5 expert cleaning hacks for pet owners to keep your home fur-free

Trying to keep on top of muddy paw marks and pet hair can sometimes feel like an ongoing nightmare. And whilst we wouldn't have them any other way, these professional cleaning tips for pet owners will certainly come in handy to keep our homes looking more presentable.

Despite knowing all the best professional tidying tips and expert cleaning hacks in the book sometimes when you own a particularly mucky pup or fluffy cat, even the popular cleaning methods can't tackle the fur and dirt effectively. That's when dedicated cleaning tips for pet owners are a must.

A professional cleaner has shared her top hacks for specifically targeting pet mess, whether that's hair, dirt from the outdoors or accidental stains.

5 expert cleaning tips for pet owners

When it comes to how to maintain a clean a tidy home with our four-legged family members running around, any help is very much welcomed.

Even with how often you should clean the house, the fur and muck can quickly build up as our pets roam freely around our homes. So if you're low on time and need some 'work smarter, not harder' cleaning tips here are five for you to try out.

1. Invest in a high quality pet hair vacuum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's no secret that owning one of the best vacuums on the market makes cleaning your home so much easier, and that's no exception when it comes to dealing with pet hair.

"Look for vacuums with strong suction and specialised attachments that can reach into corners and furniture crevices where pet hair likes to hide," Melissa Caverly, Founder of Imagine Maids cleaning company explains. "Frequent vacuuming, at least twice a week, can significantly reduce pet hair accumulation in your home."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Vacuums designed to tackle pet hair will make a huge difference to the effort needed to be put into your cleaning and the result afterwards too. Although most of these models will be more expensive, the time it saves you is more than worth the investment.

Hoover H-Upright 300 Pets: £129 at Amazon Rated the best for pet hair in our vacuum round-up this machine is lightweight and has an easy to empty large bin. It is a corded vacuum so there's no worry about it running out of charge and its floor head swivels by up to 80 degrees.

2. Master spot-cleaning

It's happened to everyone, from puppy accidents to cat furballs, pets love to give their owners a present in the form of a stubborn stain or smell.

Luckily cleaning with baking soda can make quick work of both the look and scent of whatever your innocent-looking pet has left for you.

Melissa stresses the importance of blotting and not rubbing when cleaning stains. She says, "Clean up accidents immediately and apply baking soda liberally to help absorb odours before vacuuming it up. Enzymatic cleaners are a must-have for pet owners. They effectively remove scent traces that might encourage pets to re-mark areas"

Just be cautious about what you're cleaning as it may be one of the things that you shouldn't clean with baking soda, the mild abrasive can be damaging to softer materials.

Melissa Caverly Social Links Navigation Founder of Imagine Maids Founding the professional cleaning service Imagine Maids in Chicago, Melissa is an expert when it comes to providing cleaning services that are tailored to individual needs as well as having extensive knowledge and experience in deep cleaning both commercial and domestic homes.

3. Find natural cleaning solutions

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the topic of baking soda, cleaning with vinegar is also a brilliant way of keeping the chemical use to a minimum but also achieving a deep anti-bacterial clean.

"White vinegar and baking soda can work wonders for removing odours and stains. They are safe for use around animals and are excellent for routine cleaning tasks," says Melissa. If you're looking for an affordable surface cleaner then Melissa recommends making a solution out of equal parts water and vinegar. This is great for wiping down surfaces as well as being effective for refreshing stained or soiled fabrics.

Again, as is true with baking powder, there are certain things you shouldn't clean with vinegar and it's important to dilute the cleaning agent as it can be quite acidic when used on its own. We'd also suggest looking out for natural cleaning products at the shops too, some great affordable options on the market are ideal to have on hand when accidents occur.

4. Be strategic about grooming

Regularly grooming pets not only stops you from having to figure out how to get rid of fleas, but it will also make cleaning up after them so much easier. Keeping on top of your pet's grooming schedule will reduce the amount of fur and dander building up around your furniture.

Melissa's extra tip on top of a consistent grooming schedule is to always have a lint roller on hand.

She says, "Strategically placing lint rollers in high-traffic areas or near the door can save time, so keep a lint roller in every room so you can quickly pick up stray hairs from clothing and furniture." Make it an essential tool when cleaning your velvet sofa or upholstered furniture.

Scotch-Brite Extra Sticky Lint Roller, £15.99 at Amazon Specifically designed with pets in mind this extra-strong lint roller comes with four replacement rolls to keep homes hair-free for longer.

5. Regularly clean pet-popular areas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you let your dog on the sofa or the bed, or perhaps they have their favourite spot on the carpeted stairs, then there's likely a particularly bad build-up of hair and dander.

"Quarterly, use a steam cleaner on upholstery and carpets to extract dirt and allergens from fibres," says Melissa. She recommends more daily cleaning by using a vacuum with a HEPA filter as this will effectively capture pet dander and more minuscule particles.

There's also the matter of bedding, both yours and your pets. They should be washed regularly to remove odours and allergens, to do this it's recommended you use a hot wash cycle so any dust mites are also killed in the process.

For your pet's bedding, Melissa recommends using pet-friendly detergent to avoid any irritation on your pet's skin.

You may also think about whether you should vacuum your mattress as this is a key spot where pet hair can accumulate, depending on the type of mattress you have regular vacuuming can make a big difference.

For more persistent odours, Melissa suggests sprinkling baking soda on affected carpets and bedding before vacuuming as this will lift the unwanted smell. When scent-scaping your home always try to use pet-friendly diluted essential oils to lightly mist fabrics after cleaning, just be sure to double-check they're safe for your four-legged friend.