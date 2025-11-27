Kate Middleton just debuted a new DeMellier bag in this season's trendiest fabric - get it for 20% off

It’s not everyday we see the Princess of Wales step out with an entirely new bag and yet that’s what just happened - and the timing couldn’t be more perfect for fashion fans. Even if you’re not a follower of autumn/winter handbag trends, you’ll probably have noticed how popular suede and the colour brown have been for months.

Kate has got the memo too and she was spotted arriving for a visit to the Anna Freud Centre in London on 27th November carrying a chocolate-toned Mini Hudson Bag from DeMellier. Despite the French name, this is one of the best British brands for accessories and the Princess already owns two styles from them.

I’ve never seen her with this one before, though, and you can currently pre-order it at DeMellier with a tempting 20% off for Black Friday.

Shop Kate's Bag And Alternatives

Exact Match DeMellier The Small Hudson Bag in Mocha Suede £332/$420 (was £415/$525) at Demellier Available to pre-order right now with the discount code BF20, this luxurious suede bag is the ultimate gift or treat for yourself. It's the smallest size that DeMellier's best-selling Hudson bag comes in and has a magnetic closure to keep your essentials secure.

JW PEI Women's Hana Mini Faux Suede Tote Bag £80/$106.11 (was £100/$132.63) at Amazon Reduced in the sale for Black Friday, the Hana Mini Tote comes in various colours, but this warm tan tone is one of the most versatile - and it's very on-trend. It features a magnetic snap closure and gold-toned hardware for a touch of glamour. Nobody's Child Brown Suede Baguette Bag £126.75/$243 (was £169/$324) at Nobody's Child You can get 25% off this suede baguette bag when you enter the code BF25 at checkout and it also comes in a black leather version. This brown tone is a similar shade to the Princess of Wales's bag and is a softer alternative. Mango Chocolate Suede Mini Shopper Bag £139.99/$249.99 at Mango Made from 100% suede, this chocolate-brown tote also comes with an zipped pouch that goes inside to keep your valuables secure. It's a shopper style, with a handy shoulder strap and a magnetic button closure.

Shop More DeMellier Hudson Bags

Same But Bigger DeMellier The Hudson Mocha Suede £468/$596 (was £585/$745) at DeMellier If you tend to carry more things around with you day-to-day than the Princess of Wales you might be tempted by The Hudson, which is the larger version of her bag. It comes in various colours, including the same deep brown, and the 20% off code also works on it. DeMellier The Hudson Black Small Grain £468/$596 (was £585/$745) at DeMellier Made from grained leather, this Hudson bag is a practical addition to your accessories collection. Even with 20% off it's still an investment piece, yet it's timelessness means you can feel sure it'll see you through for years and years. DeMellier The Small Hudson Black Small Grain £332/$420 (was £415/$525) at Demellier If you love the size and shape of the Princess of Wales's dinky DeMellier bag but prefer grained leather over suede accessories, this black Mini Hudson is perfect for you. It has the same gold-toned hardware and comes with a detachable strap too.

This is a significant saving for a designer accessory, which many of Kate’s best handbags are. The Mini Hudson has the same style as the classic Hudson bag, but with a daintier size.

Kate’s bag is the brown suede version and it features gold-plated hardware and a magnetic closure. It also comes with a practical crossbody strap so you can be hands-free if you want, though apart from Princess Anne, the royals always tend to prefer carrying bags by the top handle strap.

Worn this way, a bag tends to look more polished and sophisticated. It’s great to have the option of a longer strap, though, as it means you can style it in a more relaxed way. The Princess of Wales’s new bag is also made more versatile thanks to the minimal design.

The foil embossed logo is the only obvious DeMellier branding - aside from the iconic belt strap across the front which, if you know, you know. This means that this could be seen as a quiet luxury handbag, as it doesn’t scream "designer" and is utterly timeless.

Caroline Parr, Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home feels that the future Queen’s captured the suede and brown trend in a way that works for her.

“This new addition to her bag collection feels very Kate, so much so that I questioned whether it was new at first. The brown suede fabric is very on trend for autumn/winter, and the gold hardware really elevates this particular top handle style,” she says. “Her outfit is proof that brown works with every colour too! She's certainly in good company, as A-listers like Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon and Kristen Bell are all fans of DeMellier.”

As trends go, chocolate brown and suede are very wearable, but if you prefer more durable materials or darker colours, the Mini Hudson can also be pre-ordered in black. For those who love their handbags to be a bit roomier, The Hudson Bag is a great choice that the 20% off code also works on and there are several shades to pick from.

Kate styled her bag with a slate-blue Emilia Wickstead houndstooth dress and grey heels, keeping to the simple, neutral outfits she’s been loving so far this season. It was a lovely look for her visit to the mental health charity, Anna Freud, at the Anna Freud Centre. The charity transforms the care of children and young people through collaboration, science and clinical innovation.