The £2.55 treatment that gives my dull winter skin a facial-level glow in just two steps
Our senior beauty editor calls this two-step treatment a salon-grade peel in a sachet - here's why...
In the winter, my complexion can really stray into ‘slug’ territory. I don’t mean sluggish or tired - I mean I genuinely look quite like a slug. My skin tends to look listless, dull, and grey. No offence intended to any slugs.
And while we all know Incorporating exfoliating skincare acids and the best vitamin C serums into your skincare routine can work to boost brightness, when things are looking especially dire and slug-like, sometimes I like to go a step further.
And there’s one product I always turn to above all others to restore glow to my skin in a quick and easy treatment that boasts results for days.
The exfoliator that gives me facial-level results in two easy steps
Dr Gross Alpha Beta Peel Pads are like a facial peel treatment in a sachet. It’s a two-step treatment that leaves my skin looking immediately clearer, radiant and glowing.
RRP: from £21 for 5 treatments
This is my solution to pallid winter skin. The two-step, two-minute treatment transforms my skin from dull and drab to glowing and radiant, with no side effects of sensitivity. The formula blends AHAs, BHAs and retinol for a seriously efficient treatment that leaves complexions healthier, smoother and plumper.
I love that the two-step process is so simple to follow. Unlike a lot of at home facial peels, there’s no complicated routine or a slew of products to decipher - just open step one, a pad pre-soaked with a mix of AHAs and BHAs, and sweep it over your face until the pad dries out. Wait two minutes (I usually brush my teeth, a very efficient way of optimizing my nighttime routine), and then open step two, the neutraliser to sweep away the acids.
Also soaked in the second step is retinol, which - you don't need me to tell you - will increase cell turnover and lead to smoother, plumper skin. Essentially, it's a whole facial in those nifty little sachets. For those wondering how to make retinol work for you, these pads are a great option, as are the best retinol creams and serums.
I also love that it's available in three strengths, so you can ease yourself in with the gentle formula, or go in all-guns-blazing with the extra strength if you have a higher tolerance.
One slight downside is the price. Having stocked up a couple of months ago with the 60-pack (there’s nothing I like better than a massive stash of my favourite beauty buys, it makes me feel very serene), I’d forgotten the price. However, if you need enabling, I’d argue that if you buy the 60-pack, each treatment works out at £2.55 each. For the 30-pack, it's £3.10 each. That’s cheaper than most sheet masks on the market, and they're much more effective, with more transformative effects.
Essentially a facial in a sachet, it's the ultimate winter skin saviour.
Rhiannon Derbyshire is the Senior Beauty Editor for Woman & Home and other publications.
She started interning for glossy magazines while working alongside her Fashion Journalism degree. There, she was lured to the beauty desk, seduced by matte lipsticks, posh shampoos, and every skincare product imaginable. 10+ years into her career, she can confidently tell you why the best mascaras are always high street, and why SPF is a non-negotiable all year round. Ask her about her curly hair routine, skincare minimalism, and how to find the exact right red lipstick
