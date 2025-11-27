Kate Middleton just debuted a new DeMellier bag in this season's trendiest fabric - get it for 20% off
The Princess of Wales's chocolate-brown suede bag also comes in black and in a more spacious size
It’s not everyday we see the Princess of Wales step out with an entirely new bag and yet that’s what just happened - and the timing couldn’t be more perfect for fashion fans. Even if you’re not a follower of autumn/winter handbag trends, you’ll probably have noticed how popular suede and the colour brown have been for months.
Kate has got the memo too and she was spotted arriving for a visit to the Anna Freud Centre in London on 27th November carrying a chocolate-toned Mini Hudson Bag from DeMellier. Despite the French name, this is one of the best British brands for accessories and the Princess already owns two styles from them.
I’ve never seen her with this one before, though, and you can currently pre-order it at DeMellier with a tempting 20% off for Black Friday.
Shop Kate's Bag And Alternatives
Exact Match
Available to pre-order right now with the discount code BF20, this luxurious suede bag is the ultimate gift or treat for yourself. It's the smallest size that DeMellier's best-selling Hudson bag comes in and has a magnetic closure to keep your essentials secure.
Shop More DeMellier Hudson Bags
Same But Bigger
If you tend to carry more things around with you day-to-day than the Princess of Wales you might be tempted by The Hudson, which is the larger version of her bag. It comes in various colours, including the same deep brown, and the 20% off code also works on it.
This is a significant saving for a designer accessory, which many of Kate’s best handbags are. The Mini Hudson has the same style as the classic Hudson bag, but with a daintier size.
Kate’s bag is the brown suede version and it features gold-plated hardware and a magnetic closure. It also comes with a practical crossbody strap so you can be hands-free if you want, though apart from Princess Anne, the royals always tend to prefer carrying bags by the top handle strap.
Worn this way, a bag tends to look more polished and sophisticated. It’s great to have the option of a longer strap, though, as it means you can style it in a more relaxed way. The Princess of Wales’s new bag is also made more versatile thanks to the minimal design.
The foil embossed logo is the only obvious DeMellier branding - aside from the iconic belt strap across the front which, if you know, you know. This means that this could be seen as a quiet luxury handbag, as it doesn’t scream "designer" and is utterly timeless.
Caroline Parr, Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home feels that the future Queen’s captured the suede and brown trend in a way that works for her.
“This new addition to her bag collection feels very Kate, so much so that I questioned whether it was new at first. The brown suede fabric is very on trend for autumn/winter, and the gold hardware really elevates this particular top handle style,” she says. “Her outfit is proof that brown works with every colour too! She's certainly in good company, as A-listers like Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon and Kristen Bell are all fans of DeMellier.”
As trends go, chocolate brown and suede are very wearable, but if you prefer more durable materials or darker colours, the Mini Hudson can also be pre-ordered in black. For those who love their handbags to be a bit roomier, The Hudson Bag is a great choice that the 20% off code also works on and there are several shades to pick from.
Kate styled her bag with a slate-blue Emilia Wickstead houndstooth dress and grey heels, keeping to the simple, neutral outfits she’s been loving so far this season. It was a lovely look for her visit to the mental health charity, Anna Freud, at the Anna Freud Centre. The charity transforms the care of children and young people through collaboration, science and clinical innovation.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
