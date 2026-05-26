Sarah Raven reveals 'unsung hero of the late summer garden' – explaining why now is the time to plant it

With many of our favourite spring blooms now spent and finished for the rest of the year, it's time to turn our attention to plants that flower all the way through summer.

Not only are salvias one of the plants that flower nonstop, providing a vibrant plot, but they're also a great tough plant that will thrive in even the toughest place in your garden. Adding colour to your garden, there are a few reasons why professional gardener Sarah Raven has crowned salvia the hero plant for your late summer garden.

Adding late summer flowers to your garden won't just look great, but it means that any pollinators that rely on your garden for food will be fed right to the end of the season. Along with this, here are some other reasons you should add salvia to your garden.

A post shared by Sarah Raven (@sarahravensgarden) A photo posted by on

Whether you're looking to participate in some of this year's garden trends or want to add more plants for pollinators to your garden, there are various benefits to choosing salvias.

"If we had to name the unsung hero of the late summer garden, it would be the humble salvia. Here’s why you should plant them in your garden," says Sarah via the Perch Hill Instagram (@sarahravensgarden).

"They are great for getting height into your borders, as some varieties grow really tall. A classic example of this is Amistad," she points out.

So if you're looking for cheap ways to block your neighbours' view, salvias can be not only an affordable option but one that will only improve the look of your garden.

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Why salvias are the unsung hero of a summer garden

As mentioned before, salvias are fantastic if you're looking to attract more butterflies and bees to your garden. Especially for those looking for food sources in the late summer and early autumn.

"They’re an amazing source of forage for pollinators, especially in late summer and autumn. Every year, our salvias are literally humming with the buzz of happy bees," echoes Sarah.

While they can be helpful for their height, salvias also work as patio container plants, so they are perfect for a smaller garden too.

"Lots of varieties do really well in pots, which means they’re a good option for small gardens," she adds.

The hero plant Sarah Raven Salvia Nemorosa 'caradonna' £7.97 at Sarah Raven The striking upright spires of rich blue-violet flowers are perfect to brighten up any summer garden. This vibrant mid-border salvia is ideally planted in a well-draining border. Handy trowel Greenman Multipurpose Hand Trowel £16.91 at Amazon This hand trowel does it all, from cutting through root balls to using the fishtail tip to lift rooted weeds. There's even a twine-cutting notch that doubles up as a bottle opener. Recommended gloves Burgon & Ball RHS Woodland Wonders Gardening Gloves £17.99 at John Lewis These charming gardening gloves are perfect for any job you need to tackle in your garden this year.

Finally, if you've been thinking about companion planting, then salvias are a fantastic choice to plant alongside roses.

"Salvias are a great companion plant for roses, and when planted underneath, they will help ward off blackspot. You’ll rarely find a rose at Perch Hill without a salvia close by," explains Sarah.

And if that doesn't convince you to add some colourful salvia to your plot this season, we're not sure what will!

Should you be planting salvia for the height benefits, then make sure you know how to support the plant as it grows. They can reach pretty impressive heights, but will need a little help to make sure they're established enough to do so.