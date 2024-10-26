Our whole beauty team swears by this multi-tasking blush that will not budge

When it comes to achieving the perfect natural flush, that is both easy to apply and doesn't budge, woman&home's beauty team has four words for you: Milk Makeup Jelly tints...

For many, a rosy cheek is as essential to an everyday look as a coat of mascara and a swipe of lipstick. Alas, even some of the best liquid blushes can apply well initially but then melt away into the makeup abyss after a few hours of wear. This can, of course, be avoided by re-application, or layering your blush with setting powder (though piling and cakiness can then come into play), but sometimes you just want a product that really clings to the skin and looks ultra-flattering whilst doing so. Milk Makeup's multi-tasking tints promise to do just that, with their cooling, jelly-like formula and selection of both bold and subtle shades.

Naturally, as a team of blush-lovers, we couldn't resist the idea of a flush that lasts all day - so we put them to the test, and let's just say, our other blushes have started gathering dust...

Our honest team review of Milk Makeup Jelly tints

If you're unfamiliar with these adorably packaged tints, they can be used on both your lips and cheeks, and are available in six sheer shades, ranging from a soft, juicy peach to a vibrant berry. Formula-wise, they feature vegan collagen, which offers that bouncy look to your cheeks and are cooling, buildable and most importantly, long-lasting. They have the appearance and consistency of jelly and do indeed look good enough to eat (but please don't, they are NOT edible).

If you're already a lover of the best cream blush products, this cooling jelly-like tint is right up your street. It boasts a hydrating and bounce-enhancing blend of vegan collagen, aloe vera and salt water and adds a juicy and healthy-looking pop of colour to your cheeks and lips - that lasts. It's available in six buildable shades and the packaging is just so cute.

As mentioned, they also rival the best tinted lip balms, by providing a flattering wash of colour to your lips. All in all, they fit the description of a perfect multi-tasker, but are they really as good as they sound?

Our verdict on the Milk Cooling Water Jelly tints

In short, yes they are every bit as good as they sound. So much so that three members of our beauty team unanimously swear by them for a lasting and fresh pop of colour.

Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar has been using the blushes for six months now and cannot get over the staying power: "They just do not budge." Her go-to is the shade 'Burst', which is a bright, poppy pink.

Shop Aleesha's pick

"I like to tap this blush in with my fingers and once applied, it is not coming off. It offers such a natural-looking flush and looks just as gorgeous on my lips - in fact, once applied, that's my lips done for the day."

Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett is the newest addition the Jelly Tint's fan club and adores the blush for its healthy and subtle glow: "I only introduced this product into my makeup routine a month ago but it has gone on to become a staple in my routine that I simply can’t go without."

Shop Sennen's pick

She uses the shade 'Fizz' (a soft peach), which is one of the latest additions to the shade line-up: "This particular hue offers a subtle pop of colour that is more wearable than many other shades, thanks to its buildable formula. I often find my powder blushes almost disappear after a day’s wear, however, this cheek tint brings a long-lasting healthy, flushed glow to my complexion. In terms of application, it’s so seamless that it almost applies like magic. I find it best to apply by dabbing my blush brush straight onto the product before tapping it onto my upper cheekbone."

Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, like Aleesha, has been turning to these candy-like blushes for months now - whenever she wants her makeup to pack a long-lasting punch. "I wear Milky Jelly Tint in 'Splash' which offers a bright, raspberry-like hue to my cheeks. It's bold but blends out well to create more of a sheer tinge that can then be built upon. I tend to layer it underneath my go-to Tower28 cream blush, so the colour lasts (and boy, does it) but with a dewier finish. I tend to blend it with a brush or my finger, though the latter does result in a few pink-stained fingertips, but this is nothing a hand wash or some makeup remover won't fix."

Shop Naomi's pick

"The finish is fresh and so flattering," Naomi says but adds that her one gripe is that, "they do dry very quickly, so you need to blend quickly, or else you might be left with a very obvious dot of blush. I also don't personally love the look of it on my lips, though I do like the idea, but on my cheeks it's lovely."

So, if you're looking for a blush that stands the test of time - no matter the weather - or perhaps you gravitate towards multi-purpose products, Milk's Jelly tints deserve a spot in your next beauty haul.

How to apply the Milk Cooling Water Jelly tints

As mentioned, they do dry very quickly so fast blending is key to achieving a seamless and natural look. As for how you apply them, that's really up to you but our team either opt for their fingers or a blush brush. Do bear in mind that these blushes are tints, so they will stain your fingers just as well as they do your cheeks and lips.

When it comes to blush placement, we recommend applying two dots to your cheeks (either on the apples or to your cheekbones) and blending upwards with a fluffy brush - then build as desired. For your lips, we would refrain from applying it straight to your lips as you would a normal lipstick. Instead, use a lip brush, to avoid staining, or your ring finger, for a natural look.