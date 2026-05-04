Want to balance your shape and add a summer-ready spin to your look? This is the transformative t-shirt style you need to know about

Often conjuring connotations of the power suits of the eighties, shoulder pads haven't always had the easiest reputation, but this spring, sharp shoulders are the silhouette that you'll soon be craving. Replacing your best white tees, shoulder-padded tops are one of the easiest ways to update your spring capsule wardrobe, and the great news is that the high street is awash with affordable iterations of this instantly figure-balancing style.

The reason why this look is so flattering is that it adds a defined shape across the shoulder, creating the illusion of a better posture and therefore height, streamlining your silhouette. It can also help to with proportions too, particularly if you're a pear shape, as defined shoulders will create the illusion of an hourglass shape, helping to balance wider hips and nip in your waist.

Equally, if you have a slight frame and want to add the appearance of broader shoulders or draw the eye upwards, a strong shoulder is a shortcut to more structure. Essentially, this is the largely universally flattering t-shirt that instantly balances, lengthens and defines, and it's budget-friendly too. What more could you want?

POWER UP ON YOUR TOP HALF

Padded t-shirts are having a moment this summer because they do more than just sit on the body; they help to shape it. Whether you're looking to simply add a touch of definition or create a new, stronger silhouette, the addition of a subtle structure through the shoulders will create a clean, sculpted line. With such a strong shoulder, it's hard to ignore the quiet confidence this shape brings to even the simplest look.

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(Image credit: Antonia Kraskowski)

Seen on the catwalks of Stella McCartney, Versace and Saint Laurent, to name but a few, strong shoulders have been one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, and the great news is that you don't need to spend a fortune to tap into this trend. However, there are a few things to keep in mind when shopping for power shoulder tees to look your best. With an exaggerated shape, this addition looks coolest when worn in an oversized fit - avoid anything too fitted as the proportions will be off.

Likewise, when it comes to your bottom half, try to stick to more fitted styles, particularly around the waist. Straight leg jeans plus a pair of leather loafers are a great way to create a smart casual outfit idea that will look sharp without trying too hard. You can even add a blazer for extra structure..

Equally, if you're looking for new ideas for how to style a satin slip skirt, a shoulder-pad t-shirt is a great way to update this summer favourite. Look for styles with a slightly cropped fit or ones that can be tucked in to create a defined waist to highlight the shoulders.