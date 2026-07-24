Rachel Stevens makes styling petite jeans look easy, pairing her M&S barrel-leg jeans with a trending crochet top
Her ‘pretty’ crochet top is another top buy from the high street brand
As the new Petites Ambassador for M&S, Rachel Stevens has a fantastic eye for styling looks for shorter frames, and she's turned her attention to barrel leg jeans, the do-it-all cut that are dominating the denim trends for 2026.
Characterised by its universally flattering fit that tappers at the ankle and skims over hips and thighs, Rachel opted for M&S's mid rise barrel jeans, in a recent Instagram video. The denim design is available in an impressive selection of sizes and leg lengths, so shoppers can get the perfect fit, as the last thing you want is for your barrel jeans to pool at the ankle.
Pairing her jeans with another trending silhouette, Rachel opted for the M&S cotton blend crochet-style knitted vest , adding a bohemian look and feel, an ideal choice for giving a summer spin to denim.
EXACT MATCH
Rachel could be seen wearing the dark indigo colourway of these M&S jeans, though the style is available in a range of denim hues from ecru to black. Just as you're spoilt for choice in terms of colour, there are also tons of options when it comes to length, with extra short to extra long leg lengths, and Rachel wears the short/petite. These jeans are pretty popular at w&h HQ too, as our fashion ecom editor, Caroline, is a big fan.
EXACT MATCH
Rachel's M&S top is a great summer staple, with its airy, crochet-style knit and sleeveless shape. It's an ideal choice for styling with your best barrel leg jeans thanks to its flattering, slimline fit that balances out the structured denim. Crochet is a big spring/summer fashion trend for 2026, as we continue to see boho silhouettes dominate.