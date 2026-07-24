As the new Petites Ambassador for M&S, Rachel Stevens has a fantastic eye for styling looks for shorter frames, and she's turned her attention to barrel leg jeans, the do-it-all cut that are dominating the denim trends for 2026.

Characterised by its universally flattering fit that tappers at the ankle and skims over hips and thighs, Rachel opted for M&S's mid rise barrel jeans, in a recent Instagram video. The denim design is available in an impressive selection of sizes and leg lengths, so shoppers can get the perfect fit, as the last thing you want is for your barrel jeans to pool at the ankle.

Pairing her jeans with another trending silhouette, Rachel opted for the M&S cotton blend crochet-style knitted vest , adding a bohemian look and feel, an ideal choice for giving a summer spin to denim.