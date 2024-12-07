Will one versatile makeup stick do your entire party look? We think these can

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The festive months are typically pretty hectic, but one aspect of your life that doesn't need to be is your handbag - specifically, the array of beauty products you carry in its depths. In fact, we'd argue that only one multi-tasking product requires any real estate in your bag this party season...

You might think you've sussed out this mysterious beauty buy, but if your guess was one of the best long-lasting lipsticks, alas you'd be wrong. No, we have something a tad more versatile in mind, the sort of product that can double as a highlighter and eyeshadow or replace both your best tinted lip balm and blush. Multipurpose products like this can be a godsend for packing light and streamlining your beauty routine, and they're at their most useful as the holiday season rolls around.

Thus, we've rounded up six radiance and makeup-enhancing sticks that can easily slot into your bag for on-the-go top-ups - so that you look good all day and night...

The only beauty buy you need in your bag this festive season

Tripling as lip, cheek and eye products or as all-over glow and hydration boosters, these makeup sticks are the perfect addition to your routine this festive season - and were made for quick makeup top-ups.

A product shot of the Chanel Baume Essential Multi-use Glow stick in shade Moonlight Kiss, on a white background
CHANEL Baume Essentiel Multi-use Glow Stick

RRP: £38

This stick is one of Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson's favourites among the Chanel Makeup best-sellers - and for good reason. It can be applied to your cheeks, nose, lips, brow bones and even your eyelids, for a natural but radiant gleam. Its formula is so creamy and is available in a range of hues, all designed to add a light-catching glow to your complexion.

NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color Matte
NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color Matte

RRP: £31.50

Another all-over multi-tasker, this bronzing stick can be applied to your cheeks, nose, forehead and lids (basically, wherever you want to add some warmth, shadow and definition), to create a cohesive makeup look - and is available in seven warm and cool shades. It also comes with a handy brush to help you apply and blend your chosen hue quickly and seamlessly - you can also find this format in blush form, which we've also included below.

Merit Flush Balm
Merit Flush Balm

RRP: £32

This flush balm from Merit offers a sheer and buildable tint to your skin and lips. It's available in nine shades and features Vitamin E, to condition whilst adding a flattering pop of colour. It's lightweight, formulated without acne-triggering ingredients and comes in compact packaging - making it ideal for slipping into your handbag.

NUDESTIX Nudies Bloom All Over Face Dewy Color

NUDESTIX Nudies Bloom All Over Face Dewy Color

RRP: £31.50

Like the bronzer option, this dewy number from NUDESTIX can be applied all over your face - wherever you want a little pop of colour. It's available in eight shades, ranging from petal pink to warm terracotta hues and comes with a brush for easy application. This style of stick is ideal if you want to build upon your everyday blush and add a rosy lip for more of an evening look.

Jones Road Miracle Balm
Jones Road Miracle Balm

RRP: £36

Ok, this one's not a stick - but it is equally versatile and user-friendly. This Jones Road Miracle Balm is available in 13 shades (ranging from a clear, pearlescent balm to a rich plum-bronze hue) and can be applied to cheeks, lips and anywhere else that you want to add glow. It's described by the brand as a 'light-reflecting superproduct' because not only does it provide glow, but moisturises your skin and can be worn alone or layered on top of your foundation - and other base makeup products.

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint
MILK MAKEUP Cooling Water Jelly Tint

RRP: £22

Woman&home's beauty team are big fans of the Milk Makeup Jelly Tints as they can be applied to both your cheeks and lips to provide a long-lasting stain of colour that does not budge. They're buildable, cooling and can be found in six juicy and flattering shades. Like every other stick in this roundup, you can apply them with your fingers, a sponge or a brush but we would recommend the latter, as the product can stain your fingers.

How to apply a multi-purpose makeup stick

The beauty of all these sticks (featured above), is that they're versatile, meaning you have a lot of options when it comes to application. As all of them are cream formulas, you can dab them onto your skin with your fingers, or use a brush. You could even swipe them directly onto your skin - for a more concentrated application.

The blush and lip options can be applied to your cheeks and, of course, your lips - again with your finger or a brush - as can the Chanel Essentiel Baume glow stick, which also works as a highlighter and eyeshadow. The Nudestix bronzers and blushes also triple as cheek, lip and eye products - thus eradicating the need for multiple products to litter the bottom of your handbag and makeup bag for that matter.

