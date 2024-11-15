I always get asked what blusher I’m wearing and it’s the same formula every time
Our beauty writer is a cream blush aficionado - and this highly-pigmented, easy-to-apply buy is her all-time favourite
I made the big jump from powder to cream blushers a couple of years ago and I've never looked back. Since then, I've been asked almost weekly what I'm wearing on my cheeks and it's always the same product.
If you've mastered the art of how to use some of the best blushers, you'll understand the power these products have to transform your face. A pop of pinky pigment on the cheeks helps bring the colour back to your face and keeps you looking full of life. I firmly believe that blushers are one of the most transformative makeup products and I'm here to convince you to try my favourite formula.
Nudestix Nudies Matte Lux All Over Face Blush is simply the best cream blush I've ever tried. Since using it, I've managed to convince colleagues, friends, and pretty much anyone who will listen to try it out and they're now as obsessed as I am. Here's exactly why I think you should give it a go, too...
Why Nudestix Nudies Matte Blush is my go-to cheek product
Creamy, pigmented, blendable - and available in an array of stunning shades and finishes; Nudestix has become my go-to blush brand. Renowned for their incredible formulas that melt into the skin like butter, these blushers are adored by so many. Wondering how to apply blush in a stick format like this? For me, I love how quick and easy these blush sticks are to apply. Use your fingers, a sponge or a brush and this formula will absorb into your skin in just seconds and look so natural.
I have tried many, many shades of this formula and I'm yet to find a colour I dislike. Even the brightest coral looks stunning once blended in properly.
Beauty writer's pick
RRP: £31.50
Despite trying what feels like every shade option Nudestix has available, one of my favourite everyday colours is Juicy Melons. This rosy pink shade is such a gorgeous colour to blend into the apples of your cheeks as it provides the most natural-looking flush of blush.
I use a blending brush to buff it into my skin and I apply this to my cheeks, temples and the bridge of my nose. The creamy formula is so blendable it can even be used on eyes and lips, too.
Just like the best skincare products this is packed with a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients like Vitamin E and green tea extract. The creamy blusher offers an airbrushed effect to the skin, blending in with ease and remaining natural-looking. The formula also works to hydrate while you're wearing it, making it an ideal product for those with dehydrated skin.
Perfect for ‘no-makeup’ makeup looks, the easy-to-use cream blush stick is ideal for carrying around in your handbag for touch-ups on the go, thanks to the handy brush at the other end. If you're also someone who loves cream bronzers then make sure to try out the brand's other products as they also have some of the best cream bronzer options I've tried.
Affordable cream blusher alternatives
RRP: £18
This glow-enhancing blush is infused with bright pigments to deliver a long-lasting pop of berry blush. This glides onto cheeks and blends like a total dream. This rich ruby hue promises to complement an array of skin tones and keep you looking naturally flushed all day long.
RRP: £16
Perfect for creating that 'just-pinched' effect, this clever 3-in-1 silky blusher primes, blurs imperfections and provides colour, all in one affordable creamy compact. Choose from six universally flattering shades and using a sponge, brush or your fingers buff and blend into your skin.
RRP: £6
Providing just the right amount of natural-looking pinky flush, this buttery cream blusher comes in five gorgeous pink and peachy shades. The sheer-to-buildable wash of rosiness can be built up to reach your desired vibrancy. Use it everywhere, from eyelids to lips and cheeks, for the ultimate pop of pink on a budget.
Annie Milroy is the Beauty Writer for Woman & Home and other publications.
She spent three years studying Journalism and English Language at the University of Portsmouth before starting her career in magazines in 2017.
After 5 years working as a Fashion & Beauty Writer, she refined her career and is now working at Future as a Beauty Writer.
