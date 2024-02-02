The £2.55 treatment that gives my dull winter skin a facial-level glow in just two steps

In the winter, my complexion can really stray into ‘slug’ territory. I don’t mean sluggish or tired - I mean I genuinely look quite like a slug. My skin tends to look listless, dull, and grey. No offence intended to any slugs.

And while we all know Incorporating exfoliating skincare acids and the best vitamin C serums into your skincare routine can work to boost brightness, when things are looking especially dire and slug-like, sometimes I like to go a step further.

And there’s one product I always turn to above all others to restore glow to my skin in a quick and easy treatment that boasts results for days.

The exfoliator that gives me facial-level results in two easy steps

Dr Gross Alpha Beta Peel Pads are like a facial peel treatment in a sachet. It’s a two-step treatment that leaves my skin looking immediately clearer, radiant and glowing.

Dr Dennis Gross Aplha Beta Universal Daily Peel $72.99 at Amazon $88 at lookfantastic $92 at Sephora RRP: from £21 for 5 treatments This is my solution to pallid winter skin. The two-step, two-minute treatment transforms my skin from dull and drab to glowing and radiant, with no side effects of sensitivity. The formula blends AHAs, BHAs and retinol for a seriously efficient treatment that leaves complexions healthier, smoother and plumper.

I love that the two-step process is so simple to follow. Unlike a lot of at home facial peels, there’s no complicated routine or a slew of products to decipher - just open step one, a pad pre-soaked with a mix of AHAs and BHAs, and sweep it over your face until the pad dries out. Wait two minutes (I usually brush my teeth, a very efficient way of optimizing my nighttime routine), and then open step two, the neutraliser to sweep away the acids.

Also soaked in the second step is retinol, which - you don't need me to tell you - will increase cell turnover and lead to smoother, plumper skin. Essentially, it's a whole facial in those nifty little sachets. For those wondering how to make retinol work for you, these pads are a great option, as are the best retinol creams and serums.

I also love that it's available in three strengths, so you can ease yourself in with the gentle formula, or go in all-guns-blazing with the extra strength if you have a higher tolerance.

(Image credit: Rhiannon Derbyshire)

One slight downside is the price. Having stocked up a couple of months ago with the 60-pack (there’s nothing I like better than a massive stash of my favourite beauty buys, it makes me feel very serene), I’d forgotten the price. However, if you need enabling, I’d argue that if you buy the 60-pack, each treatment works out at £2.55 each. For the 30-pack, it's £3.10 each. That’s cheaper than most sheet masks on the market, and they're much more effective, with more transformative effects.

Essentially a facial in a sachet, it's the ultimate winter skin saviour.