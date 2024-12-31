4 easy beauty resolutions our beauty team is making this year for healthy skin

New Year's resolutions aren't always the easiest to keep up with, so our woman&home beauty team experts are making small, manageable - and hopefully ongoing - tweaks to our beauty routines for healthier skin this year.

Most new years tend to come with the promise to ourselves that we're going to finally stick to some sort of healthy habit that we generally end up breaking by around January 10th - so in an effort to keep these going all year, we're making sure that our 2025 habit goals won't add more than a few minutes to our days.

From tackling dry skin to going for natural glow, these are easy steps we're adding to our beauty routines for healthy skin all year long...

Our 2025 skincare resolutions are...

To finally tackle my skin dryness

"Historically, I've been awful at keeping New Year's resolutions and I think that's due to being overly ambitious with my goals. So for 2025, I'm keeping things simple and opting for one that really relates to (and will hopefully help relieve) one of my daily skin struggles - dryness.

"I'm going to invest in a good-quality hydrating face mask, as I've found my face moisturisers just don't seem to be cutting it with the more stubborn dry patches and will endeavour to actually use it the recommended amount. I am guilty of using a face mask once and being disappointed when it doesn't seem to do anything, but not this year.

"I also really want to start using my evening routine to repair my skin barrier but also to unwind and a nourishing face mask is the perfect way to accomplish both."

Naomi Jamieson ~ Digital Beauty Writer, woman&home

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To stick to using toner

"As someone with unpredictable combination skin, I find the ever-changing weather often knocks my skin off balance, leaving it looking dry, dull and irritated, meaning I’m always on the hunt for products that can hydrate my dry patches without encouraging excess oil.

"So, this year I’m making a promise to myself to incorporate a toner into my skincare routine, consistently using it every day in order to give my complexion an extra layer of hydration, calm my skin and balance my pH levels - plus, help my other skincare products absorb better for the ultimate efficiency."

Sennen Prickett ~ Digital Beauty Shopping Writer, woman&home

To keep up with red light therapy

"While I'm actually pretty good at keeping up with my regular daily skincare routine, one thing that I'm always quite lazy with is using my skincare tools and devices.

"Until the past few months, that's not been too much of a problem for me. But as my age starts to creep up on me, so does its repercussions on my skin and I've noticed in the past few months increased hyperpigmentation patches on my face and the beginnings of lines around my eyes and mouth.

"So my skincare resolution for 2025 is to dig out my best red light therapy device and try and fall into a consistent routine with it. While I opt for an LED face mask for red light, as I just strap it on and job done, if you find these a bit much to use or too uncomfortable to wear, there are alternative handheld devices on the market too that may suit you better and hopefully help you keep up your routine too..."

Aleesha Badkar ~ Digital Beauty Editor, woman&home

To stop neglecting bodycare

"I’m skincare obsessed and give my face the same level of careful tending-to as a prized bonsai tree. The same definitely can not be said for my body. Washing, deodorising and self-tan applying aside, my bumpy upper arms and ashy ankles tell a sorry tale of neglect, and I know it’s not ok.

"In 2025, I am determined to stop playing favourites and give my unloved elbows at least a scrap of the attention my spoiled-rotten cheeks enjoy. I’ll start basic - a body scrub in the shower and nicely-scented oil for afters. It shouldn’t be hard to stick to. Honestly, my cabinets are teeming with posh body products just begging to be used, and I always enjoy new opportunities to shut myself away in the bathroom and slather things on."

Fiona McKim ~ Digital Beauty Editor, woman&home