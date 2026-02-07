The Beckhams' secret lifeline to Brooklyn - the family member trying to keep the peace

From Victoria Beckham getting her first-ever solo UK number one, to rumours of a tell-all book deal, the fallout from the Brooklyn Peltz Beckham family takedown has been wild and wide.

After Brooklyn's blistering six-page post on Instagram, where the 26-year-old aspiring chef accused mum Victoria and dad David of trying to control him and ruin his marriage to billionaire heiress Nicola, the other side of the family has remained remarkably quiet.

Sources close to the Beckhams say that Brooklyn's brutal tirade has left devastated Victoria 'on her knees', Sir David and brothers Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, 'furious', while 14-year-old sister Harper is 'heartbroken'.

The source reveals, "They are absolutely shell-shocked - the whole family are. It's a living nightmare for them to have it all played out so publicly. No one can see a way back from this for them to reconcile."

While the family have been left reeling at Brooklyn's damning accusations, a source says that David's mum Sandra has maintained a secret line of communication with him in the hope that one day a truce will be possible.

Sandra is treading very carefully trying not to take sides

"Sandra and Brooklyn were always close, and throughout it all they have remained in contact. After the latest bombshell, Sandra is treading very carefully - and trying not to take sides too strongly as she doesn't want to risk Brooklyn breaking contact.

"Brooklyn's Instagram post has left his brothers fuming - but Harper and Brooklyn have always had a special relationship and Harper has been left bewildered and heartbroken by the latest turn of events."

The source adds, " Sandra is going to try and be the go-between for Harper and Brooklyn in the future if she can, but it's early days. She, like everyone in the family, is devastated by what her grandson has done but she's trying to keep the peace as best she can."

The 'inappropriate' dancing that sparked all the memes

The fall-out between Brooklyn and his parents is believed to have stemmed from his 2022 wedding to Nicola, 31. In his post, he accused Victoria, 51, of pulling out of designing a wedding dress "in the 11th hour" and claimed she called him "evil" for placing the couple's grandmothers, and not Victoria and David, at the top table.

Brooklyn's claims that Victoria "danced very inappropriately" on him at his wedding appear to be backed up by guest Stavros Agapiou, who posted (then deleted), "I was there and she did, he's telling the truth."

DJ Fat Tony, who played at the wedding, told This Morning the timing was "inappropriate" rather than the act itself.

He claimed Brooklyn was expecting to dance with Nicola, but singer Marc Anthony called VB to the stage, saying she was the most beautiful woman in the room.

"Brooklyn is stuck there on stage. Then they do this dance and Marc Anthony's going, 'Put your hands on your mother's hips.' It was a Latin thing. And the whole situation was very awkward for everyone in the room," he said.

As a result, Nicola left in tears, followed by her family. Brooklyn left straight after the dance, the DJ said, and a brunch the next day was sparsely attended due to the awkwardness.

More upset for the Beckhams

It's believed the only footage of the dance belongs to Brooklyn and Nicola, and while there are no plans to release it at present, the fact it exists could cause more upset for the Beckhams.

A book offer is also reported to be on the cards for Brooklyn and Nicola, with the pair being offered seven figures to write a tell-all - no doubt a huge worry for Team Beckham.

As well as accusing David of refusing to meet him and Nicola before David's 50th celebrations last year, Brooklyn hit out at the £500 million Brand Beckham machine, saying his family "values public promotion and endorsements above all else" and that "Family 'love' is decided by how much you post on social media."

In the week after the post, it seemed the British public were on Victoria and David's side, with an online campaign giving Vic her first No 1 single on the iTunes and Official charts.

Not Such an Innocent Girl, first released 25 years ago, soared to the top spot. There was also a Spice Girls reunion when Victoria, Mel C and Geri Halliwell-Horner celebrated Emma Bunton's 50th birthday the weekend after the post - sparking suggestions in the comments that a full tour could take place in the future.

Breaking free

However, it appears that the wider family does have sympathy for Brooklyn. A source close to them said, "Some of the family, particularly on David's side, can understand where Brooklyn is coming from."

"The Beckham brand is bigger than everything, and everyone, including the children, has been expected to make sacrifices and play ball. This hasn't always been easy, and while Brooklyn has obviously had a privileged upbringing, it has clearly come at a cost."

The source adds, "Although some members of the family are adamant that Nicola has turned Brooklyn against his parents, others feel that Brooklyn wanted to break from the Beckham brand bubble.

But being married to a billionaire heiress and not having to rely on your parents' money certainly helps."

And some celebrities have come out as Team Brooklyn, including Susannah Constantine, who wrote on Instagram, "For the record I'm #teambrooklyn #truelove... this young couple's love for each other is one of the few things that is real, deep and unmanufactured. Long live LOVE."

David's former Manchester United teammate John O'Kane also came out in support, writing, "I lived with Beckham for a few years. Let's just say he likes to be in TOTAL CONTROL and was OBSESSIVE on PERFECTION."

At the time of publishing, the Beckhams had yet to formally respond to Brooklyn's shocking claims, and sources say the family are bracing for more upset, with one revealing, "They fear retaliating too hard could just prompt Brooklyn to make even more public claims against them."

It seems that the latest scandal to rock the Beckhams may not be their last.