If you don't like wearing foundation, you need to try this brightening balm

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for a Jones Road Miracle Balm review, you're probably wondering if this talked-about product is really worth investing in. We're big fans of Jones Road here at Woman&Home, as the brand's simple yet hydrating products work wonders for our skin. But could the new shade of the Miracle Balm, Happy Hour, really give us an all-over glow without the need for other base products? Our beauty writer had to put it to the test to see if it can compete with the best foundations in the market.

Fans of the best cream foundations will probably already be very familiar with Jones Road's products, thanks to the unique What The Foundation which went viral online for its divisive creamy texture. But for those with drier skin types in need of extra hydration, it has become a holy grail purchase that has made the brand, created by the legendary Bobbi Brown, one of the most exciting new launches in years. With a pretty extensive range of products, from face cleansers to gel bronzers, there is a lot that's worthy of discussion. However, the newest launch of Miracle Balm in the shade Happy Hour is what's really caught our attention.

Available in 10 shades from coral pinks to rich browns, Miracle Balm is designed to give a soft wash of colour to the face. The newest shade, however, is a sheer shimmery pink that can be worn alone or on top of other base products for an instant healthy glow. As fans of the best cream blush, we were eager to try out a similarly smooth and dewy base product that could replace a tinted moisturiser in our routine, or work in harmony with our best drugstore concealer for a more natural finish. After testing, here are our beauty writer's honest thoughts on this versatile brightening balm.

Our beauty writer's Jones Road Miracle Balm review

Initial thoughts: packaging and ingredients

(Image credit: Future)

One of my favourite things about Jones Road products is the packaging. Modern and sleek, each item I own from the brand is one that looks good sat on my makeup table, but they aren't so ornate that I worry about travelling with them or popping them in my handbag during the day - a winning combination. Thankfully, the Miracle Balm is no different. Surprisingly lightweight despite its size and with a mess-free screw-top lid, it ticks all the boxes.

At £36, it is by no means a bargain product. However, one of the first things I noticed is that it is significantly deeper than my best cream bronzer at 50g (one of my most commonly used bronzers is 19g) meaning you get a lot for your money. I can easily see this product lasting me for years, and you can expect prices around the £35 mark for similar premium brands' complexion products.

The main ingredient in Miracle Balm is jojoba seed oil, which is an antioxidant that works to hydrate all skin types. If you've found that products like foundation sticks drag on your skin and you're desperate for something that will glide on and not cling to any dry patches, this ingredient will work wonders for you. As someone who always wants a glowy and hydrated face, this was a big green flag for me. Miracle Balm also contains a range of other oils such as castor oil, argan oil, and rosemary oil, all of which have proven hydrating benefits, so it's also a great pick for the winter months when your skin may be more prone to chapping.

How to use Miracle Balm

Swatch of Miracle Balm in Happy Hour (left) and what it looks like on Amelia with no other makeup on. (Image credit: Future)

The most important thing to know when using this product is that you need to 'break' the top of it to release the pigment. If you just rub the product the way you would a lip balm in a pot on the first use, you won't get any colour from it. The brand recommends you 'break the top surface of the balm with your index finger first, and then warm it up to soften the formula'. After this, it's ready to use. I loved the satisfaction of breaking the surface as it gave the same feeling as peeling off a layer of plastic to reveal a fresh product but without the waste.

After releasing the pigment, I think the best way to apply it to the skin is to use your hands. I've found that this gives the most natural and diffused look and it's the easiest way to apply it to large areas of the face. However, you can also use a brush or sponge if this is your preferred method of applying base products.

It has a pretty thin texture which means that a little bit goes a very long way. You don't need to coat your face to get the healthy glow look, and I've found that it feels no different to skincare products like my everyday moisturiser throughout the day, making for very comfortable wear that doesn't budge. It also manages to deeply hydrate without feeling excessively oily or greasy, which is no mean feat, making it suitable for all skin types. In terms of wear, I noticed that it sinks gradually into my skin, looking more and more natural the longer I have it on.

What do we like about the Jones Road Miracle Balm?

The best thing about Miracle Balm, especially in the sheer pink Happy Hour shade, is that you can wear it anywhere you like. It has a similar finish to the best highlighters, meaning it can just be applied to the high points of the face if you prefer to be slightly more matte on the forehead and chin, but it can equally be used across the face for an all-over glow. Happy Hour is also suitable for all skin tones, as it is more about the finish it gives than the colour payoff.

I tried Miracle Balm on my skin with no other products to see how it would look on its own. I absolutely loved the skincare look it gave, as if I had just finished a 10-step skincare routine but without the time or money spent. For days when I don't want to wear a lot of makeup, some eyebrow gel, Miracle Balm, and one of the best lip oils is all I'd need.

What's not good about the Jones Road Miracle Balm?

If you're looking for an alternative to foundation that offers coverage for blemishes and hyperpigmentation, Miracle Balm won't provide that. In every shade, but especially Happy Hour, it has a sheer finish that is focused on adding glow and shine rather than evening out skin tone. If you like the sound of Miracle Balm but you want something to give a more flawless finish, the What The Foundation is well worth trying instead.

However, Miracle Balm layers beautifully with other base products, so you can easily use your regular concealer or foundation and apply this over the top to get the finish you're after. On off-duty days I will wear it alone to give me a healthy-looking complexion that doesn't look like makeup, and for days in the office I will use it as the last step in my routine to make my heavier makeup look much more skin-like.

Final verdict

Overall, I absolutely love the Jones Road Miracle Balm. I have tried numerous glowy base products and primers to boost my complexion, but none have ever quite captured the skin-like look I'm after. This product manages to boost natural skin instantly, with a consistency and feeling on the skin that sits between makeup and skincare.

The Happy Hour Miracle Balm is my new secret weapon for transforming my dull skin without the need for a heavy foundation or unnatural liquid highlighter that creates too much shine. If you have drier or dehydrated skin and you're after a simple to use product that will give you the ultimate lit-from-within glow in seconds, I think you'll love it too.

Jones Road Miracle Balm in Happy Hour | RRP: £36 at Jones Road This sheer, shimmery pink hue is ideal for no makeup days when you still want your skin to look and feel its very best.

FAQs

What is the Jones Road Miracle Balm used for? Miracle Balm is a true multi-use product, but it is made to be used on the face to add a healthy wash of colour. The shades on offer range from sheer pinks to vibrant blushers and warm bronzers, so you can use Miracle Balm in the same way you would another cream product in your collection. However, it is much more hydrating than other makeup products, so it is a brilliant skincare-makeup hybrid that will boost your complexion on the surface whilst hydrating it underneath.

Can you get Jones Road in the UK? Yes! You can shop Jones Road in the UK via the brand's website or at Liberty London. From the Jones Road site you can get free shipping on orders over £75, and from Liberty you can get free delivery over £100.

Can I use Jones Road Miracle Balm all over my face? The brand states that it is not intended to be used on the eyes, however it can be used anywhere else you like! Due to the oil-based ingredients, any contact with the eyes may cause irritation. Stick to the best mascara for sensitive eyes and use Miracle Balm on the rest of your face for any makeup look.

Is Jones Road good for dry or mature skin? After testing the brand's foundation, our Head of Ecommerce, Mille Fender, thinks absolutely. "My dry skin can often feel tight when the seasons change, which means my regular Nars foundation starts to look a bit patchy. The Jones Road foundation is the perfect antidote to this. It feels nourishing and deeply hydrating while keeping the coverage level subtle. The end result is a healthy-skin glow, without a dry patch in sight." The Miracle Balm is also brilliant for drier and mature skin types as it contains several deeply hydrating oils that work to combat dehydration and keep the skin feeling comfortable all day long. It's safe to say that Jones Road is a brand that definitely caters to both dry and mature skin.