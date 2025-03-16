8 creative ways to decorate walls without paint: interior designer's budget-friendly tips to refresh rooms this spring

Wall decor can make a big difference to a space, and while plain walls can sometimes be effective, there's a lot to be said for making a wall visually interesting. Fortunately, this can be done without reaching for the paint supplies - once you know the best ways to decorate walls without repainting.

If you're on the hunt for ways to refresh your home this spring, the walls are a great place to start. They account for a lot of space after all, which is why wallpaper trends can have such a big impact in a room.

But we get it, repainting the walls can feel like the last thing we want to do - it's such a drawn-out process and can leave the whole house feeling messy in the meantime. Fortunately, there are some easy ways to decorate walls without repainting, and most of them are easy on the purse strings too.

8 easy ways to decorate walls without painting

So, if you're not looking to add a whole lot of DIY work to your plate any time soon, you're in the right place. We love updating our homes with the latest interior paint colour trends as much as anyone, but sometimes, it's just not feasible. Instead, we'll be trying some of the expert-approved ways to decorate walls without repainting. Here's everything you need to know.

1. Hang artwork

A perfect example: a white living room instantly feels more vibrant with the addition of colour block artwork (Image credit: Future | Joanna Henderson)

Artwork is your best friend when looking for ways to decorate walls without painting, transforming the space with the latest interior colour trends without redecorating. And it doesn't need to be expensive; there are affordable ways to shop for artwork, from homeware stores like The Range and Dunelm, to dedicated artwork sites like Desenio. Or, source independent artists from Instagram.

One of my favourites is Louise Whittaker (@illustratedbyweezy), who creates a range of fun illustrations around food, drink, travel, and more.

Hanging just one or two pieces of artwork can make a world of difference to a space. And if you're wondering where to hang artwork, the key is making sure it doesn't look lost on the wall. So, if you're decorating larger rooms with lots of empty space, hang artwork where the eye is naturally drawn - i.e., close to furniture.

2. Create a gallery wall

(Image credit: Future | James French)

"A well-curated gallery wall is one of the most effective and affordable ways to make an impact with your walls," comment David and Sarah Ross, co-founders of Addison Ross. "Mixing framed prints, family photos, and even decorative mirrors in a cohesive arrangement adds visual interest while making the space feel polished and intentional."

Before you put anything on the wall, try Kelly Hoppen's gallery wall trick of laying out everything you want to hang on the floor first, so you can get a good visual of what the gallery will look like. And don't feel like you have to use the same frame for each piece, as it can often look more effective to include a mix of frame colours and textures.

3. Make the most of mirrors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mirrors are a simple yet effective way to elevate your home decor, fantastic for making dark rooms brighter. They can help make a space feel more sophisticated, which is why they're one of our favourite ways to decorate the walls without repainting.

"Mirrors can be a great way to reflect light and visually expand a room," interiors expert Rebecca agrees. "You can create a striking wall by grouping different shaped mirrors together."

To add extra visual flair, opt for a mirror with a statement frame. Waved shapes are fun, as are beaded frames. Just make sure you keep on top of cleaning your mirrors so they stay looking chic.

on-trend Habitat Black Frameless Round Wall Mirror - 50x50cm Visit Site RRP: £20 | Frameless round mirrors are one of the most popular mirror designs of recent years, providing a seamless integration of reflection onto walls in any room. This 50cm design is an incredible price. Trending shape Melody Maison Taupe Wavy Framed Wall Mirror View at B&Q RRP: £43 | Wavy edges and scallops are one of thee year's biggest design influences, adding a whimsical touch to functional home accessories. Full length Habitat Black Full Length Arch Wall Mirror View at Argos RRP: £90 | To make the most of wall space opt for a full length mirror for maximum impact.

4. Try peel-and-stick wallpaper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Peel-and-stick wallpaper is a great alternative to traditional wallpaper," says Rebecca Baddeley, head of home design at JD Williams. "It’s easy to apply, affordable and if you don’t like it, it’s easy to remove!"

Peel-and-stick wallpaper is a great way to make a home look expensive on a budget, because there are a wide variety of designs available at an affordable price point. Shop around before buying any, and have a think about what print would work well in your chosen room.

Top tip: Before applying peel-and-stick wallpaper, clean the wall with a mild detergent to remove any dust and debris. This will ensure a more even application, and help the paper stick to the wall more thoroughly. Make sure the wall is completely dry before starting the application.

5. Incorporate tapestries or fabric hangings

(Image credit: Future)

"A large fabric piece or tapestry can add colour, texture, and personality to your walls," Rebecca says. "It’s affordable and can easily be swapped for a new look whenever you like."

Tapestries and fabric hangings add visual interest to a room, and help you incorporate different textures. There's a lot of flexibility with how you do this, but try sticking with pieces you know you'll like for years to come. I'm a fan of rattan wall hangings, and think these look nice in sets of three.

6. Try wall panelling

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wall panelling is one of our favourite Japandi living room design tips, because it's a great way to elevate your walls while sticking to a minimalist approach. And, DIY wall panelling can actually be quite straightforward to do.

"Wall panelling is an easy, affordable DIY project that can instantly elevate any room with elegance and charm, adding character to even the most minimal spaces," Gill Baker, head of decor at B&Q, says. "This popular interior trend offers countless ways to refresh your space."

Shaker-style is one of the most popular types of wall panelling, and can be fitted securely to a wall with glue, nails, or screws. It's an ideal way to add depth and texture to a room without repainting the walls.

7. Get creative with a wall decal

(Image credit: Andrew Martin)

A wall decal (also known as wall vinyl or stickers), is an easy way to get creative with your walls. There are so many designs you could go for, such as this glorious Lantern Parade, Andrew Martin x Kit Kemp design above – the trickiest part is choosing a decal that's right for your space. Luckily, they're easy to both apply and remove.

You'll want to ensure the decal complements existing decor and doesn't overwhelm the space. You could opt for one large decal and create an exaggerated feature wall, or you can go for more subtle, delicate designs.

8. Add hanging planters

(Image credit: Future)

Finally, hanging planters are one of the best ways to decorate walls without repainting, because they instantly refresh the space. Macrame planters offer a bohemian touch, and they're a pretty safe bet for matching with most interior trends - especially the 70s-inspired interior trends.

Incorporating hanging planters of different lengths also adds dimension to a room, and helps it appear more visually interesting.

FAQs

How to stick items on a wall without damaging paint?

Hanging items over a painted wall needs to be approached carefully - the last thing you want to do is to strip the paint and leave marks. Fortunately, there are some fail-safe ways to stick items on the wall, without causing any damage.

Interiors expert Rebecca Baddeley recommends the following methods for safely sticking items on a wall:

Command strips: Ideal for frames, posters and mirrors, these strips come in various sizes and can hold lightweight to medium-weight items. They adhere to the wall with a strong but removable adhesive.

Ideal for frames, posters and mirrors, these strips come in various sizes and can hold lightweight to medium-weight items. They adhere to the wall with a strong but removable adhesive. Hanging hooks with adhesive: These are small, adhesive hooks designed to hold items without drilling. They’re often used for things like towels, keys, or light decorations, but are strong enough to support small objects.

These are small, adhesive hooks designed to hold items without drilling. They’re often used for things like towels, keys, or light decorations, but are strong enough to support small objects. Velcro strips: Similar to Command Strips, Velcro strips are strong, reusable, and allow you to easily swap out decorations. Perfect for lighter, movable items like posters, art prints, or lightweight decorations.

Similar to Command Strips, Velcro strips are strong, reusable, and allow you to easily swap out decorations. Perfect for lighter, movable items like posters, art prints, or lightweight decorations. Double-sided foam tape: Foam tape creates a cushion for lightweight objects and can be removed without leaving a sticky residue.

Always follow the instructions when using any of these adhesives, as this will ensure minimal damage to painted walls.

How to decorate a wall other than pictures?

While pictures are a classic way to decorate a wall, there are plenty of other options if you're looking to mix it up. One option is wallpaper, which opens up a world of possibilities, thanks to the variety of designs available.

"From statement walls to entire rooms, updating your wallpaper makes a strong style statement," Martin Waller, founder of Andrew Martin says. "Be bold when choosing wallpaper and ensure the room is a reflection of your personality so that your house feels like a home."

It's easy to use wallpaper to create a feature wall. Opt for a patterned design - floral, striped, or even jungle themes are popular choices - and apply this to a wall where the eye is naturally drawn. So, this could be the wall behind the bed in a bedroom, or the chimney breast wall in the living room.

"If you're open to splurging, large statement mirrors or decorative wall panels can add elegance," Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox suggests. "And if you have a large wall to fill, try layering textures - like hanging macramé planters, adding wall-mounted shelving units adorned with books, trinkets and plants, or even string lighting - all these add depth and personality to a room."