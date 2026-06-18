I'm convinced this Caudalie glow oil saved me from becoming a burnt bride - here's why it's now my daily go-to

Not only does this French SPF oil leave me with glowing skin, but it also previously saved me from becoming a very crispy-looking bride whilst tying the knot outside, mid-heatwave.

Picture this: a strappy, white silk gown, a beautiful sprawling garden in the middle of May and full sun, not a cloud in sight. On paper, a picturesque wedding day, in reality, a recipe for a sunburn. Thankfully, though it was actually the former and aside from feeling quite frazzled by the intense heat (and not to mention the heightened emotions and adrenaline of the day), I did not look it. I'm convinced that it's thanks to Caudalie's SPF50 glow oil, which left my arms and decolletage radiant and, most importantly, protected, but without the slimy-stickiness of classic cream formulas.

Safe to say, it's been my go-to ever since. So, if you're on the hunt for an effective buy to team with your other best facial sunscreens or are keen to try a Caudalie skincare product, here's why this lightweight, spritzable oil should be top of your list.

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The glow-boosting SPF oil I'll be using non-stop this summer and beyond

Caudalie High Protection Glow Oil SPF50 £22 at Sephora UK RRP: £22 If you prefer scented body oils over the best-smelling body lotions, this is the SPF for you. Not only does it leave your skin gleaming, but it's also a dry oil, meaning it dries down quickly, is non-sticky and delivers a comfortable satin finish. It shields your skin from UVA/UVB rays and can be applied to the face, body and hair. One word of caution, though: the brand says to apply and let this dry down before getting dressed, as it can stain clothing. That said, I have worn it with many white t-shirts (and a very important white dress) and had no issues with stains or oily marks.

I'll admit that when I first saw this product, I was a little bit unsure and hesitant to try it. I'm so used to traditional creamy formulas that an oil just screamed excess sliminess yo me. Thankfully, there's none of that. It absorbs beautifully and actually dries down to a satin finish, while still adding that light-catching gleam to the skin.

Here you can see the oil in action and proof that I did indeed get married outside, in the full sun, while wearing it. (Image credit: Future)

It feels so lightweight, which I also didn't expect from an oil sunscreen. You spray it on, rub it in and voilà: it's gone. Only the glow and its gorgeously subtle and summery scent of white flowers and coconut water remains. The fact that it's a dry oil also rids me of one of my biggest gripes about those aforementioned cream formulas. I've always hated how greasy they leave your hands, post-application and would, once upon a time, have to wash them immediately. I don't have to worry about that with this stuff, which makes it all the more convenient for on-the-go top-ups.

As for the formula, along with its soft solar-like fragrance, it is enriched with Caudalie's exclusive CollagenSkinProtect™ technology, which protects against blue light and infrared rays. It's also reef-safe, vegan and non-comedogenic and can be used on your face, body and hair.

The real appeal for me, aside from its fast absorption, non-sticky satin texture and summery scent, is that it's SPF50. I'm very pale and, as a result, burn very easily, so I take no chances with anything less. This keeps me covered (quite literally), whilst frankly being a joy to wear - I mean, that glow! What's not to love?

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This picture was actually taken on a very grey and cloudy day, which I think speaks to just how glowy this oil is. (Image credit: Future/Caudalie)

I'm not the only fan on the team; Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim, is just as fond of this glowy oil, despite having shared my initial reservations. "I’m not generally drawn to oil textures with my sunscreen (too… oily, for lack of a better word)," she quips, "but after trying this in the name of professional diligence, I have been converted.

"Turns out, it’s not too oily, not at all - it has a satin finish and leaves a lovely sheen on my legs and collarbones, but isn’t remotely greasy and crucially, doesn’t make a mess on clothes. I'm not sure how Caudalie has managed to do that, but I say, why question the glamorous, French magic? Just enjoy it."