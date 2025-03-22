Don't make the same mistakes I did when remodelling your bathroom – they'll annoy you every day

I've carried out a fair few bathroom renovation projects now and while none have been complete flops, I have had little regrets with each. I'm here to share these with you now so you can hopefully avoid doing the same.

There can't be many renovators out there who have stepped out of a project 100% happy with the end result. There seem to be some common home renovation mistakes that always lead to at least one or two niggles that need fixing (or which get left to grate for the foreseeable future.) For me, it is the bathroom renovation regrets that bug me daily.

All too often, practical spaces within the home – kitchens, utility rooms and bathrooms, to name a few – suffer from bad planning. That is to say that homeowners fail to give proper consideration to exactly how they will use them, then end up disappointed that they can't quite fulfil all their needs.

Bathroom renovation mistakes I now regret

While these are my personal bathroom renovation regrets, when I spoke to leading experts in the field it seems I am not alone in making them when trying to emulate the latest bathroom trends. Understanding what they were and how to avoid them will, with any luck, mean you won't end your project feeling frustrated and could also help ensure you won't need to waste money putting mistakes right.

1. Putting the shower in the wrong place

(Image credit: Natasha Brinsmead)

This is a biggie when it comes to bathroom design mistakes and it is all based around getting the bathroom layout wrong. In short, we just didn't think through all the practical aspects.

We have a shower over the bath, to save space. There were two walls that this could have been fitted along — and we chose the wrong one. For reasons unknown, we decided to locate the bath along the wall with a large, timber-framed window. This means that the frame is, daily, subjected to a deluge of water. As a result, the paint peels off and needs repainting at least twice a year. Plus, the glass is always covered in watermarks.

"One of the biggest issues people run into when renovating bathrooms is poor layout planning," reveals expert in all things home Myles Robinson, founder and CEO at UK Composite Doors.

"A bathroom needs to be functional first and foremost, so things like door clearance, placement of fixtures, and enough space for movement are essential. A common mistake is squeezing in a freestanding tub when there really isn’t enough room, making the space feel cramped.’’

The takeaway? Speak to a bathroom designer about all your options and play around with lots of different layouts, listing their pros and cons, until you find one that fits.

Myles Robinson Social Links Navigation Home improvement expert Myles is an expert all things home. His current venture is UKCD but he has experience across various areas when it comes to home maintenance, remodeling, DIY and improvements.

2. Forgetting the importance of cosy lighting

(Image credit: Roper Rhodes)

While it's true to say that bathrooms are, first and foremost, practical spaces for getting clean, they have become so much more in recent years – certainly for us.

With two teenagers, the family bathroom is now the number one destination for decompressing, recharging and, of course, a fair amount of preening. All of this means that the functional lighting that seemed such a good idea at the early design stages, no longer quite cuts the mustard. Yes, it ensures the space is well-lit, but it does nothing for the overall ambience of the room and leaves it feeling a little clinical. We committed one of the most common lighting mistakes by focusing solely on background light sources.

"The way to ensure your bathroom is a relaxing place to be after a busy day is to ensure it has great lighting," says award-winning interior designer Ann Marie Cousins, owner and head interior designer at AMC Design. "Bathroom lights used to be pretty limited and often we were in the position of having no choice other than spotlights but these days, lots of companies make great lights for bathrooms.

"It’s not terribly flattering to only have spotlights," continues Ann Marie. "It’s best to have wall lights on either side of the mirror as well as the spots you have above. By using a dimmer switch, or having your lights on a home automation system, you can vary the mood, so that it’s bright and practical on busy mornings but relaxing and inviting after a busy day."

Ann Marie Cousins Social Links Navigation Interior designer Ann Marie Cousins is founder of award-winning interior design house AMC Design. AMC Design is known and love for its bold, vibrant palettes, seamlessly tying in with a property’s original features to make a stunning home. Ann Marie’s own Victorian house was the impetus for her career change from high-flying lawyer to award winning interior designer and has since become the flagship of the designer’s eye-catching design.

3. Being unadventurous with colour choices

(Image credit: Tile Mountain)

In all honesty, we didn't give an awful lot of thought to the bathroom colour scheme – certainly not as much as we did for rooms such as the living room paint colour or bedrooms. We began by painting it in one of the best white paint colours, before painting one wall taupe and then switching to a cool grey, which does absolutely nothing for the space.

"Bathrooms have gone so far beyond being blue or white and fully tiled. It’s all about choosing finishes and colours that bring joy and life to the space," says Ann Marie Cousins. "Think about a colour that you love and make sure it works with the direction of the room. North-facing rooms require warmer colours than south-facing — and don’t forget that while an east-facing bathroom will be bright in the morning, a west-facing one will need colour and lighting to brighten it up in the morning."

On the subject of which colours could work best in the bathroom, Ann Marie offered some more advice, which has got me wanting to pull out my paintbrushes and get on board with some current interior colour trends.

"If you just can’t tear yourself away from white or blue, think about adding orange towels as a complementary colour with maybe some succulents on the windowsill to break it up. Or, opt for bottle green tiles with pale pink walls and brass taps and shower valves for a sense of luxury. Above all else, trust your gut and choose things you love."

Take note of the things you need to know before buying black bathroom taps, because they come with a whole other list of regrets – as our colleague can attest.

4. Forgoing underflooring heating

(Image credit: Waters Bath of Ashbourne)

Our house is cold, pretty much all year round. It is old, draughty and poorly insulated. Nowhere do you notice this more than in the bathroom on a winter's morning when stepping out of the shower feels like an endurance test.

We have a sizeable heated towel rail but, given that it is usually covered in damp towels, this does little to heat the room – I really wish we had opted to install electric underfloor heating. If I had looked into what you need to know before installing underfloor heating, I would have realised that, as we started from scratch with the space, which was once a bedroom, it wouldn't have caused any extra disruption.

"Don't be fooled by the belief that a single radiator or tower heater will get the job done – it won't," warns James Stoltzfus, an interior designer at Zook Cabins. "Instead, I'd recommend installing a separate underfloor heating system. They are easy to install and work well.

"If underfloor heating isn’t a viable option, consider a combination of a larger panel radiator and an additional heated towel rail," adds James.

James Stoltzfus Social Links Navigation Interior designer James Stoltzfus is an interior and exterior designer at Zook Cabins. When it comes to addressing design mistakes, he has multiple years of experience in pinpointing the design mishaps that break the whole design of a house.

5. Locating the extractor fan away from the shower

(Image credit: R2 Bathrooms)

If you are keen to find ways to prevent mould in the house, this one is for you. Thankfully, we didn't neglect to install a ventilation source altogether in the bathroom but we didn't fully think through the best placement for our extractor fan.

"Excess moisture can be easily prevented by installing a proper extractor fan in the right place – close to the shower or bath," says James Stoltzfus. "I’d always advise clients to choose a high-quality extractor fan with a humidity sensor that automatically switches it on. At the very least, get one that turns on with the lights. Aim for a model with a high extraction rate - 90-100m³/h for a standard bathroom and up to 200m³/h for larger spaces."

Inexplicably, we fitted ours over the toilet where it is needed the very least, although it is vented outside which helps a little.

‘’Installing an extractor fan that vents outside, not just into the attic, is a must, and if there’s a window, using that for added ventilation can help prevent long-term issues,’’ advises Myles Robinson.

FAQs

What to consider before renovating a bathroom?

Obviously, you will be keen that your bathroom renovation runs smoothly and is a resounding success. To ensure this, it is worth bearing in mind a few bathroom design rules as well as the following considerations:

Speaking to an experienced bathroom designer will ensure you are making the most of your space and getting the layout spot-on

Ventilation is key to keeping the bathroom steam-free and preventing issues with mould or damp from forming

If you can, provide an additional heat source alongside a heated towel rail

Bear in mind that if you are a one-bathroom household, you may be without facilities for some time

Background lighting, such as downlighters, is great, but aim to also include some task and ambient light sources – considering light colour temperature too

Don't forget to build plenty of storage into your layout — shelves, wall cabinets and vanity units are all fantastic ways to do this

Be sure that any materials you choose for furniture, flooring, wall coverings and so on can deal with a moist, humid environment

Don't attempt to save space by opting for smaller sanitaryware such as basins or go too small with a shower enclosure — they will just make life harder

Once your bathroom renovation project is complete, you will no doubt be keen to keep it looking its best. Look into how to make a bathroom smell good at all times too to ensure it provides a spa-like retreat feel.