These suede trainers are some of the best designer doubles we’ve seen - you’ll never guess where they're from
The Dries Van Noten sneakers have been a smash hit over the last few months, but these lookalikes are a fraction of the price
At womand&home HQ, we love designer lookalikes that will bring a high-end feel to an outfit but without the matching price tag. The best catwalk copies make a chic addition to your wardrobe and will have all your friends convinced that you’ve splashed out on the real deal. We think we’ve found a pair of comfortable trainers that will do just that – for just £50.
The Suede Side Stripe Retro Runner Trainer from M&S looks almost identical to the super popular Dries Van Noten Leather & Suede pair. From the rich tan colour to the panel placement, these suede trainers look like they are fresh from the runway but for a fraction of the price. They perfectly tick the retro vibe that's so high on the list of trainer trends 2025.
The Dries Van Noten cinnamon-toned sneakers have been a big hit amongst fashion fans and celebrities, and the high street has clearly taken notice, as there are plenty of copycat pairs available from a wide range of brands. We have rounded up the M&S doppelgangers as well as some other affordable buys below.
We love the light tan colour of this pair and the could-be-designer detailing adds a smarter spin to the casual style. They are available in a soft lilac shade too.
These leather pumps have been hugely popular this season and show no sign of slowing down in the style stakes. Use them to finish your jeans and trench coat ensembles long into autumn.
With a price difference of a whopping £330, these trainers are a no-brainer if you ask me. The suede might not be quite as buttery soft, but you certainly won't be as worried about whether it might rain when you step out of the house!
If you love the leopard print trend, these bargain brown sneakers will buddy up with wild cat printed items beautifully.
Vintage-looking trainers are a great option if you're looking for shoes to wear with wide leg trousers. These will lend a laidback 1970s feel to any outfit.
Dries Van Noten isn't the only label leading the way. Suede trainers are a huge trend right now thanks to labels like Miu Miu, Prada and Acne Studios, too. Whether you splash out on the real deal or opt for a lookalike pair, the brown suede and logo-free design has a real retro vibe that is a great option if you're not so keen on sporty branding or bright white trainers.
Use your tan kicks to finish everything from a floral dress to your best wide leg jeans, right now and well into autumn.
