No time to tan? Our beauty team uses this £23 shimmering oil on photoshoots to instantly fake summer skin
It works immediately, smells like sunshine and suits every skin tone...
The world of magazines is a bit topsy-turvy. We work on summer tanning stories in February, shivering under our electric blankets, and we compile our Christmas Gift Guide in the height of summer.
In fact, this year’s summer beauty photoshoot, where we created all of our content for the next few months of the magazine, was during a particularly cold April. The crew rolled up at 6 am in jumpers and coats, and the models were strutting around in bikinis, dipping their toes into icy outdoor pools. We wanted to create the illusion of golden, gleaming skin - skin that had been (safely) sunning itself on The Med for weeks.
Luckily, our makeup artist came prepared with the perfect product, and it might be the best instant tan alternative we've come across. It’s a one-and-done that immediately transformed limbs from dull to dewy - from April to August, if you will.
This shimmering body oil will transform your skin in seconds
RRP: £23
This shimmering body oil is ideal for those occasions when you haven’t done the legwork. For those days when it’s suddenly 30 degrees, and you haven’t tanned or even looked at your best body moisturiser in a while.
There’s nothing worse than picking an outfit you really want to wear and not feeling confident showing your arms or legs, but the second Huile Prodigeuse hits your skin, even the dullest canvas looks immediately radiant, dewy and glowing.
Nuxe’s Huile Prodigieuse Shimmering Body Oil is also my own personal summer secret weapon. For a beauty editor, I’m quite a tanning novice. I never really learned how to fake tan - I can never wrap my head around the development timings, and I always get the logistics mixed up when it comes to the shaving and exfoliation window.
The summer always seems to take me by surprise, too - suddenly I have to be shorts-ready at a moment’s notice. Technically, that’s not my fault - the British weather gods mean I need to be equally prepared for a broderie mini dress or a cagoule on any given day.
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The oil, firstly, smells delicious - like golden, tropical sunshine. It almost doubles up as a solar perfume. It’s a dry oil, so it’s lightweight and never sticky or greasy. It also sinks in quickly, leaving your skin with the most incredible shimmer. My pro tip would be to let it dry down fully before you get dressed - I’ve ruined a couple of cream hemlines by applying then dressing in a hurry.
Don’t panic if it looks a bit too sparkly on first application - make sure to properly blend it in, and you can lighten the coverage with another body cream or oil if you want a lighter touch of shimmer. If you want to look amazing in pictures, though, like our models do - trust the sparkle - in photographs, it’ll create the most beautiful radiance.
Rhiannon Derbyshire is the Senior Beauty Editor for Woman & Home.
She started interning for glossy magazines in 2011 while working alongside her Fashion Journalism degree. There, she was lured to the beauty desk, seduced by red lipsticks, posh shampoos, and every skincare product imaginable. 15+ years into her career, she now writes about skincare, haircare and makeup for six national titles and interviews celebrities, experts and brand founders. She oversees and judges products for the Woman & Home skin, hair and beauty awards, testing hundreds of products yearly.
With 3A curls, Rhiannon specialises in writing about curly hair routines and has a penchant for red lipsticks and minimalist skincare routines - with a bit of LED therapy thrown in.
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