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Not sure what trainers to wear in summer? Kate Middleton's proved this comfy canvas pair look elegant with shorts

Sandals aren't for everyone but white trainers are so timeless and the Princess's wardrobe wouldn't be the same without her Supergas

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Catherine, Princess of Wales attends Chelsea Flower Show on May 20, 2019
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
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When it's boiling hot the last thing you want is for your shoes to rub and I find sandals can be terrible for this so I often reach for white trainers instead. They might not scream summer in the same way but they're a versatile footwear option that can easily be worn with seasonal outfits.

The Princess of Wales's favourite pair are her Superga Cotu classics and she's styled them multiple times with shorts. Perhaps the chicest way we've seen her wear them was with her white linen-blend shorts for a visit to Plymouth in 2022.

Kate's Supergas are far more streamlined than sports trainers, with a plimsoll-esque design and breathable canvas uppers. There's minimal branding on them and this helps increase their wearability.

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Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen during her visit to the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team on July 31, 2022

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