Not sure what trainers to wear in summer? Kate Middleton's proved this comfy canvas pair look elegant with shorts

When it's boiling hot the last thing you want is for your shoes to rub and I find sandals can be terrible for this so I often reach for white trainers instead. They might not scream summer in the same way but they're a versatile footwear option that can easily be worn with seasonal outfits.

The Princess of Wales's favourite pair are her Superga Cotu classics and she's styled them multiple times with shorts. Perhaps the chicest way we've seen her wear them was with her white linen-blend shorts for a visit to Plymouth in 2022.

Kate's Supergas are far more streamlined than sports trainers, with a plimsoll-esque design and breathable canvas uppers. There's minimal branding on them and this helps increase their wearability.

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Shop Kate's Trainers

Exact Match Superga White Cotu Classic Trainers £65 at M&S These Superga Cotu Classics have a streamlined plimsoll-esque shape and are made with canvas uppers and rubber soles. The Princess of Wales has paired them with shorts and trousers on so many occasions and they're subtler than sports trainers. Skechers OBS Women's B Trainers £29.61 (was £44) at Amazon Currently on sale for Amazon Prime, these Skechers trainers have a fun leopard print interior and a classic white exterior. They're made with cotton canvas uppers and inside there's a memory foam cushioned insole. Tommy Hilfiger Vulcanised Trainers £35.80 (was £70) at Amazon These stylish trainers are also on sale right now and the prices varies slightly depending on the size. The gold-toned rivets add some glamour and the uppers are fabric whilst the soles are crafted from flexible rubber.

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