Victoria Beckham's daily workout is all 'about balance' - here's her 3-step routine

Victoria Beckham's documentary soared to the top of Netflix's most watched this week as the designer delved deep into her relationship with husband David, growing up, body image at the height of her fame, and treatment in the media.

She spoke about getting her brand off the ground and the "worries" that came with that, and her eating disorder.

Following the release of the documentary, Victoria spoke with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper about some of the issues raised in the programme. In the episode, Victoria reflects on her eating and exercise habits, saying she "managed to turn an unhealthy obsession with food into a healthy relationship, meaning it's about balance, it's about healthy, working out," she says.

"David helped me do that. David changed my workout around. I was doing cardio, cardio, cardio. All I wanted to do was burn, burn, burn. He encouraged me to start weight training and we worked out together," she says.

"He's always been so supportive, and I'm very disciplined in the way that I eat. I'm healthy and I'm disciplined, and it's about balance," she tells Alex. So, what does balance look like for VB? Let's find out.

Stairmaster workout and running

In her Netflix documentary, Victoria says she does a "Stairmaster for half an hour" on her own before her personal trainer and David arrive, then they do a session together.

"Then I do about an hour with them. It sets me up for the day. It's that discipline, it's what I do, and I like routine," she says.

A Stairmaster workout is a great cardio activity that involves repeatedly stepping up stairs on a specialist machine. As well as being a way to get the muscles warm before other activity and boost cardiovascular fitness, walking up stairs challenges the quads, hamstrings, calves, and glute muscles, making it a workout in itself.

Victoria has also been a fan of treadmill workouts in recent years. In 2019, she told The Guardian that she started the day with a 7km run with a "mix of uphill fast walking, jogging, and running", watching boxsets to pass the time.

In the interview with Alex Cooper, when asked who is more likely to quit a workout early, she jokes: "I'm in the gym for half an hour, 45 minutes before he actually arrives. He comes in, he wants to chit-chat. I'm hardcore in the gym. He's a part-timer, just ask the trainer."

Weights

Victoria Beckham has become known for her love of resistance training and lifting weights. She previously told Grazia that she was "scared of weights" at the beginning, "but it turns out I love them". She even has "those special gloves" to wear to lift weights to prevent blisters.

In the interview with the Guardian, the designer said that she gets up early to get her workout in. After her cardio session, she does "30 minutes legs, 30 minutes arms, toning and conditioning, then loads of planks and that kind of thing" for her core.

Taking to Instagram in 2023, she revealed that she uses weights for her workouts but also "a combination of resistance band exercises".

Mobility exercises and stretching

Ask any personal trainer and they'll tell you how valuable a good warm up and cool down is in an exercise routine. A warm up gets your muscles warm and ready to exercise and the heart pumping blood a little faster around the body. A cool down does the opposite and helps prevent lactic acid build-up, which can be uncomfortable.

It seems like Victoria knows this too, as she said on Instagram: "Before and after every session, it's key to mobilise and stretch. Recovery is as important as the workout itself!"

How often does Victoria Beckham work out?

Victoria says that she works out "every day" when she's at home, taking breaks when she travels for work so she can "get as much done as possible in a short trip and get home."

Husband David revealed this to be true when he was interviewed by Men's Health last year. "We do five days a week, sometime six, together," he said.

While it's always interesting to know what celebrities are up to if you're interested in fitness, it's important to exercise in a way that works for you, which may not be with intensity every day. Speak to a doctor before starting a new exercise routine and consult a personal trainer for guidance.