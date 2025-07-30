Kylie Minogue's taupe Birkenstock clogs and relaxed denim combination has confirmed my next shoe purchase

Kylie Minogue's recent video on Instagram has made us want to buy her taupe Birkenstock clogs immediately. Pairing the iconic clogs with relaxed denim jeans and a graphic t-shirt, this is an outfit formula that's cool, on-trend, and easy to recreate.

If you've worn your most comfortable sandals all summer long and are looking for an on-trend alternative to your favourite footwear, we'd recommend bagging a pair of Birkenstock clogs just like Kylie's. In line with the shoe trends of 2025, slip-on clogs are simply everywhere at the moment, and Kylie's denim attire offers the perfect solution for how to style Birkenstock clogs.

There's also a practicality to this slip-on clog style that makes them extremely useful all year round, and we've spotted this shoe style paired with a variety of wardrobe staples this season and last. They work with almost everything, from relaxed weekend denim to smart-casual outfits like tailored separates.

A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) A photo posted by on

Kylie was captured on a rooftop wearing her taupe-coloured Birkenstock clogs paired with white ankle socks, mid-wash denim jeans, and a graphic t-shirt. This combination perfects an effortless daytime dress code that's ideal for city strolls, weekend outings, or simply eating a rooftop brunch!

Shop Kylie's Birkenstock Clog Look

If you already own a pair of Birkenstock Arizonas, you'll know how comfortable and durable the brand's footwear is. However, if you're new to the clog style or Birkenstock's in general, some excellent designer lookalikes capture the same look and feel for less, such as these Topshop suede clogs or the FatFace outdoor slippers.

What stands out in Kylie's look is that it doesn't feel overly dressy, yet it remains on-trend and elevated. The pieces are familiar and easy to wear – relaxed jeans, a graphic t-shirt, and clogs. To recreate this look, try pairing the clogs with loose denim and an oversized t-shirt.

Stick to neutral tones or muted prints if you want a more understated approach. The key to styling oversized t-shirts is all about choosing the right cut of trousers – with relaxed denim, opt for t-shirts that finish on the hip to ensure that you're silhouette isn't too slouchy.