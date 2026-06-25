Our favourite French pharmacy finds are all under £20 right now - no plane ticket needed

As much as we'd love to keep our favourite French beauty buys under lock and key, their discounted prices are just too good to miss - with everything, from our go-to body oils and SPFs, currently under-£20 (and still dropping).

French skincare is, after all, famed for its effective and glow-boosting formulas, much like how French perfumes are highly sought after for their chic and luxurious notes, so it's only natural that you would want to add a few gems to your product lineup. The country's beauty offerings just have a certain je ne sais quoi that is hard to resist. A French pharmacy alone is difficult to walk past, as is a good online deal, especially when popular and well-loved brands like Caudalie, La Roche-Posay and Nuxe are involved.

So if you're looking to upgrade your routine with one of the best face moisturisers or tanning drops on the market, behold these very tempting Amazon Prime Day deals...

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The under-£20 French beauty buys we're grabbing while they're on sale

As a team, we have quite the stash of French pharmacy finds in our beauty bags, from Caudalie's SPF50 Glow Oil to La Roche-Posay's iconic B5 baume. So, in case you're unsure what to shop in the sale, we've waded through all the deals to bring you a selection of our go-tos.

Where to shop French beauty deals

In case you're looking to expand your shopping horizons, we've also made a list of more retailers that stock our French beauty essentials - and made note of all the ones with current discounts and offers.