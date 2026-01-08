Kate Middleton went on surprise pre-birthday outing, turning heads in all-over burgundy

What was reportedly set to be a solo outing for Prince William turned into his and Kate’s first appearance of 2026 when she joined him at Charing Cross Hospital. It’s been suggested that the Princess wanted to join her husband for this visit to show her support and thank NHS staff.

They're Patrons of NHS Charities Together and this engagement came the day before Kate’s 44th birthday. Turning another year older can often lead to moments of reflection and the Princess was open as she chatted with patients, staff and volunteers.

She confessed that the "important things not in the job description" like "kindness" are what matter most to chemotherapy patients. When told by a volunteer that many people sit for hours receiving treatment, she responded, "I know". Almost exactly a year ago, Kate publicly announced that she was in remission and visited The Royal Marsden where she’d received her treatment.

(Image credit: Photo by Isabel Infantes - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Recreate Kate's Outfit

Nobody's Child Burgundy Alicia Blazer £114.75/$225.25 (was £135/$265) at Nobody's Child Use the code EXTRA15 to save yourself some money on this gorgeous burgundy blazer and the matching trousers. The jacket is double-breasted and has pretty mock-horn buttons to secure it at the front. It's lightly lined and has a relaxed fit that makes it great for throwing on with knitwear in the winter. Nobody's Child Burgundy Jax Crepe Trousers £75.65/$148.75 (was £89/$175) at Nobody's Child Like the Alicia jacket, you can currently save 15% on these trousers and they come in various different colours. The deep burgundy is such a wintery shade and is very similar to the suit colour worn by the Princess of Wales. The trousers are high-waisted and wide-leg, with pleats. JW PEI Miley Belt Embellished Tote £102/$137 (was £130/$175) at JW Pei The Princess of Wales has been championing tote bags a lot recently and this chocolate brown one is a lovely on-sale option if you love the shade and texture of her suede Demellier bag. It features gold hardware and has a detachable and adjustable strap. Zara Fitted Blazer With Shoulder Pads £65.99/$109 at Zara This blazer has shoulder pads for added structure, as well as the classic lapel collar that gives these jackets their smart edge. There are front flap pockets and a single gold button to fasten it at the front. If you don't love a matching suit look, pair this with a jumper and jeans. Zara High-Waist Straight-Leg Trousers £29.99/$59.90 at Zara Straight-leg trousers work well with both fitted and chunky knits and this pair has front pockets, faux back pockets and a zip, button and hook closure. Style with the coordinating blazer for a Kate-esque look, or with a contrasting neutral jacket. Next Chocolate Brown Suede Bag £70/$119 at Next Made from suede, this mini tote bag comes with a charm attached and features both top-handle and cross-body straps so you can switch up how you wear it. Chocolate brown is a versatile neutral tone that will work with both winter and spring-time looks.

She went for a burgundy ensemble on this occasion and Kate stuck with this timeless tone for her 2026 visit to Charing Cross Hospital. She stepped out with Prince William wearing what’s become a uniform of sorts for her - a classic tailored suit.

Blazers and trousers are versatile items to have in your winter capsule wardrobe and can be worn well into spring too. Kate’s choice of a deep claret shade feels especially seasonal and complements deep neutrals like black, brown and tan.

The Princess wore hers with a blouse in a slightly lighter red hue, though you could easily make a suit more relaxed (and warmer) by going for knitwear instead. Kate added heeled boots and carried her current favourite bag from DeMellier, their Small Hudson Bag in brown suede.

A photo posted by on

She first wore this in November and chocolate brown is not only very on-trend, but it is also a gentler alternative to black that still works with pretty much anything. The suede brought textural contrast and softened the structured silhouette of her suit too.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All together the ensemble felt sophisticated and considered, without being so statement that it detracted in any way from the importance of the visit. The Princess of Wales is very experienced in crafting outfits that nail this balance, appearing chic and approachable in equal measure.

She and William treated staff and volunteers to a special tea party and learnt more about how they are responding to the increased pressure on services during the winter virus season. The Prince and Princess also joined a roundtable with NHS charity CEOs and Trustees, philanthropists and policy makers to discuss the important role of philanthropy in the NHS.

(Image credit: Photo by Isabel Infantes - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"We are so grateful to our Royal Patrons for highlighting the incredible work of the healthcare workforce, particularly over the busy winter period, and the role that NHS charities play in supporting NHS staff, patients and communities," said Ellie Orton OBE, Chief Executive of NHS Charities Together after the visit.

It’s possible this will be the only in person engagement undertaken by Kate before her birthday on Friday 9th January, though the Waleses will no doubt share a new picture to mark this date. In the caption of last year’s, William paid heartfelt tribute to her, stating, "The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you."