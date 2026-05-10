Shania Twain shares sweet revelation about getting older as she teases exciting new chapter

Shania Twain released her debut album in 1993, and she’s been releasing hit after hit ever since. Not only is she not slowing down, the Grammy winning icon is reaching new heights and new audiences, joining the likes of Harry Styles on tour and wowing the crowds at Glastonbury.

During an appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle at the start of the month, the Man! I Feel Like a Woman icon shared the secret to her longevity - and it's a sweet reminder that getting older doesn’t mean losing sense of your past.

She shared, "Well, you realise just how much you haven't changed at all. I guess I've learned that I never did abandon my child self. The little girl who was dreaming about music and writing lyrics never left me."

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Shania’s profound message about getting older comes as she teases a new chapter.

First teased last summer, just months before she turned 60 in August, Shania confirmed she was working on a new album.

At the time, she shared with her social media followers, "I know that this world isn't systemically built to nurture a woman of my age releasing music BUT I feel more in tune with myself than ever."

Now, on May 6, Shania shared another teaser for the upcoming album, posting a cryptic video to her millions of followers.

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In the clip, Shania showcased her enviable long locks, worn loose and wavy, as she’s seen walking in a flowing white ensemble and signature cowboy boots.

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A nod to her mix of being both ultra glam but independent and rural, Shania’s glam outfit was perfectly juxtaposed with the singer carrying an axe that she swings to chop wood in the clip.

And you know what? That does impress us much.

Shania has spoken openly about a newfound confidence and comfort in her skin as she’s got older - and it’s evident in the new peaks she’s reaching in her career.

Previously, she has said, "I think menopause was a very good thing for me because there were a lot more things changing in everything about me physically that I had to very quickly come to terms with.

"Menopause taught me to quickly say, 'You know, it may only get worse. So just love yourself now. Just get over your insecurities - they’re standing in your way. And fear is standing in your way.'"

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As well as her upcoming seventh album, Shania will be joining singer Harry Styles for his summer residency at Wembley Stadium.

In 2023, her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, became a top 10 album across the world and she performed in the hallowed Legends Slot during 2024's Glastonbury Festival.