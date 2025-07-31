Anne Hathaway's white Birkenstocks are the easy-to-wear sandals you'll love if you can't quite get on board with clogs
These white waterproof sandals will be your new summer go-to
Trust me, there aren't many celebrity-approved shoes that are this affordable and easy-to-wear.
The Row's divisive Dune flip-flops cost a whopping £730, and Miu Miu's suede loafers will set you back the same amount. Isabel Marant's wedge sneakers are sneaking back into the trainer trends 2025, and you won't get much change from £500 for those.
Even a regular pair of Birkenstock Arizona sandals with the cork footbed is around the £90 mark, but I've come to the conclusion that the Birkenstock Arizona Eva waterproof sandals are the most versatile, stylish and comfortable sandals you can get - and they're only £50.
Cameron Diaz and Naomi Watts are both fans, and so is The Devil Wears Prada 2 star Anne Hathaway, who shared a holiday snap of herself wearing these sandals in white late last year.
In the classic two buckle strap design you know and love, these Arizonas swap the cork footbed for a waterproof EVA sole. They're super lightweight, and in white they will go with everything in your summer capsule wardrobe.
Birkenstock clogs are of course a huge trend at the moment, but if it's a look that just doesn't quite fit your style, I guarantee you won't have any such problems with these sandals.
They feel a little less chunky than the cork footbed Arizonas, and will work from day to evening with everything from jeans on cooler days to your best summer dresses during a heatwave.
If you're looking to spend even less than £50, I've found some amazing designer lookalikes, starting from as little as £13.59 on the virtual high street, so go ahead and treat your feet.
Shop the look for less
How to style yours
Uniqlo's viral crossbody bag has got 2185 five-star reviews on the site. One wrote: "The design is elegant and minimal, making it perfect for casual or dressy outfits. The quality feels great for the price. It’s compact but holds all my essentials comfortably."
With Nothing Underneath's chic shirts are nothing short of addictive, and next on my list is the summer-ready seersucker fabric. With a light blue stripe, this is a great way to emulate Anne's look.
I am a certified member of the Birky fan club, and have had Arizona sandals, Boston clogs and shearling slippers in my year-round wardrobe rotation for years now. They all last incredibly well, so they're well worth investing in.
