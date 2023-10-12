The retro design trend making a comeback as the seamless hack for maximising space 

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When an element of interior design is good it never really goes out of fashion, especially when it proves so practical. Take for instance pocket doors, the retro design trend is having somewhat of a resurgence.

Sliding pocket doors, a popular design feature dating back to the Victorian era, are best known for their discreet approach to separating one area from another with the doors retracting into ‘pockets of wall’ that hide them from sight when open.

For the last few years, pocket door designs have fallen out of fashion but make no mistake they are making a staggering comeback in modern homes as one of the biggest interior design trends in 2024, ideal for maximising space and functionality.

Are pocket doors back in style for 2023?

It would seem pocket doors are most definitely back in style for 2023 with the retro design trend surging so much in popularity they are predicted to take over our homes in 2024.

On TikTok, the #pocketdoor has raked in over 42.3 million views to date. Google searches for the term ‘pocket door fitting’ are up by 150% compared to this time last year. Searches for ‘What is a pocket door’ have also surged by 85% over the past year, all clear indications that pocket door solutions are back in the spotlight for many modern home renovations.

So what are pocket doors? Quite simply they are doors designed to glide seamlessly into the wall cavity to save space. When opened they retract into hidden 'pockets' within the wall, meaning when they are open they are concealed from view and do not require the threshold allowance for traditional doors.

(Image credit: Future | Robert Sanderson)

‘’We are seeing more and more people invest in pocket doors as the sleek solution to save floor space and create more hybrid living spaces," comments Mike Norton, trade and projects director at Magnet Trade.

"The Victorian design feature has had its ups and downs. They made a comeback in mid-century homes but their poor mechanics, noisy tendencies and short-term durability turned homeowners and contractors away. At the time, they used a track on the floor to slide in and out of the wall which quickly presented itself as a huge tripping and cleaning hazard."

“However since then, technology has progressed and as a result, the mechanics of pocket doors have significantly improved. Improved technology now enables the doors to slide on rollers suspended from an overhead track as opposed to on the floor. They are also now constructed with much lighter materials making them easier and smoother to operate."

Mike Norton Social Links Navigation Trade and Projects Director at Magnet Trade Mike has over 14 years in the industry and is a renowned expert in home repairs and DIY, with a specialist focus and experience in the kitchen trade and joinery, bathroom, flooring and tiles, doors, gardening and landscaping. Mike previously worked at B&Q for 10 years, followed by Homebase and Jewson.

What are the benefits of pocket doors?

1. Great for space saving

(Image credit: Herringbone Kitchens)

When space is at a premium doors can often feel like a hindrance rather than a help. However essential a door may be when it opens into a small room it takes up valuable space and makes the room feel even smaller. That is not the case with pocket doors, in fact, quite the opposite.

‘’Pocket doors are an efficient solution for maximising space since they require less floor area compared to conventional doors,” says Mike. “They are designed to slide into a hidden compartment, or ‘pocket’, within the wall rather than swinging open like a traditional hinged door. This disappearing act makes them ideal for confined spaces and can give the illusion of a more seamless, sleek and spacious environment.’’

William Durrant, owner of Herringbone Kitchens adds: "Pocket doors are incredibly functional in kitchen spaces, not only do they save space but they allow for the everyday use of the space to flow seamlessly with no obstructions, aka no bumping into anything when the kitchen is in use. They work well on worktop corner cabinets to allow for maximum use of space but they also work well on larger tall floor-to-ceiling cabinets to allow for easy access to larders, utility storage or even for hiding a desk and chair"

2. Enable more flexibility and function

(Image credit: Getty Images | The Washington Post / Contributor)

With today’s modern home demanding more from the layout we are always striving for design aspects that provide more flexibility and function – to make every inch of space more multifaceted.

‘’Pocket doors serve as an ideal design solution for those who frequently want to alter the layout of their home or function of a space,” says Mike. “When closed, they establish separate spaces for privacy and let you temporarily partition areas of your home."

"When opened, they can effortlessly merge rooms and create an expansive open-plan space which is perfect for social occasions.’’

In the same way that painting skirting boards the same colour as walls can extend the wall a pocket door is integrated to make the doorway and wall feel more seamless.

3. Offer a sleek design solution

(Image credit: Getty Images | Kirk McKoy / Contributor)

When you consider that doors are the finishing touch in any room it’s important to make them stylish and practical in equal measure. Pocket doors offer a minimalist, modern touch to complete the decor in style.

‘’Whilst pocket doors are extremely functional, they are also a very stylish and sophisticated design choice,” Mike explains. “They offer a sleek, modern look and can be customised with various materials, finishes, and hardware options, allowing homeowners to benefit from both their practicalities and aesthetics.’’

Even the handles are sleek and space-saving...

Finesse Pocket Door Flush Pull at Wayfair This handmade pewter door handle is beautiful yet incredibly practical to offer a slim solution for pocket door handles.

The beauty of this interior design trend is that they can be used in any room to make better use of space. We predict this is one trend that will now prove timeless thanks to the latest innovations in design which makes them more useful than ever before. pocket doors will not be an outdated interior design trend anytime soon, trust us.