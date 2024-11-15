I always get asked what blusher I’m wearing and it’s the same formula every time

I made the big jump from powder to cream blushers a couple of years ago and I've never looked back. Since then, I've been asked almost weekly what I'm wearing on my cheeks and it's always the same product.

If you've mastered the art of how to use some of the best blushers, you'll understand the power these products have to transform your face. A pop of pinky pigment on the cheeks helps bring the colour back to your face and keeps you looking full of life. I firmly believe that blushers are one of the most transformative makeup products and I'm here to convince you to try my favourite formula.

Nudestix Nudies Matte Lux All Over Face Blush is simply the best cream blush I've ever tried. Since using it, I've managed to convince colleagues, friends, and pretty much anyone who will listen to try it out and they're now as obsessed as I am. Here's exactly why I think you should give it a go, too...

Why Nudestix Nudies Matte Blush is my go-to cheek product

Creamy, pigmented, blendable - and available in an array of stunning shades and finishes; Nudestix has become my go-to blush brand. Renowned for their incredible formulas that melt into the skin like butter, these blushers are adored by so many. Wondering how to apply blush in a stick format like this? For me, I love how quick and easy these blush sticks are to apply. Use your fingers, a sponge or a brush and this formula will absorb into your skin in just seconds and look so natural.

I have tried many, many shades of this formula and I'm yet to find a colour I dislike. Even the brightest coral looks stunning once blended in properly.

Beauty writer's pick Nudestix Nudies Matte Lux All Over Face Blush in shade Juicy Melons RRP: £31.50 Despite trying what feels like every shade option Nudestix has available, one of my favourite everyday colours is Juicy Melons. This rosy pink shade is such a gorgeous colour to blend into the apples of your cheeks as it provides the most natural-looking flush of blush.

I use a blending brush to buff it into my skin and I apply this to my cheeks, temples and the bridge of my nose. The creamy formula is so blendable it can even be used on eyes and lips, too.

(l-r) Annie's hand with a swatch of Nudestix cream blush, Annie wearing the blush in Juicy Melons (Image credit: Future)

Just like the best skincare products this is packed with a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients like Vitamin E and green tea extract. The creamy blusher offers an airbrushed effect to the skin, blending in with ease and remaining natural-looking. The formula also works to hydrate while you're wearing it, making it an ideal product for those with dehydrated skin.

Perfect for ‘no-makeup’ makeup looks, the easy-to-use cream blush stick is ideal for carrying around in your handbag for touch-ups on the go, thanks to the handy brush at the other end. If you're also someone who loves cream bronzers then make sure to try out the brand's other products as they also have some of the best cream bronzer options I've tried.

Affordable cream blusher alternatives