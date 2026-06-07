Forget colour drenching, Farrow & Ball are leading the charge with a new 'tonal' paint trend for 2026

If you're planning on redecorating any time soon, it's worth considering a new, softer approach to colour application – a technique Farrow & Ball are calling the gradient layering paint trend.

In recent years, the world of decorating has been dominated by the colour-drenching trend , in which a single dominant colour is applied to all surfaces to create a cohesive scheme that envelops the whole space. However, for some, myself included, this paint application can feel a tad overwhelming.

That's where this new tonal use of graduating colour can take the lead as a more considered, even bold yet 'safer' approach to decorating...

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Introducing 2026's 'gradient layering' paint trend

Farrow & Ball , the leading colour experts, describe this new paint application as: "A softer way to add colour to your walls. This technique transforms a space by using shades from the same colour family - creating a gentle tonal transition from floor to ceiling."

The brand's Colour Curator, Joa Studholme, goes on to say: "Hot on the heels of the fantastically popular colour drenching trend, we're now embracing whole colour families using a tonal wash to cover all elements of the room – achieving a kind of layered, polished look."

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

So, how do you choose which of the latest interior paint colours to use? "When it comes to choosing your colour palette for a graduating colour scheme, the possibilities are endless. It will always work if you use tones from the same colour family, even when choosing very bold colour choices."

By colour family, Joa is referring to selecting one hue but in several different saturations – so think of picking up a classic colour card in a paint shop and using the darkest shade right through to the lightest. Because they all contain the same base pigment, they automatically blend more harmoniously than accent colours.

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Joa concludes by saying: "I'm pretty sure this will be a huge paint trend in 2026." I firmly agree, because as pioneers of colour exploration, curation and creativity, anything Farrow & Ball do, we all want to follow.

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Too fearful of drenching my living room, I used the 60-10-30 design rule when redecorating because I used a dark shade of green, which I wasn't ready to commit to for my ceilings, as colour-drenching would imply.