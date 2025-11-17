Hurry! Kate Middleton's Sorel winter boots have been discounted to their lowest price in the early black Friday sale

The royal-approved Sorel snow boots have dropped to their lowest sale price just as temperatures are set to drop

Image of Kate Middleton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Molly Smith's avatar
By
published
in News

The Princess of Wales has a long history of transforming practical wardrobe staples into instant sell-outs, and her coveted Sorel Snow boots are a prime example of this. Known for their durability, warmth and stylish design, they've become a winter favourite. And this week Kate Middleton's exact boots are now in the early Black Friday sale on Amazon.

With forecasters predicting snow and icy conditions in the UK this week, there couldn't be a better moment to invest in a pair of weather-proof boots that don't compromise on warmth and style. Sorel has a reputation for designing boots that keep your feet warm, dry and supported - making Kate's Torino Winter Boots a smart and practical purchase this time of year.

Kate Middleton was spotted wearing her boots on a royal visit to Stockholm, Sweden, in 2018, styled outfit with a cosy black coat, black leggings and a sweet bobble-hat. Her exact boots are now in the pre-black Friday sale on Amazon, reduced from their original price of £150 to £71.82, a huge saving.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Kate's Sorel Winter Boots

More Discounted Sorel Boots

Not only are these practical, but I can see them looking great with a range of outfits during the winter season. Try styling them with a faux-fur winter coat, a lightweight knitted jumper and your best skinny jeans. Kate Middleton's exact style offers a lace-up front and a warm fur lining; however, Sorel has lots of different designs, from ankle height to a longer-length boot that will protect you further in the cold weather.

Sorel also has a wide range of colours for most of their boot styles. Why not opt for tan, olive, and white designs to brighten up your winter capsule wardrobe? Investing in cosy, insulated boots during the colder months is always a good idea, and when they are surprisingly stylish like Kate's, it's a no-brainer.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.