Will one versatile makeup stick do your entire party look? We think these can

The festive months are typically pretty hectic, but one aspect of your life that doesn't need to be is your handbag - specifically, the array of beauty products you carry in its depths. In fact, we'd argue that only one multi-tasking product requires any real estate in your bag this party season...

You might think you've sussed out this mysterious beauty buy, but if your guess was one of the best long-lasting lipsticks, alas you'd be wrong. No, we have something a tad more versatile in mind, the sort of product that can double as a highlighter and eyeshadow or replace both your best tinted lip balm and blush. Multipurpose products like this can be a godsend for packing light and streamlining your beauty routine, and they're at their most useful as the holiday season rolls around.

Thus, we've rounded up six radiance and makeup-enhancing sticks that can easily slot into your bag for on-the-go top-ups - so that you look good all day and night...

The only beauty buy you need in your bag this festive season

Tripling as lip, cheek and eye products or as all-over glow and hydration boosters, these makeup sticks are the perfect addition to your routine this festive season - and were made for quick makeup top-ups.

How to apply a multi-purpose makeup stick

The beauty of all these sticks (featured above), is that they're versatile, meaning you have a lot of options when it comes to application. As all of them are cream formulas, you can dab them onto your skin with your fingers, or use a brush. You could even swipe them directly onto your skin - for a more concentrated application.

The blush and lip options can be applied to your cheeks and, of course, your lips - again with your finger or a brush - as can the Chanel Essentiel Baume glow stick, which also works as a highlighter and eyeshadow. The Nudestix bronzers and blushes also triple as cheek, lip and eye products - thus eradicating the need for multiple products to litter the bottom of your handbag and makeup bag for that matter.