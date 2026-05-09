Reese Witherspoon shares 'emotional' reaction to Legally Blonde prequel, Elle, as new details announced

Legally Blonde’s prequel series, Elle, has released its first look to the world, and OG Elle Woods Reese Witherspoon is feeling "emotional" about the new era.

Reese, who originated the role of the plucky Elle who defies stereotypes to get into Harvard Law School, played the character in the original 2001 film and returned for the 2004 sequel.

Now, the next chapter is all about looking back, as a new actress plays Elle Woods in her high school years. Following the release of the trailer, Reese shared her thoughts in the Instagram comments, writing, "Okay…I’m emotional".

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Reese wasn’t the only notable reply in the comments. The official account for Harvard Law School got involved in the fun - what? Like it’s hard? - and wrote, "Oh, we’re sat".

While Reese might be feeling emotional about the passing of the torch, it’s all love - Reese is actually an executive producer on the show.

In a statement for the show, Reese shared, "25 years after the world met Elle Woods for the first time, it’s a dream come true to share the story of how she became the unstoppable force we all fell in love with.

"Discovering Lexi and watching her step into Elle’s fabulous shoes has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my career. I think [the] themes of kindness, authenticity and believing in yourself will resonate deeply with fans of the original films and new audiences alike."

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(Image credit: Tracy Bennett/MGM Pictures)

What is Elle about?

The series follows a high school age Elle, played by Lexi Minetree, who discovers that her parents, played by June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie) and Tom Everett Scott (ER) are uprooting her life in Los Angeles and moving to Seattle.

(Image credit: Jessica Brooks/Prime)

The official synopsis for the forthcoming Prime Video show reveals, “Before she was a fish-out-of-water at Harvard…we meet [Elle] in 1995 as a fish in the tumultuous waters of high school where she encounters tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and questionable fashion choices.”

“Through it all, Elle uses her family as a touchstone, and forms an even tighter bond to her mother (June Diane Raphael), proving that they can get through anything life throws their way as long as they have each other.”

Elle premieres on July 1, on Amazon Prime. Before the first even airs, the streamer has picked the show up for a second series.

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Will there be a Legally Blonde 3?

While we might be heading back in time for now, Reese Witherspoon hasn’t ruled out a future return to the character herself.

A third movie was officially announced - first rumoured to be released back in 2022, but hit delays.

As for where it stands now, in an interview with Bustle in March 2026, Reese was asked if a third installment is still a possibility. Her answer? A promising "Absolutely."

She added, "It’s a whole world that we want to build with this character. Not dissimilar to what happened with Barbie two summers ago, there's a feeling that women want to rally around these characters that were part of their childhood and celebrate the idea that Elle Woods is more than the colour pink.

"She's part of your identity of self-worth and accomplishment."