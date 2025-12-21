Kerry Washington's head-to-toe mustard look is the surprisingly flattering colour trend I'm telling everyone to embrace

It can be hard to know what to wear on grey, dark days, but Kerry Washington is definitely bringing the sunshine this December with her stylish mustard ensemble. The actress was spotted in New York in a traffic-stopping ensemble as she hit the promotional campaign trail for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third instalment of the smash hit murder mysteries.

Washington was resplendent in an eye-catching head-to-toe mustard outfit from one of the Princess of Wales favourite British designers, Emilia Wickstead. While some may shy away from such a bold outfit, mustard has been one of the key autumn/winter colour trends 2025, and this cheery hue is surprisingly flattering, radiating warmth onto the wearer.

Teamed with neutrals, mustard features in many of the colour combinations loved by stylists, so don't be afraid to play around with this joyful colour - you'll soon find yourself with several new outfit ideas for the remaining winter months.

ADD SOME SUNSHINE TO YOUR WARDROBE THIS WINTER

If you're not sure about wearing the colour head to toe, adding a dollop of mustard to your look is a great way to get more out of your winter capsule wardrobe. Try adding an accessory in this eye-catching shade next to grey or navy separates.

For example, a chartreuse silk scarf worn tied at the neck over a grey sweater or a belt in a similar hue worn with your most comfortable jeans will create a cool contrasting pop of colour and has the potential to elevate even the simplest of outfits immediately.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From accessories to outerwear, mustard and chartreuse shades are the ideal way to add an instant lift to your outfit on grey and dismal days. Whether you go head to toe like Kerry Washington or opt for a subtle splash of colour with an accessory such as a pair of shoes, you'll be nailing one of the big autumn/winter fashion trends 2025.

The key to making this shade work for you is experimenting with various tones and placement. For those with darker skin, this colourway will immediately pop, while blondes and redheads may need to try different approaches to find the perfect shade or wear it away from their face. However you choose to wear it, we guarantee you'll find yourself sunny side up with this happy hue.