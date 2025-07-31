Anne Hathaway's white Birkenstocks are the easy-to-wear sandals you'll love if you can't quite get on board with clogs

Trust me, there aren't many celebrity-approved shoes that are this affordable and easy-to-wear.

The Row's divisive Dune flip-flops cost a whopping £730, and Miu Miu's suede loafers will set you back the same amount. Isabel Marant's wedge sneakers are sneaking back into the trainer trends 2025, and you won't get much change from £500 for those.

Even a regular pair of Birkenstock Arizona sandals with the cork footbed is around the £90 mark, but I've come to the conclusion that the Birkenstock Arizona Eva waterproof sandals are the most versatile, stylish and comfortable sandals you can get - and they're only £50.

Cameron Diaz and Naomi Watts are both fans, and so is The Devil Wears Prada 2 star Anne Hathaway, who shared a holiday snap of herself wearing these sandals in white late last year.

A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) A photo posted by on

Exact match Birkenstock Arizona Eva in White £50 at Schuh In the classic two buckle strap design you know and love, these Arizonas swap the cork footbed for a waterproof EVA sole. They're super lightweight, and in white they will go with everything in your summer capsule wardrobe.

Birkenstock clogs are of course a huge trend at the moment, but if it's a look that just doesn't quite fit your style, I guarantee you won't have any such problems with these sandals.

They feel a little less chunky than the cork footbed Arizonas, and will work from day to evening with everything from jeans on cooler days to your best summer dresses during a heatwave.

If you're looking to spend even less than £50, I've found some amazing designer lookalikes, starting from as little as £13.59 on the virtual high street, so go ahead and treat your feet.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop the look for less

Next White Eva Beach Double Strap Flat Sliders £18 at Next Available in UK sizes 3 to 9, these are available in a few different colours, and are perfect for packing in your holiday suitcase. One customer said they were "Like walking on cushions". M&S Collection Leather Buckle Footbed Mules £29.50 at M&S If you love the look of the cork footbed but are on a budget, nobody would be able to tell these M&S sandals aren't the real deal. One reviewer wrote: "lovely footbed and easily adjustable for my narrow feet." Where's That From 'Danielle' Slider Sandals With Buckle £15.99 (was £31.99) at Debenhams You can actually get an extra discount on these with the code SANDALS15, taking them to just £13.59. Ideal for day to night wear, they're the only sandals you need for a holiday this summer.

How to style yours

M&S Linen Blend Wide Leg Trousers £27.50 at M&S Anne's easy breezy look was made up of an oversized shirt, linen trousers and a crossbody bag. M&S' linen trousers are my personal favourite, and this neutral hue will create the ideal base for lots of outfit options. Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag in natural £14.90 at Uniqlo Uniqlo's viral crossbody bag has got 2185 five-star reviews on the site. One wrote: "The design is elegant and minimal, making it perfect for casual or dressy outfits. The quality feels great for the price. It’s compact but holds all my essentials comfortably." With Nothing Underneath The Weekend: Seersucker, Rain Blue Stripe £95 at WNU With Nothing Underneath's chic shirts are nothing short of addictive, and next on my list is the summer-ready seersucker fabric. With a light blue stripe, this is a great way to emulate Anne's look.

I am a certified member of the Birky fan club, and have had Arizona sandals, Boston clogs and shearling slippers in my year-round wardrobe rotation for years now. They all last incredibly well, so they're well worth investing in.