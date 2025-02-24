Have you heard? Farrow & Ball is launching 9 new colours – including dramatic dark greens and a rich marmalade orange
The rumours are true, the iconic paint brand has new hues. Get ready to explore nine sumptuous new shades and three reintroduced archived favourites
This is music to our ears: for the first time in many years, one of our favourite paint brands is launching exciting new on-trend colours. Yes, that's right later this week, the captivating colour card at Farrow & Ball will be updated with nine new colours and, for the first time, three previously adored archived shades.
Farrow & Ball is always my go-to for choosing paint colours with authentic, handcrafted rich pigments. The formula of the artisan-style paint has an extraordinary response to different lights, making each colour feel unique in every setting. It's this nuanced colour quality that makes their paint shades so popular the world over. And soon there will be more on-trend paint colours to delight fans.
The nine brand-new Farrow & Ball colours range from deep terracotta to crisp blue, and earthy greens to a rich marmalade-inspired orange – forming a grounded colour palette that feels very 'of the moment'. I've already reserved the dramatic 'Reduced Green' for my living room.
Farrow & Ball new colours of 2025: first look
“Over the last few years, we’ve relished living with colour,” says Joa Studholme, colour curator for Farrow & Ball. “It’s opened our eyes to all the shades surrounding us, which we often don’t think about. The treasures right under our noses. Now, we’re ready to embrace more colour and celebrate these unsung heroes in our homes.”
The inspirational 'unsung heroes' Joa speaks of range from a cleaning cloth to a quince fruit. These delightful elements of design storytelling have become the signature ethos behind the thought-provoking tones and whimsical names of some of the brand's most loved shades that make some of the best living room paint colours and timeless kitchen colours.
New green colours: Reduced Green, Dibber & Douter
Reduced Green is my personal favourite. This brooding green is the colour I have earmarked for my living room, after wanting a dark colour with a soft warmth to it. The "green pigment in this dark neutral has been reduced so much that it’s barely there" say the team at Farrow & Ball. In some lights, it appears more brown, while in others it’s a definite rich green. Either way, it’s a stunningly sophisticated on-trend tone.
Dibber is the charming new down-to-earth shade of green that takes its name from the essential tool all gardeners need when planting seeds. "This muddied green has a close association with the natural world."
On the smokier side of green Douter is close in tone to the popular shade of Inchyra Blue but with a stronger presence of green. This new colour is inspired by "the soot and tarnished brass of traditional candle snuffers."
New citrus colours: Duster, Marmelo & Naperon
We know from the Dulux Colour of the Year 2025 that yellow is most certainly having a moment right now, but this new Farrow & Ball Duster tone is classic and more earthy than the alternative sunshine shades. The team describes it as "An aged yellow celebrating the ever so familiar cloth used to clean homes worldwide."
"Marmelo, named after the quince that inspired marmalade, is one of my favourite new colours," says Joa. "Who could fail to be comforted by that familiar orange reminiscent of warm, buttered toast and conversations around the breakfast table?"
Naperon is “Inspired by the origins of the word apron, this is a familiar clay colour with a well-loved feel.” This delicate peachy shade is a soft terracotta that feels more delicate than the reddish traditional tone of terracotta.
New 'neutral' colours: Sizing, Kakelugn & Scallop
No signature Farrow & Ball colour palette would be complete without the lightly tinted neutrals they are oh-so-famous for.
Is Sizing the new pale grey alternative? Farrow & Ball say it's "A fresh neutral with distinctive blue undertones’" with "a certain crispness like the starch it is named after.: This is the ideal new neutral for those who love the coolness associated with decorating with grey.
Speaking to the demand of customers Farrow & Ball say Kakelugn is a "highly requested, cleaner interpretation of Light Blue takes its name from the folkloric fires of Sweden, often decorated in this shade."
Scallop is the new shade I can see used in place of the best white paint colours, similar to decorating with magnolia, to welcome a gentle warmth. "This lighter interpretation of Dead Salmon is inspired by both the soft hue and gentle, curved shape of the prized shellfish."
Archived colours: Etruscan Red, Broccoli Brown & Sap Green
In addition to the tempting new Farrow & Ball colours, the brand is also reintroducing shades from its well-established paint ‘Archive’, which includes every paint colour the heritage brand has made over its 78 years. The three returning shades are: Sap Green, Broccoli Brown and Etruscan Red.
"I love delving into our Archive, there are some real treasures tucked away in there and I’m thrilled these three are getting another turn in the spotlight," says Charlotte Cosby, creative director for Farrow & Ball.
It'll be no coincidence that these colours were selected, as shades of red are proving hugely significant in interior design this year and the popularity of decorating with brown continues to grow.
So there you go, a lot of newness to digest. And of course, then there's the struggle of which new shade to choose. Fear not you have a few days to mull it over as these desirable new colours are not available until this Thursday 27th February. But you can preview them now in selected interior and exterior finishes from the Farrow & Ball website, showrooms and independent stockists.
Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist with a career spanning over 22 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she previously spent 18 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home. With these award-winning interior teams, she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.
A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has been an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.
