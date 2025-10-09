‘The entire house was crashing down, I needed someone to help me’ - Victoria Beckham reveals how even David couldn’t support her darkest time

In Victoria Beckham's all-new Netflix docuseries, Victoria, the public perception of the star could be quite dramatically altered.

Released on October 9, the three-part show offers an intimate look at the star's life and career, from her skyrocket to fame with the Spice Girls, to establishing herself as one of the world's leading designers.

Following Victoria on her ambitious path to a runway show at Paris Fashion Week, those who want to know more about the seemingly elusive woman behind the Beckham brand and lucrative clothing line, will definitely get what they're hoping for.

Revealing a raw, human side that doesn't usually come with Victoria's polished presentation, she shares that during the darkest times in building her clothing brand, even David struggled to support her - and that she cried every day while it looked like her fashion business would crumble around her.

Speaking about the financial worries that came with getting her Victoria Beckham brand off the ground, Victoria says in the documentary, "The losses were so big, David was investing a lot."

Her husband steps in to add, "it made me panic. I was panicked by it, because I never saw anything coming back. We always agreed we would support each other no matter what, but it worried me. This isn’t sustainable."

Continuing to open up about the sheer anxiety of their situation at the time, Victoria continues, "it was like a snowball that was going down a mountain, there was a lot of waste. We were millions of pounds in the red, I didn’t know what to do."

Showing just how emotionally attached she was to building her own brand, and in an unusual display of emotion, she adds, "and I was so desperate to save this business that I cared so much about, I felt I was breaking down myself."

"And I knew it was public knowledge. And I felt embarrassed, but it’s fact. It wasn’t an opinion of anyone, it wasn't anyone being unkind, it was a fact. And I had to just take it on the chin. I was in a hole, I felt like I was in quicksand," she adds, memorably.

David has the ominous recollection, "there was no way of her business surviving," while Victoria adds, "I was desperate, I was really, really desperate."

Likening herself to a "firefighter" on "a hell of a journey," for Victoria, there was no way other than to be successful. Admitting that she cried before work every day, she recalls the entire process as being "a dark, dark time."

Revealing that at one point she was "tens of millions in the red," Victoria couldn't stand to discuss what was happening with David.

Understanding how "proud" Victoria is, David knew any conversation about the business losing money would be tough. "So for her to have to come to me and say 'can we have some more money, the business needs more money,' that was hard for both of us," he recalls.

When he was forced to tell her he couldn't continue letting her plough money into the company, Victoria shares, "the entire house was crashing down, I was losing my business. I needed outside investment, I needed someone to help me."

Victoria managed to get David Belhassen on board as business partner - his wife was a fan of Victoria's clothing. Although David was initially sceptical and reveals he'd never seen a business "so hard to fix," they managed to get her clothing brand off the ground.

Fashion royalty, Anna Wintour, suggests in the documentary that she had underestimated Victoria's ability to cut through in the fashion world and had to reconsider her stance.

"I think we can all be a bit snobby in the fashion industry, think, maybe, this is a bit of a side gig," she says, concluding, "but Victoria was one that totally proved us wrong. It was clear there was a vision there."

Victoria Beckham airs on Netflix on 9 October 2025 at 8am (BST).