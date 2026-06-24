Not sure what trainers to wear in summer? Kate Middleton's proved this comfy canvas pair look elegant with shorts
Sandals aren't for everyone but white trainers are so timeless and the Princess's wardrobe wouldn't be the same without her Supergas
When it's boiling hot the last thing you want is for your shoes to rub and I find sandals can be terrible for this so I often reach for white trainers instead. They might not scream summer in the same way but they're a versatile footwear option that can easily be worn with seasonal outfits.
The Princess of Wales's favourite pair are her Superga Cotu classics and she's styled them multiple times with shorts. Perhaps the chicest way we've seen her wear them was with her white linen-blend shorts for a visit to Plymouth in 2022.
Kate's Supergas are far more streamlined than sports trainers, with a plimsoll-esque design and breathable canvas uppers. There's minimal branding on them and this helps increase their wearability.
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These Superga Cotu Classics have a streamlined plimsoll-esque shape and are made with canvas uppers and rubber soles. The Princess of Wales has paired them with shorts and trousers on so many occasions and they're subtler than sports trainers.