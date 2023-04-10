Best bamboo pajamas that will have you looking stylish and feeling cool year-round

The best bamboo pajamas are the key to a truly comfortable night's sleep. If you struggle with overheating or want a more sustainable option, bamboo pajamas could be the answer you've been looking for.

The best pajamas for women are a practical investment that help to regulate your body temperature, without compromising on style - and bamboo pajamas tick all these boxes. Often loose-fitting and flowy, pajamas made from bamboo are ideal for those who need the best pajamas for night sweats. A sustainable fabric, bamboo is increasing in popularity, as it is regarded to be softer than cotton, anti-bacterial, hypoallergenic, and a natural deodorizer, all ideal characteristics when it comes to pajamas.

A rival to the best loungewear, bamboo pajamas are also moisture-wicking, meaning they are gentle on the skin for night-long wear. But despite the light texture, bamboo also has thermoregulatory properties that keep in heat during the winter - what's not to love? For a set of bamboo pajamas that will see you through all seasons, look no further than this roundup of our favorites.

Best bamboo pajamas, chosen by our fashion team

(Image credit: Boody)

1. Boody Goodnight Sleep Pajamas Specifications RRP: $111.90 / £84.90 for the set Sizes: XS-XL Today's Best Deals View at Boody (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Minimal and versatile + Available as separates + Sustainably made

Want something as versatile as your best joggers but with more breathability? You've found it. This Boody set has the perfect loose fit that is airy without being overly baggy, and the cute waist tie adds a little more shape for a custom fit. We love minimalist pieces that can be mixed and matched with any of your other loungewear items, and the 95% bamboo fabric will keep you cool when you're wondering what to wear in the heat.

(Image credit: Taking Shape)

2. Taking Shape Bamboo Blooms Pajamas Specifications RRP: $74 / £59.90 for the set Sizes: XXS-4XL Today's Best Deals View at Taking Shape (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great size range + On-trend print + Stretchy, relaxed fit

One of the best plus size clothing brands for pajamas, Taking Shape has an impressive selection of bamboo pieces in gorgeous, bold prints. This particular set is extremely soft and works to quickly wick away moisture to keep you cool and fresh. With a looser fit than the best leggings and a cropped leg, these bottoms provide space for movement without too much coverage. Plus, these bamboo pajamas are very reasonably priced and offer a great size range.

(Image credit: Nordstrom)

3. Moonlight Eco Pajamas Specifications RRP: $75 / £66.66 Sizes: XXS-XL Today's Best Deals View at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Premium look + Comes as a set + Timeless style

Searching for an alternative to your staple pair of pajamas? This black set has a premium look with a great price tag - especially considering its sustainable credentials. Made from Tencel® modal, these PJs have the same breathable quality as traditional bamboo fabrics but come from naturally grown beech wood that is long-lasting and extremely soft. Layer with the best sweaters when relaxing at home for a stylish look that can't be beaten on comfort.

(Image credit: Etsy)

4. Etsy Modern Kate Pajamas Specifications RRP: $128 / £135.35 Sizes: XS-XXL Today's Best Deals View at Etsy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Unique print + Oversized fit + Could be dressed up

We're always fans of anything that can be dressed up or down, and these pajamas could easily be worn out of the house. In a gorgeous leaf print, the boxy fit is perfect for those who like loose-fitting silhouettes. Though a slightly pricier option, these bamboo pajamas are eco-friendly, hypoallergenic, and temperature-regulating, and they wash well. Nail how to dress simple but stylish from bed to brunch.

(Image credit: Cozy Earth)

5. Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set Specifications RRP: $165 (US only) Sizes: XS-3XL Today's Best Deals View at Cozy Earth (opens in new tab) View at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) View at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Perfect for the summer + Available in nine different colors + Features practical pockets

While the best flannel pajamas have kept us going through the winter, a shortie set like this is great as we head into spring. Made with spandex, the stretchy knit provides a form fit without being restrictive or heavy. The best part is that you can mix and match your set with long pants or a shirt, as well as choosing different colors for each piece. With almost 3,000 five-star reviews, you can be totally sure that these are some of the best bamboo pajamas that money can buy.

(Image credit: Nightire)

6. Nightire Desert Toile Pajama Set Specifications RRP: $114 / £94 Sizes: XS-3XL Today's Best Deals View at Nightire (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Gorgeous stand-out print + Vegan and organic + Breastfeeding friendly

This gorgeous bamboo set is a real standout, proving that practicality and style can go hand in hand. British clothing brand Nightire makes stylish, high-quality sleepwear that will stand out in any wardrobe. This particular set was inspired by the designer's vacation to Palm Springs, so it is ideal for getting you in a summery mood. Reviewers rave about how well-made this set is.

(Image credit: J.Crew)

7. J.Crew Long Sleeve Pajama Set Specifications RRP: $98 (US only) Sizes: XXS-3XL Today's Best Deals View at J.Crew (opens in new tab) View at J.Crew (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Chic design + Sustainably made + Can be personalized

Made with LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose sourced from responsibly managed forests, these eco friendly pajamas are another sustainable take on breathable bamboo. For fans of the roomy fit of the best robes, this set has the same feel with more coverage. Reviewers note that these are perfect for those with a longer leg length, so if you struggle to get pajama trousers that fit right these are definitely worth a try.

(Image credit: Not on the High Street)

Whether you're shopping for 21st birthday gift ideas or looking to treat yourself, personalized loungewear and pajamas will always go down well. With the option to add monogrammed initials, these are the best bamboo pajamas if you want to invest in one statement pair that you can be sure will last. With the usual breathable quality and super-soft fabric, the fun leopard print is an added stylish bonus.

(Image credit: Gap)

9. Gap Modal Supersoft Split Flare Pants Specifications RRP: $59.95 / £33 Sizes: XXS-XXL Today's best Gap LENZING TENCEL Modal Supersoft Split Flare Pants deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $59.95 (opens in new tab) $29.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great to mix and match + Range of colors + Can be worn as casual wear

We're always a fan of pajamas that can be worn out of the house, and these pants could easily be styled for running errands or coffee dates. Available in five colorways, throw any of the plain hues on with a Breton top and you're good to go. These are especially handy if you already own several loose pajama tees and just need some lightweight bottoms to match that won't break the bank.

(Image credit: Little Sleepies)

10. Little Sleepies Tidepool Watercolor Women's Pajama Pants Specifications RRP: $32 (US only) Sizes: XS-3XL Today's Best Deals View at Little Sleepies (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Unique watercolor print + Matching family sets available + More affordable option

If you love having matching pajamas for couples but want something that the whole family can wear, Little Sleepies offers bamboo pajamas to fit everyone. With a wide waistband and jogger style legs, these pants are the perfect balance of roomy and fitted, making for comfortable day-long wear. One of our favorite details, there are no interior clothes tags, so you won't need to worry about any itching.

(Image credit: Eberjey)

11. Eberjey Gisele Printed Short Sleeve Cropped PJ Set Specifications RRP: $158 / £195 Sizes: XS-XL Today's best Eberjey Gisele Printed Shortie Short PJ Set deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $158 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Breathable cropped fit + Gorgeous pattern + Machine washable

The beauty of the best bamboo pajamas is that they work for all seasons, and this cropped style is the ideal transitional cut to take you between cold and warm weather. This cool short-sleeved set has a sophisticated look that you will want to wear night after night. We love the soft animal-style print that will stand out amongst your other loungewear but without being too bold.

How to choose the best bamboo pajamas for you

Bamboo pajamas, and offshoots of the material such as Modal and sustainable TENCEL fabrics, are designed to keep you cool in warm weather and be some of the warmest pajamas in cold weather, so they really do work year-round. However, they are very lightweight, so if you are someone who prefers thick, fuzzy materials, they may not be for you. But if you are after lightweight fabrics such as bamboo, there are a few things to keep in mind when shopping: