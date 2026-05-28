I've found the perfect 'sleeveless' tops that still provide upper arm coverage to keep you cool this summer - starting from just £19

During the recent hot weather, I've found myself struggling with what to wear in the heat. As I've gotten older, I've slowly started to edge away from sleeveless tops, lacking confidence particularly in the very tops of my arms, meaning that many of my favourite stylish tops to wear with jeans are no longer in use.

T-shirts offer great coverage, but in this heat, and to embrace the weather, I also wanted some sleeveless-style options that would help to bring back my confidence, and also work alongside existing separates in my summer capsule wardrobe.

While some power shoulder t-shirts achieve the upper arm coverage I was after, I also wanted more delicate, dressed-up options, so I scoured the high street, and I think I've found the perfect solution in the form of 'butterfly sleeve tops'. Rather than a cover-all cap-sleeve style found on t-shirts, this sleeve shape skims the shoulder and upper arm, creating a wider coverage point in front of the uppermost part of my arm, but also allows air to circulate. So I'm feeling cool and looking on trend too.

BEAT THE HEAT IN A BUTTERFLY TOP THIS SUMMER

(Image credit: Mint Velvet | H&M | Next | M&S | Antonia Kraskowski | Future)

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As well as glossing over the tops of my arms, this style of top has another bonus - thanks to the fluttering sleeve jutting outwards from the neckline or straps, it also creates the illusion of slimmer upper arms by narrowing the appearance of the surface area to the eye.

This versatile style of top also works with a variety of separates to create stylish summer outfit ideas. If you're wondering how to style a satin slip skirt for an updated look or simply want a new piece to create smart casual outfit ideas with jeans, butterfly sleeve tops will create a fresh take on old favourites.

Thanks to the wider silhouette at the shoulder, butterfly sleeve tops will also help to balance proportions - look for styles that have a cropped length or finish around the waist for the most flattering fit as this will define your waist and create an hourglass appearance - if you're wondering how to style wide leg jeans for the summer, butterfly sleeve tops will echo the wider hems of your trousers, creating a flattering silhouette.