, even if you’re applying it head to toe every day.
RRP: £28
These stackable mini skincare cleanser and moisturiser are brilliant. I do tend to pare back my skincare when I go on holiday - I can’t possibly fit all my lotions and potions in a small plastic bag! With this set, you get just enough product for a week away (as long as said teen daughter doesn’t steal it all), and they are ideal for keeping my skin looking glowing and hydrated. They work hard to keep my skin hydrated after a day in the sun and remove everything from SPF and makeup with ease.
RRP: £28
In my opinion, this is the ultimate summer fragrance and one of my favourite perfumes that smell like sun cream. I love it! And this little spray bottle is the perfect size for taking on holiday. It’s a dry floral amber that blends Balinese coconut, salted musks and Madagascan black pepper. Honestly, one whiff and you’ll be hooked, and best of all, the mozzies don’t seem to be drawn to it so you can go out for dinner without being eaten alive.
Senior Beauty Editor, Rhiannon's city-hopping mini heroes
I've just come back from two weeks travelling around a few different cities in Europe using only hand luggage, which I feel extremely smug about. As a reformed over-packer (I once took 20 dresses on a week-long holiday to Greece, causing my friends to hold an actual intervention), I've now really nailed a bare-bones beauty bag. The key is focusing on multitasking products and leaning into the more streamlined routine.
RRP: £21 (for 5)
These were the secret weapons in my suitcase. The little sachets take up much less space than even a travel-size bottle, and I loved that I could bin them after every use, creating more space in my bag for souvenir shopping. I've called this two-step treatment a facial in a sachet before, and I stand by it - in a matter of minutes, my skin transforms, looking glowing and healthy no matter how many Aperols I've consumed. It's also a great way of helping my skin feel refreshed after a day in a polluted city or on a sticky sunlounger - it's simply the best face exfoliator.
RRP: £27
Multitaskers are the key to minimal packing, and this is a brilliant one - I've taken it to so many places that all the writing's worn off on the packaging. On one side is a warm bronzer which can also be used as a contour stick because it doesn't contain any shimmer, and on the other side is a perky pink blusher. To make it even more useful, I often use the bronze side as an eyeshadow, and the blush as a lip colour. The stick is so quick and easy to use - I applied it while standing on a swaying tram, with perfect results every time. I just swipe the shades straight on, then blend with my fingertips.
RRP: £12
I air-dry my hair most of the time, and use a few different styling products to create my slightly arduous at-home curly hair routine. When I'm travelling, I have to cut my styling routine down to just one product, and this air dry cream really earns its spot. It hydrates and defines my curls, leaving them looking soft and bouncy. I've heard it works wonders on wavy hair, creating the dream beachy look with zero effort. It also smells amazing.
Beauty Writer, Annie's French fancies
This year, I’m travelling through France on a road trip, taking me from sun-soaked vineyards to the mountains, so I’m packing products for a few different climates. I’ll be stopping off at a few French pharmacies to stock up on some of my favourite skin brands. The drive means that not only can I pack all my favourite beauty products, but I can also bring back as much as I want, which I'll be taking full advantage of.
RRP: £33
I've said it once, and I'll say it again: this Nudestix Nudies Matte Blush might just be my favourite makeup product of all time. I'll admit, though, I'm someone who rarely wears any makeup when on holiday, but if I fancy making myself look slightly more presentable, I'll whip out this bad boy and give myself a natural-looking pop of colour. I apply it on my cheeks, eyes and even lips under some gloss which gives me that little boost, without having to wear a full face of heavy makeup.
RRP: £60
I'll be honest, I don't think I've ever been all that excited about face cream before, then I tried this product. Not only does it smell like freshly squeezed oranges, but the buttery cream melts into skin and keeps it looking happy and healthy with minimal effort. That's why this will be accompanying me on my summer holiday this year. I'll lather generous scoops onto my face in the morning and evening, and thanks to the rich vitamin C formula, my skin will hopefully look radiant and bright despite consuming copious amounts of wine and cheese each day.
RRP: £39
As someone who just has to glance at the sun to risk sunburn, I like to play it safe and tend to sit in the shade when I'm on holiday. This means I never get an authentic tan, especially on my face, so it's absolutely essential for me to take a tanning mist away to fake that holiday glow. This one is my new favourite and easily one of the best fake tans for your face I've tried. It couldn't be easier to apply or look more realistic, too. A couple of sprays each day means I can maintain my fake holiday tan with ease.
Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi's Devon delights
I’m heading down for a little staycation in Devon with friends and family this summer, with the hopes of squeezing in some much-needed beach days (weather permitting). As it won’t be for very long, I’m going to try and pack light - try being the operative word there - but three products I absolutely won’t be sacrificing for clothing space are my everyday SPF, concealer and favourite French blush stick.
RRP: £65
As someone with very sensitive and pale skin, anything below SPF50 is a no-go. Tatcha’s Silk Sunscreen delivers just that, whilst also affording my complexion a glowy, sheen, which shines through my makeup. The formula itself is infused with hydrating ingredients like amino acids, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, and really does feel like silk; it’s lightweight and just melts in seamlessly. Unlike some radiance-boosting SPFs and primers, though, it’s not glittery - another point in its favour.
RRP: £37
Blush is by far my favourite makeup step and a non-negotiable in my routine. I won’t lie, my collection is quite extensive, but my current best cream blush option is Violette_Fr’s Bisou Balm. I used the shade Maryam, which is a bright berry-red with blue undertones, that mimics my natural flush perfectly. Not only does it come with its own handy, built-in blending brush, but the formula applies like a dream. It also lasts beautifully throughout the day - a rarity for most cream blushes - and works harmoniously with all of my base products just as well as it does on bare skin.
RRP: £64
This Victoria Beckham Concealer Pen is my not-so-secret secret to achieving fresh undereyes in seconds. It’s so easy to apply, thanks to its built-in brush and click-dispenser, and its creamy formula delivers the most natural and radiant coverage. I struggle with dry undereyes, but this pen never clings or accentuates texture; instead, it hydrates and sits comfortably, perfectly masking my dark circles. It’s the sort of product you can whip out in the car to touch-up your face in the tiny fold-down mirror, and thus, I’m keeping it in my beach bag.
Beauty eComm Editor, Aleesha's Maldives must-haves
I'm living out the fantasy this year and taking a group trip to the Maldives. And for me, on a beachy island holiday there's little time to waste with styling my hair to perfection and piling on loads of makeup. Instead, I like to take advantage of my natural waves and the bronze facial tan I will (hopefully) manage to achieve. So while I swear by my trusty eyelash curler and a really good hair clip, these are the other products that help me create island holiday chic.
RRP: £44
We all know we need to be piling on our best face sunscreen on a sunny holiday, so rather than pushing the SPF agenda, I'm going to harp on about one of my other non-negotiables - skin hydration. But with increased time in the sun, higher temperatures, spending time in the AC, salt water, chlorine water, not to mention a change in environment, there's a lot going on that can affect your skin microbiome, so making sure it's constantly hydrated is important for keeping it in the best condition possible, warding off dryness-induced hyperpigmentation and soothing fine lines on the face. I swear by this serum for holidays, as it's lightweight, comfortable to wear and super quenching on the skin.
RRP: £27.50
My naturally frizzy and somewhat coarse hair means that most of the time I can't get away without some sort of styling. But when it comes to holiday hair, there's something about natural waves and the extra salt they get from the sea that feels suitable for island evenings. However, that extra salt also means extra dryness, and any dryness in the hair always leads to a whole load of extra frizz for me, so a quality hair oil is a must. I love this one. It's been a go-to for me for years now, especially when I leave my hair natural, as the thick formula smooths down any excess frizz, without leaving the hair feeling heavy or looking oily.
RRP: £6.99
While I like to take a little break from heavy makeup while enjoying island life, my undereye circles never quite get the memo. But rather than piling on heavy concealer that always tends to look too bright, I opt for a lightweight colour corrector that can neutralise dark areas without highlighting them. This is my go-to as it has a velvety texture that glides on and blends easily, but still lasts well throughout the day. I use it on my undereye circles, on the corners of my lips and any other dark spots on my face, for a subtly brighter look throughout my holiday.
Annie Milroy is the Beauty Writer for Woman & Home and other publications.
She spent three years studying Journalism and English Language at the University of Portsmouth before starting her career in magazines in 2017. After 8 years in the beauty industry, she's grown very fond of any product that can give her that 'my skin but better' finish, and anything that hydrates her seemingly always parched face.
When she’s not working, she’s shamelessly watching back-to-back Real Housewives episodes, spending all her time with her beloved yellow Lab, Freya, and hunting down the best carb spots London has to offer.
