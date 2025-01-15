Kate Middleton's update on her cancer recovery in first personal message of 2025

Catherine, Princess of Wales has shared a moving update on her cancer recovery in her first personal message of 2025.

The Princess of Wales stepped out for her first engagement of 2025 on 14th January and visited The Royal Marsden in London - the same hospital where she revealed she underwent treatment for cancer in 2023. Whilst she shared so many personal insights about her experience of treatment and recovery during the engagement itself, Kate also went on to give a moving update on social media. Taking to Instagram in her first personal message this year, the future Queen thanked the hospital for their expert care and explained that she's in remission.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support," she declared.

Kate’s update on her recovery comes after she confirmed back in September 2023 that she had "completed" cancer treatment. At the time the Princess shared another personal message alongside a video by Will Warr and also remarked upon how her focus was "doing what [she could] to stay cancer free". She added that although she had finished chemotherapy, her "path to healing and full recovery is long" and she would be taking "each day as it comes".

This new update is incredibly poignant and her 2025 message explains that she understandably still needs time to "adjust" to what life looks like for her after all she’s been through. She began this personal statement by thanking The Royal Marsden for everything they do and reflected on her new role as Joint Patron alongside Prince William, which was announced on the day of her royal visit to the hospital.

"I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year," she declared. My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional."

Kate continued, "In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer."

Already her openness about her diagnosis, treatment and recovery has sparked many conversations over the past year and highlighted cancer treatment. Claire Taylor, Chief Nursing Officer at UK charity Macmillan Cancer Support has expressed her delight at the news that the Princess of Wales is in remission and how she has been such an inspiration to others too.

"We're delighted to hear that the Princess of Wales is now in remission. Her openness about her experience will have given hope and inspiration to many others going through a cancer experience," Claire said.

As Kate adjusts to her “new normal” it seems she is very much looking forward to what the year will bring. Her recent visit was so close to her heart and although it’s likely she will ease back into her schedule, it’s possible that we will see her making more poignant visits like this in 2025.

For information, support or someone to talk to, visit macmillan.org.uk or call Macmillan Cancer Support’s free confidential support line on 0808 808 00 00. To donate, volunteer or raise money call 0300 1000 200 or visit the Macmillan website.